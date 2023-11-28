The Lone Star State was recently ranked as the best place to start a business. Here's why.

Texas' top ranking was based on factors including few business regulations, a high survival rate for five-year businesses and a beneficial resource allocation to promote entrepreneurship.

The Lone Star State was recently ranked as the most “business-friendly” state by HubScore, a website that uses public data to rank various aspects of American society.

On this particular list, HubScore applied a methodology predicated on three categories: business environment, cost of doing business, and funding and resource availability.

These categories contain 22 subcategories that score each state on things such as gross domestic product, job growth, livable wages and venture capital investments.

More: Austin among U.S. cities with highest influx of Millennials in 2022, report finds

What makes Texas so business-friendly?

Boasting a handful of major metro areas with robust business ecosystems, Texas took the top spot in part because it has few business regulations, a high survival rate for five-year businesses and a beneficial resource allocation to promote entrepreneurship.

Under the methodology established by the list, Texas ranked sixth in business environment, fifth in cost of doing business, and first in funding and resource availability.

These ranks were enough to earn the state a 70.2 score out of 100 in the HubScore metrics. Important areas where Texas excelled include business regulation, state GDP and venture capital investments.

More: How grants help two Latina-owned businesses in Austin expand, improve and eye the future

What other states performed well on the list?

After Texas, Florida (65.7), New Mexico (64.0), Oregon (63.9) and North Carolina (63.3) all performed well as they rounded out the top five of the list.

Florida is an interesting case as it ranked fourth in business environment and second in funding and resource availability. However, in cost of doing business, the state plummeted to 31st.

Likewise, New Mexico ranked fifth in business environment and third in cost of doing business yet found itself near the end of the list, at 45th, in funding and resource availability.

Texas ranked first in funding and resource availability, Oregon was first in business environment, and Ohio was first in cost of doing business.

Story continues

The states that did worst in the overall rankings were Vermont (48.8), New Hampshire (48.7), Connecticut (48.3), Hawaii (46.5) and Rhode Island (43.3).

Rhode Island ranked last in business environment, West Virginia was last in funding and resources, and Massachusetts was last in cost of doing business.

Beck Andrew Salgado covers trending topics in the Austin business ecosystem for the American-Statesman. To share additional tips or insights with Salgado, email Bsalgado@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Why Texas is the best state to start a business in