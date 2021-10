TechCrunch

Uber, Lyft, Spin, Bird, Lime and other mobility companies have been working with cities to develop a set of guidelines over how to protect riders' data. The Privacy Principles for Mobility Data, which were presented at the annual North American Bikeshare & Scootershare Association (NABSA) conference on Thursday, marks a new level of cooperation between cities and companies that have previously clashed over transit data. The guidelines were developed through a collaboration of more than 20 cities, privacy advocates, technology companies, mobility service providers and organizations like NABSA, the New Urban Mobility Alliance (NUMO) and Open Mobility Foundation (OMF).