Long Beach CA Substance Recovery – Drug/Alcohol Addiction Rehab Programs Launch

Gratitude Lodge
·2 min read

Long Beach, CA - Gratitude Lodge (800-994-2184) announces its updated inpatient medical detox services for substance recovery. The compassionate drug and alcohol abuse center uses a multi-disciplinary approach towards healing.

Newport Beach, CA, United States , Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Continuing its mission of offering nonjudgmental recovery, Gratitude Lodge has strengthened its addiction treatment programs. Patients are taken through a holistic therapy plan that includes a wide range of health and wellness activities.

More details can be found at https://www.gratitudelodge.com

The updated services embody the name of the substance recovery center. Here, patients are encouraged to find joy in the little things and be thankful for their own courage.

This is a crucial aspect to consider, says the center. Many clients of their program often feel guilty or ashamed of their condition, especially during this time of pandemic. The team behind Gratitude Lodge explains that seeking help is an understated type of courage.

The current health crisis has also triggered loneliness and depression in many people who may be seeking solace in external sources, such as drugs or alcohol.

The center has taken every effort to create a space that is safe and comfortable for its clients. The clinic is only a short distance from various beaches and hills, and patients can bring their pets to join them as they work towards their recovery.

Gratitude Lodge has three facilities along Southern California, with each facility only having six beds. This is to provide every resident with the personalized treatment they deserve. The team says that each treatment is customized for clients because no one’s journey is the same.

As part of its updated services, Gratitude Lodge has made several treatment packages to suit every lifestyle. From a seven-day intensive detox program to 30-day inpatient treatment, the center works with residents and their families to find the correct plan for them.

The center treats alcoholism, mood disorders, drug addiction, and any combination of the three. It also accepts most PPO insurance.

A grateful patient of their program wrote, “The staff cares so much. I felt like I was more than just a client in their eyes. I am almost five months sober and they still check up on me. They have helped me on the next step of my journey.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.gratitudelodge.com


Website: https://www.luminarymediallc.com

CONTACT: Name: Brent Cashio Email: brentcpriority@gmail.com Organization: Gratitude Lodge Address: 20182 Kline Drive, Newport Beach, California 92660, United States


