How Long It Takes To Become a Millionaire in Every State
Many Americans do more than dream about becoming millionaires. They proactively work to reach this milestone by saving money early and consistently and practice making sound investments. As they focus on hitting this financial goal, some may wonder if there’s a ballpark timeline to strategically anticipate between now and the moment they are millionaires.
To find out how long it takes to become a millionaire in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates used the median household income data from the 2022 American Community Survey and annual consumption data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis 2022 report. Once GOBankingRates found the difference between what a median household in every state earns and per capita consumption in each state, we divided that figure by 1 million. Doing so revealed the number of years, days and months it would take to reach $1 million in every state for those with just savings as well as those with savings and investments.
In alphabetical order, read on to find out how long it would take you to become a millionaire.
Alabama
Median income: $59,609
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $42,391
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $17,218
Savings after expenditures and investing: $18,165
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 58 years, 0 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 55 years, 0 months, 5 days
Alaska
Median income: $86,370
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $59,179
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $27,191
Savings after expenditures and investing: $28,687
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 36 years, 8 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 34 years, 9 months, 5 days
Arizona
Median income: $72,581
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $50,123
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $22,458
Savings after expenditures and investing: $23,693
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 44 years, 5 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 42 years, 2 months, 5 days
Arkansas
Median income: $56,335
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $42,245
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $14,090
Savings after expenditures and investing: $14,865
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 70 years, 11 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 67 years, 2 months, 5 days
California
Median income: $91,905
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $60,272
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $31,633
Savings after expenditures and investing: $33,373
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 31 years, 7 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 29 years, 11 months, 5 days
Colorado
Median income: $87,598
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $59,371
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $28,227
Savings after expenditures and investing: $29,779
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 35 years, 4 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 33 years, 6 months, 5 days
Connecticut
Median income: $90,213
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $60,413
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $29,800
Savings after expenditures and investing: $31,439
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 33 years, 6 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 31 years, 9 months, 5 days
Delaware
Median income: $79,325
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $54,532
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $24,973
Savings after expenditures and investing: $26,157
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 40 years, 3 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 38 years, 2 months, 5 days
District of Columbia (DC)
Median income: $101,722
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $85,372
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $16,350
Savings after expenditures and investing: $17,249
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 61 years, 1 month, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 57 years, 11 months, 5 days
Florida
Median income: $67,917
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $55,516
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $12,401
Savings after expenditures and investing: $13,083
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 80 years, 6 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 76 years, 4 months, 5 days
Georgia
Median income: $71,355
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $47,406
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $23,949
Savings after expenditures and investing: $25,266
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 41 years, 8 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 39 years, 6 months, 5 days
Hawaii
Median income: $94,814
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $54,655
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $40,159
Savings after expenditures and investing: $42,368
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 24 years,10 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 23 years, 7 months, 5 days
Idaho
Median income: $70,214
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $43,508
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $26,706
Savings after expenditures and investing: $28,175
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 37 years, 5 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 35 years, 5 months, 5 days
Illinois
Median income: $78,433
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $54,341
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $24,092
Savings after expenditures and investing: $25,417
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 41 years, 5 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 39 years, 3 months, 5 days
Indiana
Median income: $67,173
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $46,579
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $20,594
Savings after expenditures and investing: $21,727
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 48 years, 6 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 45 years, 11 months, 5 days
Iowa
Median income: $70,571
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $45,455
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $25,116
Savings after expenditures and investing: $26,497
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 39 years, 9 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 37 years, 8 months, 5 days
Kansas
Median income: $69,747
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $46,069
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $23,678
Savings after expenditures and investing: $24,980
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 42 years, 2 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 40 years, 0 months, 5 days
Kentucky
Median income: $60,183
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $44,193
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $15,990
Savings after expenditures and investing: $16,869
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 62 years, 5 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 59 years, 2 months, 5 days
Louisiana
Median income: $57,852
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $45,178
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $12,674
Savings after expenditures and investing: $13,371
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 78 years, 10 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 74 years, 8 months, 5 days
Maine
Median income: $68,251
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $55,789
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $12,462
Savings after expenditures and investing: $13,147
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 80 years, 2 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 76 years, 0 months, 5 days
Maryland
Median income: $98,461
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,651
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $45,810
Savings after expenditures and investing: $48,330
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 21 years, 9 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 20 years, 8 months, 5 days
Massachusetts
Median income: $96,505
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $62,214
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $34,291
Savings after expenditures and investing: $36,177
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 29 years, 1 month, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 27 years, 7 months, 5 days
Michigan
Median income: $68,505
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $49,482
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $19,023
Savings after expenditures and investing: $20,069
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 52 years, 6 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 49 years, 9 months, 5 days
Minnesota
Median income: $84,313
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,849
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $31,464
Savings after expenditures and investing: $33,195
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 31 years, 9 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 30 years, 1 month, 5 days
Mississippi
Median income: $52,985
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $39,678
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $13,307
Savings after expenditures and investing: $14,039
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 75 years, 1 month, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 71 years, 2 months, 5 days
Missouri
Median income: $65,920
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $48,613
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $17,307
Savings after expenditures and investing: $18,259
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 57 years, 8 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 54 years, 8 months, 5 days
Montana
Median income: $66,341
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $51,913
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $14,428
Savings after expenditures and investing: $15,222
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 69 years, 3 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 65 years, 7 months, 5 days
Nebraska
Median income: $71,722
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $49,522
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $22,200
Savings after expenditures and investing: $23,421
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 45 years, 0 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 42 years, 7 months, 5 days
Nevada
Median income: $71,646
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $50,922
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $20,724
Savings after expenditures and investing: $21,864
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 48 years, 2 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 45 years, 8 months, 5 days
New Hampshire
Median income: $90,845
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $60,828
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $30,017
Savings after expenditures and investing: $31,668
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 33 years, 3 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 31 years, 6 months, 5 days
New Jersey
Median income: $97,126
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $60,082
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $37,044
Savings after expenditures and investing: $39,081
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 26 years, 11 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 25 years, 6 months, 5 days
New Mexico
Median income: $58,722
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $43,336
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $15,386
Savings after expenditures and investing: $16,232
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 64 years, 11 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 61 years, 6 months, 5 days
New York
Median income: $81,386
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $58,571
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $22,815
Savings after expenditures and investing: $24,070
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 43 years, 9 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 41 years, 6 months, 5 days
North Carolina
Median income: $66,186
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $47,834
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $18,352
Savings after expenditures and investing: $19,361
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 54 years, 5 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 51 years, 7 months, 5 days
North Dakota
Median income: $73,959
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,631
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $21,328
Savings after expenditures and investing: $22,501
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 46 years, 10 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 44 years, 4 months, 5 days
Ohio
Median income: $66,990
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $47,768
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $19,222
Savings after expenditures and investing: $20,279
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 51 years, 11 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 49 years, 3 months, 5 days
Oklahoma
Median income: $61,364
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $42,046
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $19,318
Savings after expenditures and investing: $20,380
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 51 years, 8 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 49 years, 0 months, 5 days
Oregon
Median income: $76,632
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,159
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $24,473
Savings after expenditures and investing: $25,819
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 40 years, 9 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 38 years, 8 months, 5 days
Pennsylvania
Median income: $73,170
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $53,703
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $19,467
Savings after expenditures and investing: $20,538
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 51 years, 4 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 48 years, 7 months, 5 days
Rhode Island
Median income: $81,370
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,820
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $28,550
Savings after expenditures and investing: $30,120
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 34 years, 11 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 33 years, 2 months, 5 days
South Carolina
Median income: $63,623
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $46,220
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $17,403
Savings after expenditures and investing: $18,360
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 57 years, 5 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 54 years, 5 months, 5 days
South Dakota
Median income: $69,457
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $48,997
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $20,460
Savings after expenditures and investing: $21,585
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 48 years, 10 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 46 years, 3 months, 5 days
Tennessee
Median income: $64,035
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $46,280
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $17,755
Savings after expenditures and investing: $18,732
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 56 years, 3 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 53 years, 4 months, 5 days
Texas
Median income: $73,035
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $49,082
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $23,953
Savings after expenditures and investing: $25,270
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 41 years, 8 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 39 years, 6 months, 5 days
Utah
Median income: $86,833
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $48,189
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $38,644
Savings after expenditures and investing: $40,769
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 25 years, 10 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 24 years, 6 months, 5 days
Vermont
Median income: $74,014
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $55,743
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $18,271
Savings after expenditures and investing: $19,276
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 54 years, 8 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 51 years, 10 months, 5 days
Virginia
Median income: $87,249
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,057
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $35,192
Savings after expenditures and investing: $37,128
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 28 years, 4 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 26 years, 10 months, 5 days
Washington
Median income: $90,325
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $56,567
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $33,758
Savings after expenditures and investing: $35,615
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 29 years, 7 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 28 years, 0 months, 5 days
West Virginia
Median income: $55,217
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $44,460
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $10,757
Savings after expenditures and investing: $11,349
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 92 years, 10 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 88 years, 0 months, 5 days
Wisconsin
Median income: $72,458
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $49,284
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $23,174
Savings after expenditures and investing: $24,449
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 43 years, 1 month, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 40 years, 10 months, 5 days
Wyoming
Median income: $72,495
Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,403
Savings after expenditures are taken out: $20,092
Savings after expenditures and investing: $21,197
How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 49 years, 8 months, 5 days
How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 47 years, 1 month, 5 days
Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates calculated how long it takes to be a millionaire in every state by using median household income data from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the Census Bureau and annual consumption data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis 2022 report. GOBankingRates found the difference between what a median household in every state earns and per capita consumption in every state and divided that figure by 1 million in order to find how many years, days and months it would take to reach $1 million in every state. All data was collected on and up to date as of February 20, 2024.
Median household income was used for this study because per capita income wouldn’t cover the per capita consumption in every state. In addition, to account for investing leftover income, we took the difference between annual income and consumption expenditure and assumed it was invested in a portfolio with the average investor’s long-term average of around 5.5 percent, according to Zacks Investment Research.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long It Takes To Become a Millionaire in Every State