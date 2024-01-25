Do you need long-term care insurance? | Allworth Advice

Question: Lou and Rita in Highland Heights: How do we know if we need long-term care insurance? We’re both 61 and in pretty good health.

Answer: Almost seven out of 10 retirees will need some kind of long-term care at some point in their lives, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. And, depending on the type of care needed, Genworth’s Cost of Care tool shows that the average median cost in Kentucky can range anywhere from about $5,000 to $9,000 a month.

However, despite those high costs, not everyone needs to buy insurance to cover the risk. But we’ll get to that in a minute. First, let’s share some basics about long-term care insurance.

Typically, long-term care insurance helps pay for expenses associated with services that assist you with completing daily tasks such as bathing, dressing, or eating. This includes costs related to personal aides, an assisted living facility, or a nursing home. (As a reminder, Medicare does not cover costs for chronic conditions that require such care on an ongoing basis.)

Policies can vary greatly, but in general, recent numbers from the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance show that a 60-year-old man purchasing a policy worth $165,000 (with built-in adjustments for inflation) would pay about $2,600 a year in premiums. For a 60-year-old woman, the premium is higher for the same policy since women live longer and are thereby more likely to need it – closer to $4,500. (But here are two important notes: Premiums can vary depending on age, gender, health, location, and more; plus, there’s always a chance that premiums can increase.)

Steve Hruby, CFP® and Amy Wagner

Now, here’s the thing. Not everyone needs to buy long-term care insurance; depending on your financial situation, you might be able to ‘self-insure’ if you need these services down the line. This simply means that you have enough money saved and invested that you can afford to pay the expenses yourself, outright. On the flip side, if you don’t have significant savings, you might be able to rely on Medicaid (assuming you fall below Kentucky’s income and asset thresholds).

If you come to the conclusion that you want and need to buy a policy, the good news is that you’re currently in the sweet spot: The best time to look for a policy is typically between ages 55 and 65. Get quotes on a policy that would cover three to five years and see if its affordable. Just be cautious of ‘hybrid’ policies that blend long-term care insurance with life insurance. These policies are generally more expensive with less favorable coverage than a stand-alone long-term care policy.

The Allworth Advice is that to truly know if you need to buy a long-term care policy, get a financial plan that’s built by a fiduciary financial advisor. This will provide a ‘big picture’ view of your entire financial situation, and your advisor will be able to discern whether buying a policy is actually a financial necessity (or not).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Should I get long-term care insurance? Allworth Advice