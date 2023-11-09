London Security (LON:LSC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.82

London Security plc (LON:LSC) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 7th of December to £0.82, which will be 95% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.42. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.8%.

London Security's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, London Security's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 7.9% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 65% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.92 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.84. Payments have been decreasing at a very slow pace in this time period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

London Security Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that London Security has been growing its earnings per share at 7.9% a year over the past five years. London Security definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for London Security that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is London Security not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

