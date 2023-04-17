Long-Term Care Market size to grow at a CAGR of 3.33% from 2022 to 2027, North America is estimated to contribute to 35% of the global market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-term care market size is expected to grow by USD 398.4 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of over 3.33% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 35% of the market's overall growth. The growth of the LTC market in the region can be attributed to factors such as the aging population, rising use of long-term care services, and rising public awareness. The US dominates the regional growth due to its high consumption rate and high disposable income. Due to a large number of long-term care facilities and rehabilitation centers, North America has higher potential compared to other regions. Additionally, various adult daycare centers, hospice services, and nursing home facilities have increased the range of services that are offered in the regional market. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Long-Term Care Market 2023-2027

Long-Term Care Market: Growing demand for long-term care from the aging population to drive growth

The increasing demand for long-term care from the aging population is a major driver for the growth of the LTC market during the forecast period.

Due to their susceptibility to both communicable and non-communicable diseases, the geriatric population requires home healthcare services.

Owing to the convenience and growing acceptance of services like assistive living care and home-based diagnosis, long-term care services, such as home healthcare services are in demand.

In addition, many lifestyle diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular disease are more common in the elderly population, which demands nursing care and stroke recovery care services.

Some other services aimed at the geriatric population include personal care, companion management, palliative care, fit-mind cognitive care, hospital discharge services, and home support care services.

Story continues

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Long-Term Care Market: Expansion And Growth Of Several Healthcare Domains

An emerging LTC market trend that is expected to fuel the growth of the market is the technological advances in LTC.

More people are using the internet, leading to the development of online platforms, mobile apps, and mHealth. This, in turn, drives the growth of the long-term care market.

Some of the long-term care services in high demand include mobile applications, wearables and trackers, communication tools, and smart alarms.

Through these services, caretakers and nurses can monitor, record, and observe patients, along with being able to communicate with physicians and other HCPs.

Hence, such factors will drive the growth of the global long-term care (LTC) market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Long-Term Care Market Players:

The long-term care market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Sunrise Senior Living LLC, Wickshire Senior Living, Extendicare Canada Inc., Sonida Senior Living Corp., Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc., Kindred Health Holdings LLC, Genesis Healthcare Inc., Life Care Centers of America Inc., Honor Technology Inc., Amedisys Inc., FCP Live In, CareOne Management LLC, Illumifin Corp., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Abri Health Care Services LLC, SeniorLiving.org, and Revera Inc. are among the top market players.

Long-Term Care Market: Segmentation Analysis

This long-term care market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (nursing care and assisted living facilities, home healthcare, and hospice), type (government, public and private players, out of the pocket, and private insurance), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the nursing home and assisted living facilities segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Nursing homes provide institutional care to the patients who need significant help with their daily activities like bathing, using the restroom, and transferring. Thus, nursing homes have a high occupancy rate and benefit from their early market penetration, representing the second largest market segment for LTC globally. Most assisted living facilities provide staff members and licensed medical professionals on duty for 24 hours, whereas assisted living facilities frequently have living quarters that resemble apartments. But these apartments might not permit residents to have kitchens in their residences due to safety concerns.

Related Reports:

The burn care market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 843.34 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by therapy (advanced burn care, biologics, and traditional burn care), type (third-degree (full thickness) burns, second-degree (partial thickness) burns, and first-degree (superficial) burns), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW)). The high incidence of burn injuries and related deaths is notably driving the market growth.

According to Technavio's analyst, dementia and movement disorder treatment market size is expected to be valued at USD 7.14 billion by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 6.95%. This report further entails dementia and movement disorder treatment market segmentations, including drug class (MAO inhibitors, acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, glutamate inhibitors, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The growing geriatric population is notably driving dementia and movement disorder treatment market growth.

Long-Term Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 398.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Sunrise Senior Living LLC, Wickshire Senior Living, Extendicare Canada Inc., Sonida Senior Living Corp., Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc., Kindred Health Holdings LLC, Genesis Healthcare Inc., Life Care Centers of America Inc., Honor Technology Inc., Amedisys Inc., FCP Live In, CareOne Management LLC, Illumifin Corp., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Abri Health Care Services LLC, SeniorLiving.org, and Revera Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

