A long-delayed project would build 'tiny homes' for vets. It's taking a big step forward

A long-delayed plan to develop "tiny homes" for homeless veterans and their families on Milwaukee's northwest side is taking another big step forward.

The Plan Commission is endorsing zoning approval for the development, which Kansas City-based Veterans Community Project Inc. plans to build on a 7-acre site at 6767 N. 60th St.

The development would have 40 homes, ranging from 240 to 340 square feet, provided rent-free. Each home would include a kitchen, bathroom and sleeping areas, with eight homes set aside for families.

A village center would provide social activities as well as case management services, education, and health and wellness programming. The goal is to help residents become stable and find jobs and new housing.

The homes' designs take into account post-traumatic stress disorder's effects, and provide veterans "a sense of privacy, security and the opportunity to reintegrate into society at a comfortable pace," according to the proposal.

"Housing with dignity is very, very important to us," Ben Hendershot, Veterans Community Project's vice president of national expansion, told Plan Commission members.

The commission voted Monday to recommend zoning approval, which the Common Council will review.

Construction could begin this year, with the community center and homes built in phases.

That work was to start in 2021 after Racine-based Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin Inc. bought the city-owned site for $35,000.

But that group's plans for 48 tiny homes didn't proceed. Veterans Community Project in 2022 took charge − launching an $11.7 million fundraising campaign last year and buying the site.

The development will provide services for vets while helping improve the value of nearby homes, said Ald. Larresa Taylor, whose district includes the site and is herself a veteran.

