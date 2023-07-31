Long-winding Santa Fe rent case led to couple losing control of art collection worth millions

Jul. 30—Shrouded in bubble wrap, labeled with tape and piled in mounds, a massive collection of Native American, Oceanic and African art — including pieces believed by some to date back more than 3,000 years — is at the center of a court battle pending in the state's First Judicial District Court since 2012.

Described in court documents as "a culturally significant ethnographic collection" worth millions of dollars, the collection of "approximately 30 tons (60,000 pounds) of delicate art and artifacts of various materials and age" has been the subject of multiple court actions filed in state District Court, plus the New Mexico Court of Appeals and Supreme Court, as well as U.S. District Court and U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

A couple in their 70s spent more than three years in the Santa Fe County jail on a contempt of court charge before agreeing in 2021 to allow some of the artifacts to be sold to satisfy a $900,000 civil court judgment against them.

But two years later, reports from a court-appointed receiver reveal liquidating the collection has proven more difficult than anyone thought — in part because establishing provenance for the items is challenging and ensuring sales comply with evolving federal and international restrictions can be complicated.

Meanwhile, one of the original plaintiffs in the case has died, leaving the collection in the sole control of his elderly widow.

The woman's attorney declined to comment, but thousands of pages of court documents filed in five different courts tell the tale of an arguably priceless collection of ancient artifacts gathering dust in storage lockers in Albuquerque; Austin, Texas; and Cherry Hill, N.J.

Collector Al Luckett Jr.; his wife, Christine McCarthy; and "various investor entities" amassed the collection over the past three-plus decades, according to records in the state District Court case, which began as a landlord-tenant dispute in 2012.

Some of the works are larger than a man. Others could fit it in the palm of a hand.

There are primitive tools, utensils, weapons and religious and decorative items. Some might appear to be little more than lumps of clay to the untrained eye, but receipts included in online court records in the case indicate Luckett paid as much as tens of thousands of dollars for some of the objects.

The collection includes about 110 masks, 50 stone objects, 50 African sculptures, two boxes of carved stone heads and 15 boxes of "geological specimens," according to more than 200 pages of photographs submitted as evidence.

There also are two boxes containing "hundreds of small artifacts (including things such as Native American wampum and arrowheads)," a Mayan bowl, South American stone carvings, Eskimo stone clubs and a whale bone spear, according to the court records.

According to reports from the receiver, there also are paintings in the collection — including two that may be by famed Mexican muralist David Alfaro Siqueiros, a contemporary of Diego Rivera.

Repeated attempts to contact Luckett and McCarthy have been unsuccessful. Their son Jonathan Luckett has not responded to several calls seeking comment. It's unclear whether any members of the family still live in New Mexico.

Receipts entered as evidence in the long-running civil dispute indicate Al Luckett lived in Santa Fe for years and purchased much of the collection from or with the assistance of local dealers. He was particularly active in the early and mid-2000s, documents show, acquiring objects in the name of Cultural Assets LLC II, a company set up by the family.

Tribal Art and Design owner Taylor A. Dale said in a recent phone interview Luckett "loved stone objects."

"His top interest was probably stone objects, mostly prehistoric," Dale said. "He also liked Pueblo fetishes ... and he had a good eye."

Dale declined to comment further on Luckett or the collection. A half-dozen other artifact dealers The New Mexican spoke to declined to comment on Luckett or the artifacts.

A complex saga

The events that led to the collection being placed in receivership began in 2011 when Luckett and his wife rented a home in Las Campanas from Michael and Kay Coughlin in the name of Cultural Assets II, according to a 2012 petition the Coughlins filed in state District Court attempting to collect what they alleged at the time was $11,000 in unpaid rent.

The litigation has dragged on for years. The court ordered Luckett and McCarthy to vacate the home in March 2013, according to an order of restitution. But they were still there in August 2013, and Luckett interfered with the Coughlins' attempts to sell the property, according to a September 2013 order finding Luckett in contempt of court.

State District Judge Francis Mathew in 2016 issued a final judgment, ordering Cultural Assets, Luckett and McCarthy to pay the Coughlins $630,242, which included compensatory damages for unpaid rent and the loss of the sale of their house, punitive damages, attorney fees and still-accruing interest.

Later that year, the Coughlins filed an application asking the court to freeze the defendants' assets, including a "significant and substantial inventory of business and/or personal property contained in storage units ... which can be easily liquidated to meet [defendants] obligations under the judgement."

In 2017, Matthew ordered the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office to take eight storage lockers filled with art and artifacts into custody to be sold to satisfy the judgment, which by then had ballooned to more than $771,000, thanks in part to continued litigation and accruing interest.

But when deputies went to a storage facility to collect the pre-Columbian artifacts, they discovered the units had been cleared out, according to an emergency motion for criminal contempt the Coughlins filed Sept. 22, 2017.

Matthew issued an order in October 2017 declaring Luckett and McCarthy — who had moved to Maine — in contempt of court and ordered they be arrested in that state and returned to Santa Fe to be held at the Santa Fe County jail until the artifacts were returned.

Al Luckett, McCarthy and Jonathon Luckett fought relinquishment of the collection.

The family — and attorneys representing a series of companies they had created — argued in legal filings the couple didn't own the artifacts and didn't have the authority to hand them over to secure their release from jail.

Jonathon Luckett said at the time the treasures belong to a series of companies over which he had only partial control.

Those companies, referred to collectively as IDA, or Information Dock Analytics, filed a separate case in federal court, challenging the designation of the collection as collateral in the landlord-tenant case.

As the cases crawled through the courts, Al Luckett and McCarthy remained in jail.

The parties finally reached a compromise in 2021.

Jonathan Luckett and the IDA companies were joined as parties to the proceeding and collectively entered into settlement negotiations. In February 2021, the Luckett family and the Coughlins agreed the collection would be put in receivership and parts would be sold to satisfy the judgment, after which the remainder would be returned to the control of IDA.

Under the terms of the agreement, Jonathan Luckett and IDA would work with an appointed receiver to sell some of the works, toward the goal of paying off the judgment in two $450,000 installments over the course of two years.

Court-appointed receiver William Chapman did not respond to calls seeking comment. His status reports to state District Court indicate Jonathon Luckett has made attempts to sell pieces from the collection.

"Jonny reports that he has been in contact with curators at the following museums: the Metropolitan Museum of Art. the Los Angeles County Museum of Art the Dallas Museum of Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Denver Art Institute. the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. the Minneapolis Museum of Art as well as art museums at Princeton and Harvard University." Chapman wrote in a March 2021 report. "Jonny advised that he has received significant interest in the two paintings from Latin American Curators and contemporary curators at these institutions. Jonny has provided the curators with images of the paintings and other information related to the paintings."

As of June 2022, Chapman reported "Mr. Luckett has not been able to finalize any sales."

"The insurance matter continues to be a challenge and despite my best efforts, I have not been able to obtain an insurance policy for the entire collection," Chapman wrote.

Under the terms of the agreement, if the $900,000 judgement had not been paid within two years, the "Coughlins shall have the sole and exclusive right to sell the Art and Artifacts."

According to a December 2022 report from the receiver to the court, custody and control over the items was transferred to the Coughlins.

Michael Coughlin died in January, according to a notice in state District Court, which leaves his widow, Kay Coughlin, in control of the collection.

In the December 2022 report, the receiver wrote Kay Coughlin continues to work to establish provenance of the two most valuable paintings, which were in the custody of an auction house.

A tough sell

Experts say the buying and selling of artifacts and antique Native American items is complicated.

"The value of such collections can be affected by changing laws and the seller's ability to provide documentation of when and how the items were acquired," said Authentic Tribal Arts Dealers Association President Will Hughes.

Carla M. Sinopoli, director of the Maxwell Museum of Anthropology at the University of New Mexico, agreed, noting while she didn't know about the collection or the lawsuit, private collections can sometimes be problematic.

"Archaeological objects that reach the market are often looted," she wrote. "For the communities from which those objects were removed, this results in the loss of irreplaceable history and heritage. And for archaeologists, context is critical — knowing where objects come from and what they were associated with is essential to being able to understand the lives and histories of the past peoples who made and used them. That information is lost through the looting and sale of objects."

She added: "Museums today are confronting our own histories of collecting and our legal and ethical obligations to repatriate human remains and artifacts to source communities."

Hughes said that since the passage of laws aimed at combatting illegal trade in cultural items, many collectors want documentation about the provenance of a piece showing it was collected or traded prior to 1970, and museums require documentation even to accept such items as donations.

Dr. Nui Loa Price, who orchestrated the sale of at least 97 Hawaiian stone sculptures to Cultural Assets II LLC in 2004, said in an interview he had heard the buyer of the stones had run into some legal trouble and hopes he might buy them back, though no one has reached out to him.

Price said he originally purchased many of the stones from a Hawaiian man who was selling them from the trunk of his vehicle.

"Whatever became of the stones, I'm still very concerned in recovering them if I can," he said. "I'm always connected to those pieces, in a sense, because they came to me and the great spirit revealed them to me and I slowly had to let them go."

Court documents indicate Cultural Assets purchased at least $33,000 worth of stones from Price, but it's not clear from public records if there were additional transactions.

For now, the majority of the ancient artifacts continue to gather dust. In the receiver's last report, he wrote Kay Coughlin has the keys to three storage units. She's making monthly payments on them while working with an auction house to establish provenance of the two paintings.

The paintings, the receiver wrote, have been insured "in an amount in excess of the debt due to the Coughlins."