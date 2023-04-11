So long as NHS pay is centralised, strikes are inevitable

Junior Doctors Strike - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

As if timed for maximum effect, this week’s junior doctors strike begins just after a long bank holiday weekend, to coincide with a likely spike in demand. This would be disruptive at the best of times, but even more so at a time when we are still nowhere near clearing the Covid backlog.

The strikers will, no doubt, feel emboldened by the fact that most of the public are on their side. According to a YouGov poll from seven weeks ago, 56pc of the public support the strike action, and only 33pc are opposed, with young and middle-aged people being particularly supportive.

There has been a lot of back-and-forth about whether the 35pc increase the junior doctors demand is “reasonable” or “excessive”. As we might expect, supporters and opponents of the strikes choose different reference points.

If we take the pay rises that can be expected elsewhere in the public sector – or in the economy as a whole – as a point of comparison, 35pc certainly seems like a very big leap. However, junior doctors point out that their pay has fallen by a quarter in real terms since the last days of Gordon Brown’s government, and that they are merely asking for a reversal of that real terms pay cut by stealth.

Supporters pick the lowest points in the pay scale for junior doctors, and point out that a junior doctor can, under some circumstances, earn less than a barista. Opponents counter that this is misleading, since nobody in the NHS is actually paid that rate for long. The NHS offers a near-automatic career progression path which is like an upward escalator: the position of the escalator itself may be fixed, but everyone on it still moves upwards.

On the remuneration of medical professionals more generally, opponents of the strike point out that medical careers are still among the most lucrative in the country. Medical graduates begin to out-earn most other graduates fairly soon after leaving university, and they sustain that lead in the long term. Supporters, on the other hand, point out that by international standards, British medical professionals are not especially well-paid, which is why emigration, particularly to Australia, has become a serious issue.

The problem with all these comparisons is that they are ultimately somewhat arbitrary. Why should the pay level we saw under Gordon Brown be the “right” level? Who says that the comparison with other graduates, or with doctors in this country or that country, is the right comparison?

We would not debate the pay of other professions in this way. We do not have political arguments about whether plumbers, electricians, painters, decorators, or fitness trainers are paid “the right amount”, or whether they “deserve” more. We do not have a Secretary of State negotiating with a “British Plumbing Association” or a “British Electrical Association”.

Members of these professions are simply paid whatever the market will bear. If there is unmet demand, either in general, or in specific parts of the country, or at specific times, or for specific services – they can ask for higher rates, and they will get them. Where demand is saturated, pay rates will stagnate, or even fall. This is the only sensible way to work out who should earn how much for doing what.

The fact that we do not have a comparable mechanism in the medical sector is not just a problem because there is currently a strike going on. Five years ago, when Britain was a lot less strike-prone than it is today, the Centre for Policy Studies published a report highlighting some of the dysfunctions of the current system of medical pay setting. In healthcare, we currently have a system of national pay scales, which resembles a form of socialist central planning, and which produces many of the same problems.

Imagine, for a moment, that we had no NHS. Imagine we had a (largely or fully) privatised, market-based healthcare system, but with generous subsidies for the poor and the long-term sick. The remuneration of medical professionals (pay levels, pay structure, pay progression, working conditions etc) would then simply be a matter between individual healthcare providers (such as hospitals), individual doctors, and health insurers.

Doctors could, of course, still form union-like associations, but it would be up to each healthcare provider to decide whether they want to recognise those as negotiation partners or not. The health secretary would not get involved in any such matters at all. We would, in other words, have a medical labour market. Markets, whatever their faults, tend to balance supply and demand swiftly.

We obviously do not have a market-based health system. But even within the system we currently have, it would be possible to move several steps into the direction of a medical labour market. This would mean phasing out national pay scales as far as possible and treating individual NHS organisations as independent employers in their own right.

We would then, in all likelihood, see much greater pay variation by geography, medical specialty and other factors. Pay would rise where there are persistent shortages and stagnate or fall for oversubscribed services.

Apart from balancing supply and demand, a medical labour market would take a lot of the poisonous politics out of medical employment. In the current system, these matters inevitably get politicised. At the moment, doctors are in a stronger position, for the simple reason that the government is unpopular, and that when push comes to shove, the public will side with doctors, not politicians.

If we do not want key decisions in healthcare to depend on such political whims of the moment, we need to replace the politics with a market mechanism.

Kristian Niemietz is head of political economy at the Institute of Economic Affairs