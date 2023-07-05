London stock market floats plunge amid battle to revive the City

The City of London financial district in London

Listings on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) plunged again during the first six months of the year as ministers battle to revive the City’s stock market.

The number of floats on the LSE fell by almost a third between January and June compared to the same period last year, while proceeds raised remained flat at £593m, according to a report by EY.

The data highlights the LSE’s ongoing struggles and comes after several FTSE 100 companies pledged to shift their listings to New York in recent months.

Last month, WE Soda, the world’s largest natural soda-ash producer, scrapped its £6bn London listing, citing “extreme investor caution”.

Scott McCubbin, head of initial public offerings (IPOs) at EY, said: “The London IPO market continues to experience challenges with macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures having an adverse impact on businesses looking to list in the UK.

“These headwinds will need to abate to enable real growth, however with some larger IPOs expected in 2024 and a strong pipeline, the long-term outlook looks more positive.”

In a bid to boost the beleaguered market, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has consulted on proposals to water down some of its listings rules.

The regulator has proposed to replace the current premium and standard system with a “single segment” regime with less onerous rules.

At present, only companies with a premium listing are eligible to be included in the FTSE indexes – which are influential because they are tracked by passive funds – meaning that scrapping the current regime would mark one of the most significant overhauls of London’s stock market rules since the 1980s.

However, the proposals have faced criticism from pension chiefs, who last week warned the City watchdog against watering down its rulebook, claiming that the proposed reforms would strip back protections for shareholders and damage the UK’s reputation.

In an open letter to the FCA, Railpen and nine other large UK pension schemes said the reforms will “roll back fundamental investor protections” and expose pension scheme members to more risks and higher costs.

Mr McCubbin of EY raised similar concerns, adding: “The FCA’s proposals to simplify the UK listings regime should have a positive impact if coordinated with wider reforms, however the proposals will also remove some key, post-listing, investor protections for which the London stock market is well-known for.

“This increase in investor risk could reduce the appeal of the UK market to investors so it’s imperative a balanced approach is considered to make London a more attractive destination to list.”

The largest main market listing in London during the first six months of the year was Admiral Acquisition, a so-called blank-cheque company, which raised £440m in May, according to EY.

Only 18 listings took place on the LSE during the period, down from 26 last year.

Jeremy Hunt's plans to relax the rules governing City listings have faced opposition from regulators and pension funds - REUTERS/Yves Herman

Separately, the FCA is planning to set up a “consolidated tape” in the City, which would bundle together basic trading information into a single place, in bid to boost competitiveness.

The regulator said that the consolidated tape will create a more complete picture of the market, reinforcing the UK’s position as a leading centre for the listing and trading of bonds.

The proposal was first announced as part of Jeremy Hunt’s Edinburgh Reforms last December.

Sarah Pritchard, head of markets at the watchdog, said: “We are adapting our rules to make sure the UK market works well, providing certainty for firms and so providing a good environment for investment.

“The new consolidated tape will help reduce trading costs, increase transparency and improve data quality.

“Our other measures announced today aim to further support the UK’s thriving financial services sector.”

