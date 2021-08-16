U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,467.31
    -0.69 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,520.30
    +4.92 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,761.85
    -61.04 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.67
    -9.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.19
    -1.25 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    +10.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2500
    -0.0470 (-3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2140
    -0.3560 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,566.53
    +536.62 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.52
    -13.07 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Long-chain Polyamide Market worth USD 3.1 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of around 5.38% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read

New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long-chain Polyamide Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Long-chain Polyamide Market Research Report, by Type, End-use Industry by Application, Electrical & Electronics and - Forecast till 2027” the market is projected to be valued at USD 3.1 Billion by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of around 5.38% during the forecast period.

Covid Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the CoVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the global demand and supply of long-chain polyamides. Disruption of global shipping and logistics networks caused acute shortage of key raw materials in the market and thereby driving up the raw material price. Moreover, key suppliers of raw materials, including Evonik Industries, Solvay, Ashland, PetroChina Company Limited, and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd had to shut down their factories as per government guidelines. For instance, Evonik Industries closed its manufacturing plants temporarily in March 2020. The closing of raw material production capacities created a demand-supply imbalance in the market.

The adverse economic environment led to major job losses and pay cuts across the world and thereby affecting the demand for consumer electronics and automotive vehicles. Thus, the major long-chain polyamide manufacturers had to cut down their production outputs due to a drastic decline in demand from key end-use industries, including automotive and industrial goods.


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10613


List of the Key Companies Profiled in the Long-chain Polyamide Market Research Report are:

  • DuPont (US)

  • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Arkema (France)

  • DSM (The Netherlands)

  • EMS-Chemie Holding AG (Switzerland)

  • Nylon Corporation of America, Inc. (NYCOA) (US) and

  • Radici Group Spa (Italy)., among others.

Some of the prominent players in this market are DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Arkema, DSM, and EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG. They have a strong global presence with a wide distribution network, as well as large production capabilities. They are focusing on strengthening their global footprint by undertaking various initiative strategies. For instance, in February 2019, Evonik Industries launched a new polyamide powder for 3D printing applications in a higher temperature range. This product features high mechanical strength as well as excellent chemical and temperature resistance for use in the fast-growing 3D printing market.

The automotive, electrical & electronics, and industrial sectors are the key consumers of long-chain polyamide. The automotive industry accounts for a major share of the global polyamide market due to the high demand for polyamides to replace metals in automotive bodies and micro-electronics in specialized automotive applications such as transmission control units and sensors safety-related applications such as airbags and anti-lock systems.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (370 pages) on Long-chain Polyamide

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/long-chain-polyamide-market-10613


Segment Analysis

The global long-chain polyamide market is segmented based on type, end-use industry by application, and region.

The global long-chain polyamide market based on type has been categorized into PA11, PA12, PA610, PA612, and Others. Each by type segment is further divided into endues industries, namely industrial, electrical & electronics, and automotive. Widespread adoption in various types of automotive components led the PA12 long-chain polyamide to emerge as the largest type segment in the global long-chain polyamide market in 2019. Moreover, PA12 is synthesized from bio-based raw materials such as castor oil. Thus, the growing trend toward the adoption of environmentally sustainable products is expected to provide a major boost to the segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the end-use industry, the global long-chain polyamide market has been divided into automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, and others. The automotive segment is further categorized into brake tubes, fuel lines, cluster tubes, electrical systems, and others. The electrical & electronics segment is subdivided into plug-in connectors, switchboards & housing, connection boxes, cable ducts, and others. The industrial segment is further fragmented into rollers, pulleys, conveyor systems, hoses & tubes, hoses & tubes connectors, filaments, and others. The automotive segment accounted for nearly 37.10% of the overall market revenue in 2020. Wide range adoption of long-chain polyamides in the production of various automotive components such as fuel lines and transmission oil & clutch fluid ducts was the main factor responsible for segment growth.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10613


Key Findings of the Study:

  • The global long-chain polyamidemarket was valued at USD 2,070.39 in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,969.34millionby 2027,with a CAGR of around 5.38%during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

  • The Asia-Pacific region led the global long-chain polyamide market in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.04% over the forecast period. Burgeoning demand for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles is anticipated to provide a major boost to regional product demand.

  • Numerous research activities are being conducted to explore the widescale production of long-chain polyamides from bio-based raw materials. Castor oil is one of the prominent examples of bio-based raw materialsfor the production oflong-chain polyamides. However, lower yields and labor-intensive production processes are major factors limiting the widescale adoptionof castor oil in the long-chain polyamides production process.

  • Major companies aremaking significant investments in improving the functional properties of long-chain polyamides and developing newer application areas. For instance, in February 2019, Evonik Industries launched a new polyamide powder for 3D printing applications in a higher temperature range. This product features high mechanical strength as well as excellent chemical and temperature resistance for use in the fast-growing 3D printing market.

  • In November 2020, Sculpteo, a fully owned subsidiary of BASF SE announced the lauch of four new bio-sourced 3D printing materials based on Nylon PA11.The new materials, namely Ultrasint PA11, Ultrasint PA11 ESD, Ultrasint PA11 CF, and PA11 MJF are derived from renewable castor oil and exhibit high chemical resistance, elongation, and durability properties.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Global Long-chain Polyamide Market Research Report: Information by Type(PA11, PA12, PA610, PA612, and Others), End-use Industry by Application (Automotive (Brake Tubes, Fuel Liners, Cluster Tubes, Electrical Systems, Others), Electrical & Electronics (Plug-in Connectors, Switchboards & Housing, Connection Box, Cable Ducts, Others), (Industrial (Rollers, Pulleys, Conveyor Systems, Hoses & Tubes, Hoses & Tubes Connectors, Filaments, Others)), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2027


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10613


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stock up, stock down from the Vikings’ loss to the Broncos

    Whose stock rose and whose stock dropped after the Vikings' loss to the Broncos?

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • Sonos scores big patent win over Google — stock surge may be just getting started

    Sonos investors have reason to be happy after a big patent win against mighty Google.

  • 3 Reasons I Just Bought Amazon Stock

    Sometimes investing in stocks is simple. Find the best companies and buy shares whenever Wall Street turns negative on them. It can seem counterintuitive. How can the stocks with the best historical performance still produce great future returns? But winners keep winning.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    AMD stock is on fire, but it faces a critical vulnerability.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AbbVie or Pfizer?

    If you're looking for juicy dividend yields, you might want to check out big pharmaceutical stocks. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stand out as two of the best in the industry. So far this year, Pfizer has been the bigger winner in terms of stock performance .

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of MP Materials Corp...

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • Apple bars employees from discussing pay equity: RPT

    Apple has reportedly barred employees from discussing pay equity, according to The Verge. Charter Co-Founder & CEO Kevin Delaney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Is Coupang Stock a Buy?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), the top e-commerce company in South Korea, posted its second-quarter numbers on Aug. 11. Its revenue growth exceeded Wall Street's expectations, but a wider-than-expected loss caused its stock to plunge below its IPO price of $35 a share. Coupang's revenue rose 71% year over year (57% on a constant currency basis) to $4.48 billion, beating estimates by $50 million and marking its 15th consecutive quarter of more than 50% year-over-year constant currency sales growth.

  • DYAI: Sorrento Deal Provides Upfront Cash

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:DYAI READ THE FULL DYAI RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Operational & Financial Results Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) released second quarter 2021 operational and financial results on August 12, 2021 and concurrently filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC. Following the release, an investor conference call was held. Highlights for the year to date