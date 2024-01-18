Lone Oak solar files appeal with Indiana Court of Appeals

Jan. 18—ANDERSON — The developers of the proposed Lone Oak solar facility are appealing a decision by a state commission not to assume jurisdiction over the proposed facility in Madison County.

An appeal has been filed with the Indiana Court of Appeals requesting the decision by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) be overturned.

If unsuccessful in the Court of Appeals the company can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider the case.

The Madison County Commissioners Tuesday voted to retain attorney Kevin Koons with the law firm Kroger, Gardis & Regas to continue to represent the county.

Koons represented the county before the IURC.

Last year the IURC issued a ruling in which it declined to assume jurisdiction in a complaint filed by Invenergy, affirming a decision in April not to take jurisdiction.

In the complaint, Invenergy maintained that it was unreasonable for the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals to require that the Lone Oak facility in the northern part of the county be operational by Dec. 31.

The company wanted the IURC to rule that the county's BZA decision not to grant a two-year extension was unreasonable and that the county's 2017 solar ordinance should be voided.

In its decision, the IURC noted that Invenergy has requested a judicial review of the BZA decision and that the review is pending in Grant County. The court action has therefore been delayed by action taken by the company, the commission found.

Invenergy maintains that it couldn't begin work on the Lone Oak facility for several reasons, including a pending lawsuit by remonstrators that hindered financing, the COVID-19 pandemic and related supply-chain issues.

At a July hearing, Michael Hill, an attorney for Invenergy, said that if the IURC declined to exercise jurisdiction, the ordinance and BZA denial of the extension would "effectively kill" the facility.

Hill also said that the company intended to meet all the conditions of the special-use permit that was issued by Madison County, except for the operational date, as well as contractual obligations to landowners and the county.

Story continues

The original request for the IRUC to assume jurisdiction asked that one of two steps be taken to allow for future construction of the $110 million project that would produce 120 megawatts of electricity on 800 acres.

The company was asking the IURC to rule that the county's solar ordinance is unreasonable or void. If that action was not approved, the company wanted the state commission to provide an additional three years to complete the project.

The county's position was that Invenergy's complaint should take place in a court. Previously, Invenergy asked, and the IURC agreed, not to exercise jurisdiction over the project.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.