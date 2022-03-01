U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.50
    -6.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,832.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,160.00
    -68.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,046.30
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.42
    +2.70 (+2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.30
    +15.60 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1230
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.01
    +2.42 (+8.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3435
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8570
    -0.1330 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,376.48
    +4,968.11 (+12.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.96
    +114.22 (+13.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.99
    +15.74 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Long term study confirms efficacy of ISA Pharmaceuticals' T-cell activating immunotherapy in combination with checkpoint inhibitor

·3 min read

- Data published in the Journal of ImmunoTherapy of Cancer confirms efficacy of combination treatment (anti-PD1 + ISA101b)

- Deep and durable responses have a profound positive effect on patient prognosis with patients disease-free for more than 44 months

- Improved tumour infiltration by immune cells predicted response to therapy

OEGSTGEEST, Netherlands, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V., a clinical stage biotech company developing immunotherapies to treat cancers and infectious diseases, today announces the publication of extension data from a key study using lead product ISA101b in the Journal of ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, ISA101 and nivolumab for HPV-16+ cancer: updated clinical efficacy and immune correlates of response, Guimaraes Sousa, Michael Curran, Bonnie Glisson et al. in collaboration with the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

The initial study by Massarelli et al. was published in 2018*. It investigated ISA101b in combination with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab (OPDIVO®) in head-and-neck cancer. In this open-label study, 22 patients with recurrent/metastatic Human Papilloma Virus type 16-positive (HPV16+) OroPharyngeal Cancer (OPC) were treated. The Objective Response Rate (ORR) in this difficult to treat patient population was 36%, with a median Overall Survival (mOS) of 17.,5 months.

Two patients in the first study displayed a Complete Response to treatment. This follow-up study shows they survived disease-free for more than 44 months.

Prof. Dr. Cornelis Melief, Chief Scientific Officer of ISA Pharmaceuticals, said: "We are delighted to see the results of this key study published as we continue to develop an exciting pipeline of cancer vaccines. Our work shows that a combination of ISA101b and anti-PD-1 remains a promising treatment vastly improving patient prognosis and long-term responses."

ISA's product portfolio consists of multiple synthetic long peptide (SLP) therapeutics for cancer and infectious diseases. The SLP approach is designed to unleash a durable and broad T cell immune response to specific diseases. It enables a patient's own immune system to attack and destroy tumour cells or viruses for significant clinical benefit. 101b is based on this technology and is currently being studied in HPV16+ cancers in combination with Libtayo® (cemiplimab) in three phase 2 clinical trials under a strategic collaboration with Regeneron. Libtayo is an anti-PD-1 antibody that is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi.

*Massarelli et al, JAMA Oncology 2018

About ISA101b

ISA101b immunotherapy targets human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV16) positive cancers. It induces strong and specific immune responses to the HPV16 virus, and (re-)establishes a powerful and targeted T-cell immune response against infected and/or cancerous cells and tissues. ISA101b is using ISA's proprietary Synthetic Long Peptide (SLP®) technology. ISA101b is in late-stage clinical trials for HPV16-induced cancer in a collaboration with US pharmaceutical company Regeneron.

About ISA Pharmaceuticals

ISA Pharmaceuticals is an immunotherapy company developing treatments for various cancers and infectious diseases. ISA Pharma has best-in-class technology to stimulate and activate the human immune system, specifically T cells, to fight diseased or infected cells. Its lead asset ISA101b is a clinical-stage asset for human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV16)-induced cancer. Other assets are in preclinical stage development and include immunotherapies to treat patients that suffer from chronic hepatitis B infections, cancers that over-express PRAME, cancers caused by other HPV types than HPV16, or SARS-CoV2 infections. For more information, please visit www.isa-pharma.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/long-term-study-confirms-efficacy-of-isa-pharmaceuticals-t-cell-activating-immunotherapy-in-combination-with-checkpoint-inhibitor-301491828.html

SOURCE ISA Pharmaceuticals

Recommended Stories

  • Intellia Therapeutics Crashes As Patent Decision Clouds CRISPR Gene-Editing Test

    Intellia successfully lowered a problematic protein in patients with a liver disease on Monday, but NTLA stock fell on a patent decision.

  • Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Atea Pharmaceuticals' fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results conference call. With me today from Atea are chief executive officer and founder, Dr.

  • Novavax’s Revenue Falls Short. Management Expects a Surge.

    The Covid-19 vaccine maker Novavax expects revenue of between $4 billion and $5 billion in 2022, That compares with $1.1 billion for 2021.

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ champion and breast cancer survivor makes powerful change to her appearance

    Christine Whelchel changed up her appearance on Jeopardy!, Monday. She first made headlines for her impressive win in a rare tiebreaker last week. During that episode, she also discussed how the game show was a part of her battle against breast cancer. “One of the first things I did a couple of weeks after being diagnosed was take the "Jeopardy!" test, and I ended up getting my audition the night before my surgery in May,” Whelchel said. Now cancer free, Whelchel wants to use her platform to spread awareness. “After the winnings, I decided that I didn't need to hide behind a wig anymore, and I wanted to normalize what cancer recovery looks like,” she said. “Well, you look fabulous,” host Ken Jennings replied. “Congratulations on your recovery.” Viewers celebrated Christine’s bravery on Twitter, with one person tweeting, “Christine on Jeopardy - you set an example for every woman recovering from cancer - and you ROCK the short hair! You're thriving in surviving!” Not only did she continue to win over viewers with her inspiring story, she also won over the other contestants on her way to a fourth victory. She added $14,001, bringing her 4-day total of $73,602.

  • People Are Sharing Their Near-Death Experiences, And I'm Sweating Just Reading Them

    "Right after I gave birth to my son, I told the doctors that something wasn't right."View Entire Post ›

  • Amazon teams up with Teladoc to bring voice-activated health service to Alexa

    If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. Amazon (AMZN) and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health (TDOC) are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available around the clock on Amazon’s Echo devices.

  • What Exactly Is Testosterone and How Can You Tell If Your Levels Are Low?

    Learn what the hormone testosterone does in the body, plus low testosterone symptoms.

  • FDA Strikes Off Reata Pharma's Bardoxolone Application For Rare Kidney Disease

    The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: RETA) application seeking approval for bardoxolone methyl for chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome. The agency concluded that it does not believe the submitted data demonstrates that bardoxolone effectively slows the loss of kidney function and reduces the risk of progression to kidney failure. The FDA has requested additional data to support the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone

  • Should I wear a mask? How to understand the new CDC COVID-19 guidelines

    Can you take off your mask? It all depends on your county's risk factors and your personal risk factors

  • Hong Kong lockdown possible as COVID-19 cases climb

    Hong Kong health authorities are not ruling out instituting another COVID-19 lockdown as cases in the city reach new records and mortuaries hit capacity."We are still discussing, from the perspective of public health, how to make the best use of universal testing. We must reduce the flow of people to a certain extent ... and citizens should not go out," Hong Kong Health Minister Sophia Chan said, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday."We...

  • This Is the Most Dangerous Activity You Can Do on a Cruise, Experts Say

    Frequent cruisers often cite what they view as the relative ease and safety of the travel style among the top reasons for choosing to vacation at sea. But although cruise ships are regulated with rigorous safety protocols and outfitted with resources and equipment meant for the protection of voyagers, there are some activities that nevertheless prove especially risky for cruise ship passengers. And perhaps most concerning, experts say, the biggest risks tend to lurk in innocuous-seeming activiti

  • GuiYing Ma, grandmother struck in the head with a rock outside her Queens home, has died

    GuiYing Ma, the 61-year-old woman who was bashed in the head with a rock in Queens, New York, passed away weeks after waking up from a two-month coma. Ma was miraculously able to open her eyes and move parts of her body as of Feb. 8, but she later passed away on Feb. 22 due to complications from her traumatic head injury, reported New York Daily News. Ma was struck in the head with a large rock in Jackson Heights last November by 33-year-old Elisaul Perez.

  • The Senate Just Failed to Pass an Abortion Rights Bill. Here's Why That's Not All Bad For Democrats

    A proposal to protect abortion access nationwide failed when it faced a procedural vote in the Senate on Monday. The final vote was 46-48 against the bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), meaning Democrats could not open debate on the legislation. The bill had not been expected to advance in the closely divided Senate—but as the Supreme Court weighs a case that could unravel abortion rights in the U.S., Democratic leaders are hoping to leverage the vote as a key messaging tool as they head into this year’s midterm elections.

  • Want to live longer? Then get stuck into the garden and stop shopping online

    Gardening could save you from an early death – but only if you put your back into it, research suggests.

  • MyndVR and Omega Healthcare announce a strategic alliance to deliver VR therapeutics in Senior Care

    The 3-year partnership will offer Omega's operators access to MyndVR's network of content, VR headsets, and proprietary care tablets.

  • The brain activity of a dying person was recorded for the first time ever

    A patient’s unexpected death during a study has given us the first recording of a dying human brain. Scientists managed to capture the unique event while monitoring the brain waves of an 87-year-old-epilepsy patient. During the study, the patient experienced a heart attack and died while still being monitored. It’s a unique situation and one … The post The brain activity of a dying person was recorded for the first time ever appeared first on BGR.

  • Body feel tight when you wake up? Here’s how to fix it

    Some of us regularly wake up with stiff muscles and joints, but why is this and what can be done to start the day feeling refreshed, asks Katie Okamoto

  • GSK Stops Additional Three Respiratory Virus Vaccine Trials In Pregnant Women

    GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) has halted enrollment and vaccination in three trials of its experimental vaccine against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in pregnant women. Last week, GSK paused a late-stage trial, dubbed "GRACE," as well as two other studies based on safety recommendations from an independent committee. The Company said that further analysis is ongoing to understand safety data better. Also See: Glaxo's Q4 Pharma Sales Jump 20% Boosted By COVID-19 Treatment; Prepares For

  • Factbox-China's mRNA COVID vaccine candidates

    China has spent over a year developing Pfizer-type COVID-19 vaccines that may even help it pivot from stringent "zero-COVID" restrictions, but a changed market and the Omicron variant have muddied prospects before efficacy data has even been published. Two foreign COVID-19 vaccines using the novel mRNA technology, one from U.S. Biotech Moderna Inc and the other from U.S.-German duo Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, showed better efficacy in preventing symptomatic cases than the most-used Chinese shots based on other technologies in pre-Omicron clinical trials. Below are the major mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidates in China.

  • 5 Healthy Reasons to Crave More Cauliflower—Plus Flavor-Packed Recipes for Any Night of the Week

    As if we didn’t love cauliflower enough already.