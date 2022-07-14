U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

London's Highest Stabbing Rate Peaked in 2021 As Shown by CasinoAlpha

·2 min read

LONDON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CasinoAlpha, an online gambling services aggregator, used their team of mathematical analysts to prove that the chances of getting stabbed in London are much higher now than in the last 10 years.

London's stabbing chances are at a record high, as seen in an analysis, with 2021 showing the highest number of such crimes in 18 years. This is despite an overall decrease in crime rates in England and Wales.

London's knife crime rates have unfortunately increased in recent years, with a 10% jump from last year and a 29% increase since 2011. This past year has seen historical records for teenage homicides, largely due to sharp object violence.

This is a startling statistic.

Data deep-dive for a broader context

Using the available logistic means and their statistical experts, CasinoAlpha created a mathematical analysis of the chances of getting stabbed in the UK's capital.

By sticking to the facts and fighting against the biased stigma, their analysis aims at providing longstanding solutions for a serious issue.

Their approach consisted of:

  1. Comparing last year's data with the previous records

  2. Analysing the social factors involved

  3. Pinpointing the sociological groups most involved in sharp object crimes

  4. Exploring solutions implemented in other locations

The results were formulated using official police reports, mathematical analysis, and disdain against toxic media and social bias.

Chances of getting stabbed in London - Keynotes

Here are the main points discovered and covered extensively in the report:

  1. Within a comparative framework, violent offences with a sharp object are the most prevalent

  2. Most individuals implicated are teenagers or young adults

  3. Most victims are either teenagers, females, or both

  4. In the case of female victims, their aggressor is most likely someone in their family or immediate social group

  5. BAME individuals are disproportionally affected by such incidents.

A summary of the analysis & its authors

The extensive data presentation was built and refined by casinoalpha.com in the first half of 2022, mainly by using official UK governmental data from 2021.

However, for proper integration in a chronological report, the statistics were opposed to the previous years.

Interestingly, the latest numbers have unfortunately broken the grim record of the previous peak of sharp object violence of 2008.

These sets of data-based extractions were gathered and compared by the odds specialists that work daily with statistical probability.

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/londons-highest-stabbing-rate-peaked-in-2021-as-shown-by-casinoalpha-301586537.html

SOURCE Casino Alpha

