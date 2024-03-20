London Tube strikes: April and May dates and the TfL lines affected by Aslef walkouts

Aslef Tube workers will walk out in April and May after 70pc of workers took part in strike ballots - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

London Underground drivers are to stage two 24-hour strikes in a long-running dispute over terms and conditions.

The Tube walkouts threaten misery for commuters across the capital.

The latest strikes have been organised by the Aslef union, whose drivers went on strike last year as part of the same dispute.

Here is everything you need to know about the walkouts:

When will the strikes take place?

Members of Aslef will walk out on April 8 and May 4 after 70pc of its drivers voted by 98pc in favour of strikes. The union declined to give a number for how many drivers it expected to take industrial action on these days.

Which lines will be affected?

Aslef drivers work across the London Underground network apart from a few lines.

The Elizabeth Line will continue to run during the walkouts as its drivers are represented by the TSSA union.

London Overground and the Docklands Light Railway are also expected to run as normal.

However, these lines are likely to be very crowded.

Why is Aslef going on strike?

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s organiser for the Tube, said Transport for London (TfL) had failed to give assurances that changes to terms and conditions will not be imposed without agreement.

He said: “Despite a previous commitment to withdraw plans for massive changes to drivers’ working conditions, London Underground management has established a full-time team of managers preparing to impose their plans.

“They want drivers to work longer shifts, spending up to 25pc more time in the cab, and to remove all current working agreements in the name of flexibility and efficiency.

“Everyone knows what these management buzzwords really mean. It’s about getting people to work harder and longer for less.”

