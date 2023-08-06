London Stock Exchange Group's (LON:LSEG) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

London Stock Exchange Group plc's (LON:LSEG) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 20th of September to £0.357, with investors receiving 13% more than last year's £0.317. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.3%, which is below the industry average.

London Stock Exchange Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. The last payment made up 75% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 127.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 39%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.287 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £1.07. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Unfortunately, London Stock Exchange Group's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think London Stock Exchange Group will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think London Stock Exchange Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. Very few businesses see earnings consistently shrink year after year in perpetuity though, and so it might be worth seeing what the 17 analysts we track are forecasting for the future. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

