A long-vacant historic building on the near west side is undergoing a $20 million remake

Lindsey St. Arnold Bell, Executive Director of Near West Side Partners/BID #10, shows the future home of Fruition MKE cafe being built at Concordia 27, a mixed-use space which will include affordable housing units, a community gathering space, a commercial kitchen, and business incubator, on Thursday November 16, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wis.

The $20 million transformation of a long-vacant historic building on Milwaukee's near west side into a commercial kitchen, co-working space, affordable apartments and other new uses is nearing the final stages.

The Concordia 27 development, in the Concordia neighborhood at 801-813 N. 27th St., will bring new activity to the corner of West Wells and North 27th streets − a busy intersection that's near other planned commercial projects.

Concordia 27 includes a cafe‘ that will tie into space for co-working and community meetings.

It also will give Near West Side Partners Inc., a nonprofit community group, a new location to consolidate its operations from two sites that are less visible.

"As a community organization, you want to have more of a public presence," said Lindsey St. Arnold Bell, the group's executive director.

Renovations of the four-story building started in spring 2022.

The project is led by Rick Wiegand. He owns the property and has redeveloped other near west side buildings − including the restoration of the Ambassador Hotel, 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The upper floors will have 33 apartments, ranging from studios to two-bedroom units.

Milwaukee County's $1.37 billion 2024 budget, recently approved by the County Board and County Executive David Crowley, includes $2 million to help ensure those units will be affordable for people earning $15 per hour or less, according to Near West Side Partners.

Those apartments will be completed by fall 2024, St. Arnold Bell said.

The first feature to open at Concordia 27 will be a 12,000-square-foot commercial kitchen operated by the nonprofit Milwaukee Center for Independence.

That group, based in the neighborhood at 2020 W. Wells St., is contracted by schools and child care centers to provide meals. This will expand that work.

The center uses its kitchens to provide culinary workforce training for people with intellectual disabilities and previously incarcerated people.

The center plans to open its Concordia 27 kitchen by late December or early January, said Heidi Chada, vice president of employment and community services

It will include an adjacent cooking demonstration and event space which features restored skylights, she said.

Near West Side Partners plans to relocate its operations to Concordia 27 by March.

The organization's new home will include space for community groups and neighborhood service providers, such as Children's Wisconsin, St. Arnold Bell said.

Concordia 27 also will provide a larger location for Scaling Wellness in Milwaukee, which offers wellness services that include counseling, yoga, reiki massage and acupuncture.

Scaling Wellness in Milwaukee was launched by Marquette University President Mike Lovell and his wife, Amy, as a response to psychological trauma among Milwaukee central city residents. It's now based at the Ascension St. Joseph Hospital campus.

Finally, there will be co-working space and makers space that blends with coffee shop Fruition MKE.

The cafe‘ is to open in spring 2024, with the separate co-working and maker spaces available through paid memberships, said Fruition operator Tiffany Miller, co-owner of the Bronzeville Collective shops, 339 W. North Ave.

Her investment in Concordia 27 was motivated in part by the fact that she lives nearby and wants a coffee shop within walking distance.

Concordia 27 is restoring a historic building that's been vacant for nearly a decade.

A rendering of Concordia 27, a mixed-use space which will include affordable housing units, a community gathering space, a commercial kitchen, and business incubator, on Wednesday November 15, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wis.

The four-story building was constructed in 1925, with additions built in 1931 and 1935, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. It was known as the Cecelia Apartment Building.

Along with commercial space, the building initially had 30 apartments, St. Arnold Bell said.

Those units were divided into 69 apartments during the 1950s, she said − presumably to meet demand from people working in the near west side's hospitals.

The renovations, which include preserving French doors, terrazzo floors and other historic touches, are reducing that unit count by about half.

Concordia 27 is among a series of commercial developments proposed for the west side of North 27th Street between West Wisconsin and West Kilbourn avenues.

Wiegand plans to convert a historic former school, 2708 W. Wisconsin Ave., into Grand Avenue Suites, a 23-room extended-stay hotel. The neighboring former Tower Theater, 757 N. 27th St., is to be converted into the hotel's banquet facility.

Meanwhile, Wiegand has long-range plans to convert a former hospital complex, with a nine-story building at 2711 W. Wells St., into affordable apartments.

Also, plans are proceeding to develop a new state office building on a vacant parcel at the southwest corner of West Wisconsin Avenue and North 27th Street.

The $20 million Concordia 27 "is a big deal for the near west side and we believe it will be catalytic for the corridor," St. Arnold Bell said.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

