London Stock Exchange Group platforms suffer brief outages

By Nimesh Vora and Rae Wee

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Various London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) news and currency trading platforms around the world suffered brief outages as European markets opened on Thursday.

LSEG's Eikon and Workspace market data platforms and its interbank foreign exchange matching systems FXT and FXall all stopped functioning, traders in India and Singapore said.

By 0700 GMT most systems were back to normal after being down for between half an hour and 45 minutes, market sources said.

An LSEG spokesperson did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment.

It was not immediately clear if the London Stock Exchange (LSE) itself was affected, but its website status page said all systems were running normally.

An Oct. 19 outage that forced the exchange to halt trading in smaller stocks was its first interruption since 2019.

Users of LSEG's news and data platforms also experienced brief outages in some European countries in late September and its Indian foreign exchange platform suffered a technical problem in November.

Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News, holds a minority stake in LSEG, which pays Reuters for its news service.

LSEG's flagship Workspace product, which provides financial and real-time data and news, including access to Reuters news, is the largest division at the data and analytics unit.

LSEG, which marked the three-year anniversary of its transformational takeover of Refinitiv in January, reports full-year results on Feb. 29.

The Refinitiv deal turned the 300-year-old LSE into a company for which about 70% of revenue is driven by the supply and distribution of data rather than share trading.

