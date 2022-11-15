U.S. markets open in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.25
    +23.25 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,685.00
    +124.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,841.75
    +107.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.60
    +11.60 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.67
    -1.20 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.00
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0397
    +0.0068 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.61
    +1.09 (+4.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1822
    +0.0068 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5350
    -0.4650 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,821.42
    +91.94 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.21
    +21.93 (+5.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,393.72
    +8.55 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Long-awaited scene between China and the US gives the world relief: Global Times editorial

·4 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An editorial from Global Times: On Monday afternoon local time, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Bali, Indonesia. The scene of the two leaders shaking hands and smiling before the official meeting was sensitively captured by the global media and quickly spread around the world via internet. This long-awaited scene between China and the US has timely relaxed and comforted the world's tense emotions amid various crises and challenges. And it will be freeze-framed in a crucial place in the history of China-US relations.

The international community generally expects China and the US to handle their relations well. This expectation is reflected in the international public opinion's scrutiny of every detail of the meeting between the two leaders, and their hope to find positive signs from it. It can be seen that everyone's feelings are similar. China-US relations have fallen to a low point since the establishment of diplomatic relations, and many people worry that China and the US will have a "new Cold War." The severe consequences of a possible military conflict between China and the US have made the international community filled with concerns. Under such circumstances, the fact that the heads of state of China and the US can sit together and talk candidly is a positive signal to the outside world, whatever they have talked about. This is a general tone of international media reports on this meeting.

The meeting, which attracted worldwide attention, lasted 3 hours and 12 minutes. The two heads of state had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on strategic issues in China-US relations and major global and regional issues. Both sides expressed the basic willingness to engage in dialogue rather than confrontation, and win-win cooperation rather than zero-sum competition.

President Xi profoundly pointed out the three layers of common interests between China and the US. It is in our mutual and fundamental interest to prevent conflict and confrontation and achieve peaceful coexistence. It is in our mutual interest to benefit from each other's development. It is also in our mutual interest to promote post-COVID global recovery, tackle climate change and resolve regional issues through China-US coordination and cooperation. "Under the current circumstances, China and the US share more, not less, common interests."

Quite a few public opinions have noticed that the venue for this meeting is the Chinese delegation's residence in Bali, and the hotel where the US delegation is staying is about 10 minutes' drive away. Furthermore, this meeting was proposed by the US.

During the meeting, US President Biden expanded the previous "Five Noes" commitment made by the US leadership (i.e. to not seek a new Cold War; to not seek to change China's system; that the revitalization of its alliances won't be against China; to not support "Taiwan independence"; to not look for conflict with China) and proposed that the US respects China's system, and does not seek to change it; the US does not seek a new Cold War, does not seek to revitalize alliances against China, does not support "Taiwan independence," does not support "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," and has no intention to have a conflict with China; the US side has no intention to seek "decoupling" from China, to halt China's economic development, or to contain China.

China-US relations cannot deteriorate any further. In dealing with the huge and complicated bilateral relationship, it is impossible to solve all problems with just one meeting.

However, the meeting between the two heads of state in Bali showed that the two major powers still have many common views, thus providing more space and possibilities for the two sides to further properly manage divergences on specific issues and promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting, the two heads of state instructed the working teams of the two sides to follow up and implement the important consensus reached in a timely manner, and take concrete actions to push China-US relations back to the track of stable development. This is undoubtedly worth expectation for the two countries and the world.

We hope that the conclusion of this meeting will become a new starting point for broader communication between China and the US, as well as a starting point for the two to seek pragmatic cooperation through communication.

Global Times：https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202211/1279524.shtml

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/long-awaited-scene-between-china-and-the-us-gives-the-world-relief-global-times-editorial-301678076.html

SOURCE Global Times

Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos advises to 'take some risk off the table,' says economy currently 'does not look great'

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Saturday offered some advice to individuals and small business owners as he noted the economy "does not look great right now."

  • Russia’s Lavrov Stays in Seat at G-20 During Zelenskiy Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stayed in the room during a virtual address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to a Group of 20 summit, before firing back with a litany of often-made but unsubstantiated accusations, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy

  • Humanity hits the eight billion mark

    A baby born somewhere on Tuesday will be the world's eight billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations.

  • Berkshire Buys Taiwan Semi Stock, Sells US Bancorp, Bank of NY

    Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13-F filing shows it bought over $4 billion of the chip-makers stock.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today

    The government in Beijing announced more measures to contain China's property sector decline and relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Everything Is Suddenly Going Right for China’s Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- After being the world’s worst performer for much of this year, a key index of Chinese stocks is the biggest gainer so far in November.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitFrom Covid controls to the property crisis and even US-China relation

  • Griffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantis

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel’s billionaire founder, Ken Griffin, called Donald Trump a “three-time loser” and said he hoped the former president would “see the writing on the wall” and not run for the White House again, making way for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Pat

  • Mike Pence Just Threw Trump Under The Bus, Saying He "Endangered Me And My Family..."

    In his first network television interview since the January 6 insurrection, former Vice President Mike Pence is calling out Trump for his role in the uprising. He sat down with ABC’s “World News Tonight” to discuss his thoughts on the repercussions of the former president urging his followers to storm the Capitol.

  • G-20 Latest: Australia Says Xi Meeting to Help Normalize Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit as a move toward normalizing ties that have spiraled in recent years. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China V

  • Cambodian leader leaves G-20 early after COVID-19 diagnosis

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country's capital. The diagnosis came as the heads of the G-20 leading economies and other nations began a two-day meeting on the Indonesian resort island. In a posting on his Facebook page, the Cambodian leader said he tested positive for the coronavirus Monday night and an Indonesian physician confirmed the diagnosis on Tuesday morning.

  • Kari Lake has finally met her match: Arizona voters

    Kari Lake seemed indestructible, except when she had to face her greatest test: A full range of Arizona voters.

  • California Gov. Newsom: ‘Ideological attacks on ESG investing defy the free market–and taxpayers are losing out. Here’s why we consistently beat Republican-led states in nearly every economic category’

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom says governors like Ron DeSantis of Florida are going against free enterprise and capitalism for political gain.

  • Biden Trade Chief Says Xi Meeting Sends Powerful Signal to World

    (Bloomberg) -- The face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping was a powerful signal to the rest of the world that both leaders can manage ties, according to US trade chief Katherine Tai.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals F

  • From Bad to Worse? Next Year’s Economic Risks Are Already Here

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a miserable year for the global economy. But things can always get worse.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsBiden Meets Xi as Asia Allies Look to Lower TemperatureFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File Is EmptyHistory says the Federal Reserve’s high-speed interest-rate hikes may well tip

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia, US Fail to Agree on Asean Statement

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia and the US failed to agree on language for a joint statement following an 18-nation summit in Cambodia, making it unlikely the Group of 20 nations will reach a consensus in Indonesia either this week. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks End Session Lower; Treasuries Decline: Markets WrapFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX Latest

  • Xi Biden meeting: US leader promises 'no new Cold War' with China

    The leaders of the US and China strike a conciliatory tone in their first in-person talks for years.

  • China Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- China issued sweeping directives to rescue its property sector, adding to a major recalibration of its pandemic response in the strongest signs yet that President Xi Jinping is turning his attention toward shoring up the world’s second-largest economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFall of the World’s Hottest

  • Biden and Xi’s Meeting Isn’t a Pivot. But It Is a Morsel of Good News for Investors.

    The comments from both sides after the meeting in Bali indicated the leaders are looking to re-establish dialogue, a positive that adds to a trickle of good news underpinning Chinese stocks in the past couple of weeks.

  • Germany’s Rheinmetall Buys Spanish Ammo Maker for $1.24 Billion

    One of Europe’s biggest arms makers said it would buy a Spanish competitor in a bid to quickly expand production of artillery and mortar ammunition to meet what it said was “massive demand” amid the war in Ukraine.

  • Xi to Meet Australian PM for First Time After Biden Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in-person on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit on Tuesday, the first such talks between leaders of the two countries since 2019 that’s likely to touch on trade.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFall of the World’s Hottest