'Lone Echo II' heads to Oculus VR this summer

Facebook held its first-ever Oculus Gaming Showcase today. The biggest news to come out the event is that Lone Echo II has a release time frame. It will come out this summer. Developer Ready at Dawn, which Oculus acquired last year, first announced the game back in 2018, and we hadn’t seen or heard much about it since then, leaving some to worry about the status of the project. Oculus also shared a detailed look at its upcoming Resident Evil 4 remaster.

Outside of news on its flagship VR titles, the company had a lot of news to share about Star Wars. When Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge Part II comes out later this year, the game will introduce players to a new character, Dok-Ondar. The Ithorian made his first appearance in Star Wars lore with a mention in Solo: A Star Wars Story and he's one of the characters you can meet at Disney’s Galaxy Edge theme park.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to playing Star Wars Pinball VR when it comes out on Oculus Quest, PSVR and Steam VR next week. Ahead of the release, developer Zen Studios shared a preview of the game. It will feature eight tables, including two new ones the studio designed specifically for VR. Naturally, one of those pulls inspiration from The Mandalorian. All of the tables will be available within a virtual space called the Fan Cave that you’ll have the chance to customize with your favorite Star Wars memorabilia.

When Facebook announced the showcase, it said there would be surprises and it delivered. Nintendo 64 gem 1080° Snowboarding is getting a spiritual sequel from Giles Goddard, one of the programmers who worked on the original. Chuhai Labs, the studio that’s working on the game, promised to share more details in coming months. Until then, if you like more active VR experiences you’ll want to check out the latest update for the Climb 2. The game’s new Freestyle expansion pack, available tomorrow, introduces six new levels to check out, with another six to follow at a later date. All in all, VR fans have a lot to look forward to between and the end of the year.