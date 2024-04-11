Longacre Square Names Two New Partners, COO

From left to right: Kate Sylvester, Scott Deveau and Rebecca Kral.

By Karen Roman

Longacre Square Partners named two new partners and appointed a COO, people familiar with the matter told CorpGov.

The communications and special situations advisory firm made Kate Sylvester, who led the firm’s work with Saba Capital on its high profile activism campaigns in closed end fund space, a partner, the people said.

Scott Deveau, previously lead activism and deals reporter at Bloomberg, has been elevated to partner, they said. He launched the firm’s Canada offering and has recently led the firm’s representation of Arkhouse in its acquisition of board seats at Macy’s. He is also the lead advisor to Browning West in its control proxy fight at Gildan Activewear.

Rebecca Kral, a former senior leader at Brunswick Group and partner in charge of Longacre’s Dallas office, is now COO, the people said. She will oversee operations while continuing to advise clients and co-lead the firm’s corporate communications practice.

Longacre Square, founded by Greg Marose and Dan Zacchei, has 30 consultants and represents a mix of investors and Fortune 500 companies. It handled more special situations and activism campaigns than any strategy firm in 2023.

