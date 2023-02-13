Long John Silver's Launches Delicious Deals for Lenten Season

Shrimply Fantastic Menu and Delivery Promotions Starting Mon., Feb. 13

LOUISVILLE, KY, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Lenten season, Long John Silver's is making it easier than ever for customers to savor high-quality shrimp and seafood at unbeatable prices. Starting Feb. 13, Long John Silver's is serving up shrimp-tastic $6 Shrimp Baskets, scrumptious $10 Shrimp Sea-Shares, and its famous Fish & Shrimp Family Feast. Guests are invited to treasure more time with their crew and let Long John Silver's do the cooking!

From Feb. 13 through April 23, customers can set sail to their local Long John Silver's to catch these deals:

$6 Shrimp Baskets–Three shrimply delicious choices!

$10 Shrimp Sea-Shares – Back by popular demand!

Fish & Shrimp Family Feast – End meal-time mutiny!

To make the seafood experience even more accessible, Long John Silver's will offer FREE DELIVERY on orders of $15 or more every Sunday through Thursday, starting Feb. 26 through April 6. Delivery orders can be conveniently placed through DoorDash , UberEATS , or GrubHub.

"We believe the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be available to everyone from sea to mouth-watering sea," says Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Long John Silver's. "Our Lenten shrimp and seafood specials will help you satisfy your crew without breaking the treasure chest!"

Customers can catch these great deals by coasting down to their local Long John Silver's or ordering online at LJSilvers.com . Please visit the Long John Silver's website to learn more about the latest menu offerings and store locations.

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 and has grown into the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain. With restaurants nationwide and delivery available from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver's continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter , Facebook , or Instagram .

