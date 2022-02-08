U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

Long-time Defense and Technology Executive Pamela Braden Joins AE Industrial Partners as an Operating Partner

·2 min read

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that Pamela Braden has joined the firm as an Operating Partner, effective immediately. Ms. Braden brings more than 35 years of defense, technology and government services experience, having most recently served as CEO of Gryphon Technologies, a former AEI portfolio company sold in December 2021.

Over her 25 year tenure at Gryphon Technologies, she grew the company from a small business into a 1,500+ employee and $300 million annual revenue leader that provides digital engineering, cyber, cloud migration, and predictive analytics solutions to national security organizations. Prior to Gryphon, Ms. Braden served as an executive at various government sector startups that ultimately grew into large businesses. She currently serves on the Boards of Directors of AEI companies Belcan, BigBear.ai and Pangiam. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Akron.

"As an entrepreneur who knows what it takes to build a large-scale, successful business, Pam is the ideal person to guide our portfolio companies," said David Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI. "She has literally been in their shoes and understands the challenges they face, and will be a valuable resource to our management teams as they look to grow strategically. AEI will also benefit from her vast network of industry contacts as we source new proprietary investments. We welcome Pam to the firm."

"Having been a part of the AEI family for many years now, it's a privilege to join this talented team as an operating partner," said Ms. Braden. "I look forward to leveraging my deep defense and government experience and relationships to help AEI's companies take advantage of robust market opportunities and thrive."

About AE Industrial Partners
AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

Contacts:
Lambert & Co.
Jennifer Hurson
845-507-0571
jhurson@lambert.com
or
Caroline Luz
203-656-2829
cluz@lambert.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/long-time-defense-and-technology-executive-pamela-braden-joins-ae-industrial-partners-as-an-operating-partner-301477741.html

SOURCE AE Industrial Partners

