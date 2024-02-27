New London to pay former risk manager $50,000 to settle suit

Feb. 26—NEW LONDON — The city will pay former risk manager Paul Gills $50,000 to settle a long-pending lawsuit in which Gills complained that bullying led to his abrupt resignation in 2020.

The settlement was approved by the City Council earlier this month and will be paid by the city's insurance company, the Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency, according to terms of the settlement obtained by The Day on Monday. CIRMA is the same organization that awarded the city a risk management award in 2018, an award attributed to Gills' work to mitigate liabilities such as lawsuits and lower insurance costs in the city.

Gills worked for the city from 2014 until Feb. 27, 2020, when he resigned following a confrontation with the city's Chief Administrative Officer Steve Fields. Gills claimed in the suit that the confrontation was the culmination of a series of disagreements regarding labor issues that had led to friction between the two.

Gills, in the suit, describes Fields as having a management style that was one of "command and control , intimidation, fear, harassment and bullying."

"He was easily enraged and become belligerent when challenged on City decisions or when Gills took a differing view of an issue than his," the suit alleged.

Prior to the February confrontation, Gills claimed he had sent an email outlining several labor issues, including recommendations for discipline for a Public Works employee involved in multiple motor vehicle accidents. Fields, Gills claimed in the suit, had taken issue with emails containing information that could be subject to public scrutiny under the state Freedom of Information Act.

After Fields threatened discipline in the February incident, Gills said "I quit and will not take this intimidation, harassment and bullying," the suit alleged. Gills said he returned to his desk but was later approached by the city's attorney and personnel director with a letter from Fields stating his resignation was accepted.

Story continues

Gills, who was hired by former New London Mayor Daryl Justin Finizio, was critical of both Fields and Mayor Michael Passero in his suit, claiming they gave preferential treatment to fire department union members, did not challenge union grievances and did not support enforce union compliance with workers' compensation statutes.

As part of the settlement, Gills has agreed to drop his lawsuit and not to pursue any further claims against the city or city employees. Both sides agreed not to discuss any details of the confidential settlement. The city does not admit any wrongdoing as part of the agreement.

The city now uses the Wallingford-based H.D. Segur Insurance to handle risk management issues. Gills is now a risk management consultant at Essex Risk Mitigation.

Fields and Gills both declined to comment.

g.smith@theday.com