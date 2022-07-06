U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

Long-term Infant Data Provides Reassurance on Novel Capacitation - In vitro Maturation (CAPA-IVM) Fertility Method

·2 min read
WILMINGTON, Del., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new 2-year infant follow-up study reported no difference in developmental outcomes in children born after capacitation-in vitro maturation (CAPA-IVM) compared to those born through conventional in vitro fertilization (IVF) following ovarian stimulation. The study was designed to detect developmental delay in children in terms of communication, gross motor, fine motor, problem solving and personal-social behavior. It included a total of 231 children who were evaluated at 6 months, 12 months and 24 months after birth.

The study results were presented by Prof. Dr. Tuong M Ho at the 38th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) on July 6th, 2022 in Milano (Italy) and have been published in Human Reproduction1, a leading reproductive medicine journal.

Prof. Dr. Lan Vuong from MyDuc hospital, HCMC, Vietnam, who led the study, said: “One of the key messages of this study is that there does not appear to be any significant concern about the safety of CAPA-IVM on childhood development.” The current results complement recent findings that CAPA-IVM does not show any major epigenetic alterations or imprinting defects in in-vitro matured oocytes2. Dr. Vuong believes that continuing building evidence on CAPA-IVM is important to physicians considering alternative approaches to current fertility treatment.

About CAPA-IVM

CAPA-IVM is a novel approach to in-vitro maturation of oocytes recovered after no or minimal ovarian stimulation, that incorporates a capacitation step in the maturation of oocytes in vitro which enhances oocyte developmental competence. CAPA-IVM is a patient-friendly assisted reproductive technology method that may become an alternative option to conventional ovarian stimulation and IVF, with reduced treatment burden for the patient. The worldwide rights to the CAPA-IVM technology are owned by Lavima Fertilty, Inc.

References

1. Vuong LN, Nguyen MHN, Nguyen NA, Ly TT, Tran VTT, Nguyen NT, Hoang HLT, Le XTH, Pham TD, Smitz JEJ, Mol BW, Norman RJ, Ho TM. Development of children born from IVM versus IVF: 2-year follow-up of a randomized controlled trial. Human Reproduction 2022, pp. 1–9, deac115,

2. Saenz-de-Juano MD, Ivanova E, Romero S, Lolicato F, Sánchez F, Van Ranst H, Krueger F, Segonds-Pichon A, De Vos M, Andrews S, Smitz J, Kelsey G, Anckaert E. DNA methylation and mRNA expression of imprinted genes in blastocysts derived from an improved in vitro maturation method for oocytes from small antral follicles in polycystic ovary syndrome patients. Human Reproduction 2019 Sep 29;34(9):1640-1649.

Contact

andre.rosenthal@lavimafertility.com


