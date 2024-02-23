How Long It Takes To Become a Millionaire in Every State

PeopleImages / Getty Images

Many Americans do more than dream about becoming millionaires. They proactively work to reach this milestone by saving money early and consistently and practice making sound investments. As they focus on hitting this financial goal, some may wonder if there’s a ballpark timeline to strategically anticipate between now and the moment they are millionaires.

To find out how long it takes to become a millionaire in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates used the median household income data from the 2022 American Community Survey and annual consumption data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis 2022 report. Once GOBankingRates found the difference between what a median household in every state earns and per capita consumption in each state, we divided that figure by 1 million. Doing so revealed the number of years, days and months it would take to reach $1 million in every state for those with just savings as well as those with savings and investments.

In alphabetical order, read on to find out how long it would take you to become a millionaire.

Alabama

Median income: $59,609

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $42,391

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $17,218

Savings after expenditures and investing: $18,165

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 58 years, 0 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 55 years, 0 months, 5 days

Alaska

Median income: $86,370

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $59,179

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $27,191

Savings after expenditures and investing: $28,687

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 36 years, 8 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 34 years, 9 months, 5 days

Arizona

Median income: $72,581

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $50,123

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $22,458

Savings after expenditures and investing: $23,693

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 44 years, 5 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 42 years, 2 months, 5 days

Arkansas

Median income: $56,335

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $42,245

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $14,090

Savings after expenditures and investing: $14,865

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 70 years, 11 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 67 years, 2 months, 5 days

California

Median income: $91,905

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $60,272

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $31,633

Savings after expenditures and investing: $33,373

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 31 years, 7 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 29 years, 11 months, 5 days

Colorado

Median income: $87,598

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $59,371

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $28,227

Savings after expenditures and investing: $29,779

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 35 years, 4 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 33 years, 6 months, 5 days

Connecticut

Median income: $90,213

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $60,413

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $29,800

Savings after expenditures and investing: $31,439

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 33 years, 6 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 31 years, 9 months, 5 days

Delaware

Median income: $79,325

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $54,532

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $24,973

Savings after expenditures and investing: $26,157

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 40 years, 3 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 38 years, 2 months, 5 days

District of Columbia (DC)

Median income: $101,722

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $85,372

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $16,350

Savings after expenditures and investing: $17,249

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 61 years, 1 month, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 57 years, 11 months, 5 days

Florida

Median income: $67,917

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $55,516

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $12,401

Savings after expenditures and investing: $13,083

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 80 years, 6 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 76 years, 4 months, 5 days

Georgia

Median income: $71,355

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $47,406

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $23,949

Savings after expenditures and investing: $25,266

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 41 years, 8 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 39 years, 6 months, 5 days

Hawaii

Median income: $94,814

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $54,655

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $40,159

Savings after expenditures and investing: $42,368

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 24 years,10 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 23 years, 7 months, 5 days

Idaho

Median income: $70,214

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $43,508

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $26,706

Savings after expenditures and investing: $28,175

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 37 years, 5 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 35 years, 5 months, 5 days

Illinois

Median income: $78,433

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $54,341

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $24,092

Savings after expenditures and investing: $25,417

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 41 years, 5 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 39 years, 3 months, 5 days

Indiana

Median income: $67,173

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $46,579

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $20,594

Savings after expenditures and investing: $21,727

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 48 years, 6 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 45 years, 11 months, 5 days

Iowa

Median income: $70,571

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $45,455

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $25,116

Savings after expenditures and investing: $26,497

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 39 years, 9 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 37 years, 8 months, 5 days

Kansas

Median income: $69,747

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $46,069

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $23,678

Savings after expenditures and investing: $24,980

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 42 years, 2 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 40 years, 0 months, 5 days

Kentucky

Median income: $60,183

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $44,193

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $15,990

Savings after expenditures and investing: $16,869

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 62 years, 5 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 59 years, 2 months, 5 days

Louisiana

Median income: $57,852

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $45,178

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $12,674

Savings after expenditures and investing: $13,371

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 78 years, 10 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 74 years, 8 months, 5 days

Maine

Median income: $68,251

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $55,789

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $12,462

Savings after expenditures and investing: $13,147

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 80 years, 2 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 76 years, 0 months, 5 days

Maryland

Median income: $98,461

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,651

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $45,810

Savings after expenditures and investing: $48,330

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 21 years, 9 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 20 years, 8 months, 5 days

Massachusetts

Median income: $96,505

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $62,214

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $34,291

Savings after expenditures and investing: $36,177

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 29 years, 1 month, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 27 years, 7 months, 5 days

Michigan

Median income: $68,505

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $49,482

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $19,023

Savings after expenditures and investing: $20,069

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 52 years, 6 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 49 years, 9 months, 5 days

Minnesota

Median income: $84,313

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,849

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $31,464

Savings after expenditures and investing: $33,195

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 31 years, 9 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 30 years, 1 month, 5 days

Mississippi

Median income: $52,985

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $39,678

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $13,307

Savings after expenditures and investing: $14,039

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 75 years, 1 month, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 71 years, 2 months, 5 days

Missouri

Median income: $65,920

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $48,613

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $17,307

Savings after expenditures and investing: $18,259

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 57 years, 8 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 54 years, 8 months, 5 days

Montana

Median income: $66,341

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $51,913

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $14,428

Savings after expenditures and investing: $15,222

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 69 years, 3 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 65 years, 7 months, 5 days

Nebraska

Median income: $71,722

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $49,522

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $22,200

Savings after expenditures and investing: $23,421

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 45 years, 0 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 42 years, 7 months, 5 days

Nevada

Median income: $71,646

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $50,922

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $20,724

Savings after expenditures and investing: $21,864

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 48 years, 2 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 45 years, 8 months, 5 days

New Hampshire

Median income: $90,845

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $60,828

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $30,017

Savings after expenditures and investing: $31,668

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 33 years, 3 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 31 years, 6 months, 5 days

New Jersey

Median income: $97,126

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $60,082

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $37,044

Savings after expenditures and investing: $39,081

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 26 years, 11 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 25 years, 6 months, 5 days

New Mexico

Median income: $58,722

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $43,336

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $15,386

Savings after expenditures and investing: $16,232

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 64 years, 11 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 61 years, 6 months, 5 days

New York

Median income: $81,386

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $58,571

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $22,815

Savings after expenditures and investing: $24,070

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 43 years, 9 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 41 years, 6 months, 5 days

North Carolina

Median income: $66,186

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $47,834

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $18,352

Savings after expenditures and investing: $19,361

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 54 years, 5 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 51 years, 7 months, 5 days

North Dakota

Median income: $73,959

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,631

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $21,328

Savings after expenditures and investing: $22,501

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 46 years, 10 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 44 years, 4 months, 5 days

Ohio

Median income: $66,990

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $47,768

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $19,222

Savings after expenditures and investing: $20,279

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 51 years, 11 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 49 years, 3 months, 5 days

Oklahoma

Median income: $61,364

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $42,046

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $19,318

Savings after expenditures and investing: $20,380

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 51 years, 8 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 49 years, 0 months, 5 days

Oregon

Median income: $76,632

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,159

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $24,473

Savings after expenditures and investing: $25,819

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 40 years, 9 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 38 years, 8 months, 5 days

Pennsylvania

Median income: $73,170

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $53,703

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $19,467

Savings after expenditures and investing: $20,538

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 51 years, 4 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 48 years, 7 months, 5 days

Rhode Island

Median income: $81,370

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,820

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $28,550

Savings after expenditures and investing: $30,120

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 34 years, 11 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 33 years, 2 months, 5 days

South Carolina

Median income: $63,623

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $46,220

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $17,403

Savings after expenditures and investing: $18,360

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 57 years, 5 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 54 years, 5 months, 5 days

South Dakota

Median income: $69,457

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $48,997

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $20,460

Savings after expenditures and investing: $21,585

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 48 years, 10 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 46 years, 3 months, 5 days

Tennessee

Median income: $64,035

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $46,280

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $17,755

Savings after expenditures and investing: $18,732

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 56 years, 3 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 53 years, 4 months, 5 days

Texas

Median income: $73,035

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $49,082

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $23,953

Savings after expenditures and investing: $25,270

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 41 years, 8 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 39 years, 6 months, 5 days

Utah

Median income: $86,833

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $48,189

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $38,644

Savings after expenditures and investing: $40,769

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 25 years, 10 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 24 years, 6 months, 5 days

Vermont

Median income: $74,014

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $55,743

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $18,271

Savings after expenditures and investing: $19,276

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 54 years, 8 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 51 years, 10 months, 5 days

Virginia

Median income: $87,249

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,057

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $35,192

Savings after expenditures and investing: $37,128

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 28 years, 4 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 26 years, 10 months, 5 days

Washington

Median income: $90,325

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $56,567

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $33,758

Savings after expenditures and investing: $35,615

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 29 years, 7 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 28 years, 0 months, 5 days

West Virginia

Median income: $55,217

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $44,460

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $10,757

Savings after expenditures and investing: $11,349

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 92 years, 10 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 88 years, 0 months, 5 days

Wisconsin

Median income: $72,458

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $49,284

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $23,174

Savings after expenditures and investing: $24,449

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 43 years, 1 month, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 40 years, 10 months, 5 days

Wyoming

Median income: $72,495

Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,403

Savings after expenditures are taken out: $20,092

Savings after expenditures and investing: $21,197

How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 49 years, 8 months, 5 days

How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 47 years, 1 month, 5 days

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates calculated how long it takes to be a millionaire in every state by using median household income data from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the Census Bureau and annual consumption data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis 2022 report. GOBankingRates found the difference between what a median household in every state earns and per capita consumption in every state and divided that figure by 1 million in order to find how many years, days and months it would take to reach $1 million in every state. All data was collected on and up to date as of February 20, 2024.

Median household income was used for this study because per capita income wouldn’t cover the per capita consumption in every state. In addition, to account for investing leftover income, we took the difference between annual income and consumption expenditure and assumed it was invested in a portfolio with the average investor’s long-term average of around 5.5 percent, according to Zacks Investment Research.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long It Takes To Become a Millionaire in Every State