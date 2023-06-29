London Stock Exchange boss accuses pension funds of hypocrisy

London Stock Exchange CEO Julia Hoggett has claimed pension funds are resisting changes that have already been passed in other countries they invest in - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

The boss of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) has accused pension funds of hypocrisy for resisting a deregulation drive in the Square Mile.

Julia Hoggett, chief executive of the LSE, said that some of the UK’s largest pension schemes opposed reforms to London’s listing rules despite investing vast sums of cash in overseas exchanges with more relaxed regulations.

It comes after pension chiefs on Wednesday warned the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) not to water down stock market rules, claiming that its proposed changes would strip back protections for shareholders and damage the UK’s reputation.

Speaking at TheCityUK’s annual conference on Thursday, Ms Hoggett said: “The vast majority of those institutions saying ‘we don’t want change’ direct more of their pensions money into companies listed overseas that have exactly the rules that the FCA is trying to move to than they do into UK companies. So their actual money isn’t making that point.

“The proof of where the UK [pensions] money has gone has been that CIOs [chief information officers] and CEOs have chosen to direct their capital into those other markets without those protections…We are setting extraordinary demands on companies listed here that are not set in other jurisdictions.”

The FCA is proposing to axe the current premium and standard listings regime. The reforms also include: removing compulsory shareholder votes for large and related party transactions; axing eligibility rules that require a three-year financial track record as a condition for listing; and easing rules around dual class share structures.

In an open letter to the FCA, Railpen and nine other large UK pension schemes said the reforms will “roll back fundamental investor protections” and expose pension scheme members to more risks and higher costs.

Last month, Andrew Griffith, the City minister, urged pension funds to embrace a “culture of risk-taking” amid fears that a reluctance to put money in the stock market is holding the economy back.

Ms Hoggett said: “The simple reality is we need to make sure that we have a level playing field for companies to choose where they want to get access to capital.

“There is no point in having a theoretically perfect market that no one uses. All the FCA’s rule [changes] are trying to do is to create a level playing field with what happens in Europe and the US.”

Separately, on Thursday, the Government’s legislation aimed at overhauling certain City regulations, the Financial Services and Markets Bill, received Royal assent.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Griffith said the passing of the Bill marked “a legacy defining moment for Brexit”.

He added: “For those that count them, the ‘Brexit dividends’ are plenty, and this legislation delivers one which has the potential to give our economy a much-needed rocket boost. We can now tailor regulations for the UK insurance sector – known as Solvency 2 - potentially unlocking £100 billion for productive investment including for clean energy projects and social housing.”

