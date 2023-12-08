Long-stalled Detroit megachurch could be mostly finished in 2025

An unfinished Detroit megachurch at 7 Mile and Woodward that has been under construction for close to two decades could finally be done — or at least mostly done — by spring 2025.

Representatives for Perfecting Church, which started building the new church at 19150 Woodward Ave. in roughly 2004, told members of the City Planning Commission on Thursday night that they intend to move forward with restarting construction and be substantially finished with the 3,365-seat church by April 2025.

The church's main representative, Damon Tooles of Tooles Contracting Group, said that date is their deadline for obtaining a certificate of occupancy from the city.

"Seventy percent of the interior phase of the building will be complete by April 2025," he said.

After that, they would only need to finish work on the church's nursery school, bookstore, fellowship hall and "interior sanctuary," Tooles said.

Tooles spoke virtually via Zoom to the commissioners, who met in person for the meeting in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.

The unfinished megachurch development project on Woodward at 7 Mile has been under construction for years in Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

The long-stalled megachurch project has attracted curiosity from residents and visitors for years and was back in the news in February when the city sued Perfecting Church and its leader, Pastor Marvin Winans, claiming that the unfinished church and 16-acre site had become dilapidated and a public nuisance.

The city dropped the lawsuit in June after reaching a deal with Winans to resume construction and meet deadlines, including restarting construction by at least spring 2024.

The church's representatives came before the planning commission Thursday for a proposed update to a previous development plan and zoning that dated to 2004.

The new plan calls for fewer seats in the church (3,365 compared to 4,236 before) and no more construction of a four-story, 1,079-space parking deck. Instead, parishioners would park on a 659-space surface lot.

There also are no more plans to build townhouses next to the church.

Tooles said the church may someday build a parking deck, but not right away.

"They are very expensive products," he said of parking decks. "At this point, in order to complete the project, that is not a component that we can install.”

The anticipated cost to complete "Phase 1" and make the April 2025 deadline is $21 million, Tooles said, or a total $43 million when counting all previous construction work since the 2000s.

Total costs would rise to $56 million once the project is entirely done, he said.

Tooles also recounted for commissioners the backstory of the stalled construction. Based based on his understanding, the project began around 2004 when Perfecting Church gained its initial planning approvals.

The church then sought financing and obtained a $49 million construction loan in 2006, he said. But soon the Great Recession arrived.

“As part of their construction loan, there was a clause for the bank to be able to call the loan due if a financial crisis occurred," Tooles said. "The bank called the loan due. The church paid the project off — I think to the tune of $13 million — and took control of it. At that time, they mothballed it ... and at this time, they are ready to reengage the project."

Tooles also said that this October, Perfecting Church provided the city with a financial commitment letter that showed funds in place to complete the work.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the revised development plan and zoning. The revision is still subject to approval by Detroit City Council.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: New Perfecting Church in Detroit could be mostly finished in 2025