How Long It Takes To Become a Millionaire in Every State

Jami Farkas
·20 min read
PeopleImages / Getty Images
PeopleImages / Getty Images

Many Americans do more than dream about becoming millionaires. They proactively work to reach this milestone by saving money early and consistently and practice making sound investments. As they focus on hitting this financial goal, some may wonder if there’s a ballpark timeline to strategically anticipate between now and the moment they are millionaires.

To find out how long it takes to become a millionaire in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates used the median household income data from the 2022 American Community Survey and annual consumption data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis 2022 report. Once GOBankingRates found the difference between what a median household in every state earns and per capita consumption in each state, we divided that figure by 1 million. Doing so revealed the number of years, days and months it would take to reach $1 million in every state for those with just savings as well as those with savings and investments.

In alphabetical order, read on to find out how long it would take you to become a millionaire.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Median income: $59,609

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $42,391

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $17,218

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $18,165

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 58 years, 0 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 55 years, 0 months, 5 days

Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Median income: $86,370

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $59,179

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $27,191

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $28,687

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 36 years, 8 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 34 years, 9 months, 5 days

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Median income: $72,581

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $50,123

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $22,458

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $23,693

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 44 years, 5 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 42 years, 2 months, 5 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Median income: $56,335

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $42,245

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $14,090

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $14,865

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 70 years, 11 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 67 years, 2 months, 5 days

frankpeters / Getty Images
frankpeters / Getty Images

California

  • Median income: $91,905

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $60,272

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $31,633

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $33,373

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 31 years, 7 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 29 years, 11 months, 5 days

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Median income: $87,598

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $59,371

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $28,227

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $29,779

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 35 years, 4 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 33 years, 6 months, 5 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Median income: $90,213

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $60,413

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $29,800

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $31,439

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 33 years, 6 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 31 years, 9 months, 5 days

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Median income: $79,325

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $54,532

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $24,973

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $26,157

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 40 years, 3 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 38 years, 2 months, 5 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

District of Columbia (DC)

  • Median income: $101,722

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $85,372

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $16,350

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $17,249

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 61 years, 1 month, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 57 years, 11 months, 5 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

  • Median income: $67,917

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $55,516

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $12,401

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $13,083

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 80 years, 6 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 76 years, 4 months, 5 days

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Georgia

  • Median income: $71,355

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $47,406

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $23,949

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $25,266

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 41 years, 8 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 39 years, 6 months, 5 days

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Median income: $94,814

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $54,655

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $40,159

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $42,368

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 24 years,10 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 23 years, 7 months, 5 days

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Median income: $70,214

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $43,508

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $26,706

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $28,175

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 37 years, 5 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 35 years, 5 months, 5 days

anderm / Getty Images/iStockphoto
anderm / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

  • Median income: $78,433

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $54,341

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $24,092

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $25,417

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 41 years, 5 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 39 years, 3 months, 5 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Median income: $67,173

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $46,579

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $20,594

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $21,727

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 48 years, 6 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 45 years, 11 months, 5 days

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Median income: $70,571

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $45,455

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $25,116

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $26,497

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 39 years, 9 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 37 years, 8 months, 5 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Median income: $69,747

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $46,069

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $23,678

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $24,980

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 42 years, 2 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 40 years, 0 months, 5 days

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Median income: $60,183

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $44,193

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $15,990

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $16,869

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 62 years, 5 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 59 years, 2 months, 5 days

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Median income: $57,852

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $45,178

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $12,674

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $13,371

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 78 years, 10 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 74 years, 8 months, 5 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Median income: $68,251

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $55,789

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $12,462

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $13,147

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 80 years, 2 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 76 years, 0 months, 5 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

  • Median income: $98,461

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,651

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $45,810

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $48,330

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 21 years, 9 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 20 years, 8 months, 5 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Median income: $96,505

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $62,214

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $34,291

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $36,177

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 29 years, 1 month, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 27 years, 7 months, 5 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Median income: $68,505

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $49,482

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $19,023

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $20,069

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 52 years, 6 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 49 years, 9 months, 5 days

lavin photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lavin photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Median income: $84,313

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,849

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $31,464

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $33,195

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 31 years, 9 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 30 years, 1 month, 5 days

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Median income: $52,985

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $39,678

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $13,307

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $14,039

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 75 years, 1 month, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 71 years, 2 months, 5 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Median income: $65,920

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $48,613

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $17,307

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $18,259

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 57 years, 8 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 54 years, 8 months, 5 days

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Median income: $66,341

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $51,913

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $14,428

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $15,222

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 69 years, 3 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 65 years, 7 months, 5 days

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Median income: $71,722

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $49,522

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $22,200

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $23,421

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 45 years, 0 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 42 years, 7 months, 5 days

lucky-photographer / Getty Images
lucky-photographer / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Median income: $71,646

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $50,922

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $20,724

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $21,864

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 48 years, 2 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 45 years, 8 months, 5 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Median income: $90,845

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $60,828

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $30,017

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $31,668

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 33 years, 3 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 31 years, 6 months, 5 days

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Median income: $97,126

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $60,082

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $37,044

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $39,081

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 26 years, 11 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 25 years, 6 months, 5 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Median income: $58,722

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $43,336

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $15,386

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $16,232

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 64 years, 11 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 61 years, 6 months, 5 days

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com
OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

New York

  • Median income: $81,386

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $58,571

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $22,815

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $24,070

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 43 years, 9 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 41 years, 6 months, 5 days

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Median income: $66,186

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $47,834

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $18,352

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $19,361

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 54 years, 5 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 51 years, 7 months, 5 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

  • Median income: $73,959

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,631

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $21,328

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $22,501

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 46 years, 10 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 44 years, 4 months, 5 days

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Median income: $66,990

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $47,768

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $19,222

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $20,279

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 51 years, 11 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 49 years, 3 months, 5 days

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oklahoma

  • Median income: $61,364

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $42,046

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $19,318

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $20,380

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 51 years, 8 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 49 years, 0 months, 5 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • Median income: $76,632

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,159

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $24,473

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $25,819

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 40 years, 9 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 38 years, 8 months, 5 days

luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto
luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Median income: $73,170

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $53,703

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $19,467

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $20,538

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 51 years, 4 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 48 years, 7 months, 5 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Median income: $81,370

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,820

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $28,550

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $30,120

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 34 years, 11 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 33 years, 2 months, 5 days

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Median income: $63,623

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $46,220

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $17,403

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $18,360

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 57 years, 5 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 54 years, 5 months, 5 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • Median income: $69,457

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $48,997

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $20,460

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $21,585

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 48 years, 10 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 46 years, 3 months, 5 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Median income: $64,035

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $46,280

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $17,755

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $18,732

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 56 years, 3 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 53 years, 4 months, 5 days

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Texas

  • Median income: $73,035

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $49,082

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $23,953

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $25,270

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 41 years, 8 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 39 years, 6 months, 5 days

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Median income: $86,833

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $48,189

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $38,644

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $40,769

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 25 years, 10 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 24 years, 6 months, 5 days

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vermont

  • Median income: $74,014

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $55,743

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $18,271

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $19,276

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 54 years, 8 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 51 years, 10 months, 5 days

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Median income: $87,249

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,057

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $35,192

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $37,128

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 28 years, 4 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 26 years, 10 months, 5 days

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Median income: $90,325

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $56,567

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $33,758

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $35,615

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 29 years, 7 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 28 years, 0 months, 5 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Median income: $55,217

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $44,460

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $10,757

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $11,349

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 92 years, 10 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 88 years, 0 months, 5 days

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Median income: $72,458

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $49,284

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $23,174

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $24,449

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 43 years, 1 month, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 40 years, 10 months, 5 days

Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Median income: $72,495

  • Per capita personal consumption expenditures: $52,403

  • Savings after expenditures are taken out: $20,092

  • Savings after expenditures and investing: $21,197

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with just savings: 49 years, 8 months, 5 days

  • How long it would take to become a millionaire with savings and investments: 47 years, 1 month, 5 days

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article. 

Methodology: GOBankingRates calculated how long it takes to be a millionaire in every state by using median household income data from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the Census Bureau and annual consumption data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis 2022 report. GOBankingRates found the difference between what a median household in every state earns and per capita consumption in every state and divided that figure by 1 million in order to find how many years, days and months it would take to reach $1 million in every state. All data was collected on and up to date as of February 20, 2024.

Median household income was used for this study because per capita income wouldn’t cover the per capita consumption in every state. In addition, to account for investing leftover income, we took the difference between annual income and consumption expenditure and assumed it was invested in a portfolio with the average investor’s long-term average of around 5.5 percent, according to Zacks Investment Research.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long It Takes To Become a Millionaire in Every State

