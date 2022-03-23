U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,456.24
    -55.37 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,358.50
    -448.96 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,922.60
    -186.21 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.21
    -36.14 (-1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.72
    +5.45 (+4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.00
    +25.50 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.42 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1012
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3210
    -0.0053 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1070
    +0.2910 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,287.23
    -200.93 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.51
    +5.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald’s Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LBPH
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will participate virtually in the Rare and General Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders panel during Cantor Fitzgerald’s Rare Orphan Disease Summit, taking place March 29–30, 2022.

Panel Details:
Title: Rare and General Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders
Date/Time: March 30, 2022, at 2:45 PM ET

The presentation will be available to registered attendees only. If you have interest in participating in the Cantor Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit, please reach out to your Cantor Fitzgerald representative for more detail.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard’s small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c (5-HT2c) receptor superagonist, with negligible observed impact on 5-HT2b and 5-HT2a receptor subtypes, in development for the potential treatment of seizures associated with a broad range of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of multiple neurological diseases, and LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor (CB2) agonist, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Longboard’s participation in the upcoming conference, Longboard’s clinical and preclinical programs, ability to develop and deliver medicines, and focus. For such statements, Longboard claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Longboard’s expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Longboard’s forward-looking statements are disclosed in Longboard’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These forward-looking statements represent Longboard’s judgment as of the time of this release. Longboard disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

Corporate Contact:
Megan E. Knight
Head of Investor Relations
mknight@longboardpharma.com
IR@longboardpharma.com
619.592.9775


Recommended Stories

  • India is the first country to approve the Novavax vaccine for teens, as the world readies for another COVID wave

    It’s the first country to approve Novavax’s COVID vaccine for those ages 12 through 18.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Pfizer shares slide after it recalls blood pressure drug over cancer-risk fears

    Pfizer is recalling Accuretic due to its high levels of nitrosamine—a chemical compound which increases cancer-risk Shares in the American pharmaceutical giant have fallen 2.1% since the recall was announced.

  • Biogen, Eisai Unveil New Data On Another Alzheimer's Candidate, Lecanemab

    In the partnership that spawned aducanumab, Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY) and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) have released more data on lecanemab, another anti-Alzheimer's drug. The lecanemab's Phase 2b study data were presented at the annual AD/PD meeting. The ratio of amyloid-related imaging abnormality (ARIA) in the Core study was 9.9% (16/161) of patients treated with the drug's 10 mg/kg dose biweekly, compared with 0.8% (2/245) of placebo patients. Over 40% of approximately 12 treatment-naïve patien

  • The Biotech Sector Nears an Inflection Point; Analysts Offer 3 Stocks to Consider

    Mirroring the markets’ overall trend, the biotech sector has not gotten off to a good start in 2022, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) tilting 12% into the red year-to-date. However, according to Yaron Werber, biotech analyst at investment firm Cowen, that is not necessarily indicative of how the rest of the year will pan out. In fact, taking the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in late February/early March (this year’s took place between March 7-9) as a “time point” that c

  • UPDATE 1-Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drug due to potential carcinogen

    Pfizer Inc said on Monday it was recalling some lots of blood pressure drug Accuretic and two authorized cheaper versions of the drug due to the presence of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, a potential cancer-causing impurity. Pfizer said https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-voluntary-nationwide-recall-lots-accuretictm it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the drug till date. Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables.

  • COVID vaccine maker Moderna flags Japan ambition with sumo sponsorship

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Moderna Inc is sponsoring sumo flags in its first such promotion in Japan, as the COVID-19 vaccine maker seeks to wrestle market share from compatriot Pfizer Inc. The U.S. firm's introduction to the broader Japanese public was set back after some of its doses last year were found to be contaminated, although it has clawed back market share since with the help of a government-endorsed programme. Now, as the government plans a fourth-dose vaccination programme, Moderna is looking to sumo to boost its public appeal as it seeks to expand beyond COVID-19 shots.

  • Moderna says new data provides 'good news for parents of children under 6'

    Moderna says new data provides 'good news for parents of children under 6'

  • Moderna to Seek Emergency Covid Vaccine Authorization for Children Under Six

    Moderna will seek emergency authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in children under six, the company announced Wednesday.

  • If You Use This Common Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Warns

    Those of us who suffer from back pain and muscle aches have tried a variety of medications, both prescription and over-the-counter, to alleviate the discomfort. But if you're using any meds that your doctor prescribed, you'll want to find out about the latest recall, which involves a medication that may be contaminated with a known carcinogen. Read on to find out which pills are being pulled, and what you should do if you have these meds at home.RELATED: If You Have Any of These 7 Medications, S

  • Moderna says vaccine for kids under 6 generates strong immune response

    Moderna said Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response in children ages six months to five years. Driving the news: Two 25-microgram doses of the vaccine produced a similar antibody response in young children as two 100-microgram doses for adults ages 18 to 25, according to a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"This interim analysis showed a robust neutralizing antibody response in both age groups,

  • CANNTAB SIGNS AFFILIATE AGRREMENT WITH ONPHARM-UNITED

    Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL.CN) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1.F) (the "Company" or "Canntab"), a leading innovator in cannabinoid and terpene blends in hard pill form for therapeutic applications, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an affiliate agreement (the "Agreement") with OnPharm-United, a 600 plus network of independent pharmacy owners throughout the Province of Ontario. OnPharm-United is dedicated to providing its members with the ability to maintain their in

  • Virus Expert Predicts Your COVID Risk Now

    Spring is officially here—but what does the change in seasons have in store for the COVID-19 pandemic? The "new normal" is in yet another state of transition: Cases are down in the U.S. and up in Europe. Oral antivirals and treatments for COVID are in greater supply, while a fourth vaccine dose for everyone may (repeat: may) be on the way. Mask mandates are on the retreat, while Americans are wondering how they can socialize safely this summer. Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation, former FDA head Sc

  • EXPLAINER: What to know about COVID vaccines for little kids

    COVID-19 vaccinations for the youngest children just might be a step closer. Moderna intends to seek U.S. authorization for kid-sized shots, releasing early study results Wednesday that suggest the two small doses work in tots younger than 6. Within weeks, competitor Pfizer hopes to learn if three of its even lower-dose shots do, too.

  • Moderna says COVID shot for kids under 6 is safe

    STORY: Moderna said on Wednesday it will ask regulators to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6... in what the drugmaker and some parents of young children hope could be the first authorized shot for that age group in the United States.Data released by the drugmaker showed the two-dose vaccine was about 38% effective in preventing infections in 2 to 5 year olds and 44% effective for children 6 months to under 2 years old.Moderna said the figures were similar to the lower effectiveness against the Omicron variant seen in adults who had received two doses of its vaccine.Trial results for a rival shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech for 2- to 4-year olds showed a weaker immune response than in adults, forcing the trial to be extended to test a third dose. Results for that are expected in April.Moderna's CEO said the company was working with the FDA and regulators globally to submit data "as soon as possible."A top scientist at Moderna told Reuters that the company was "a couple of weeks away" from filing for authorization for the age group in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere.Shares of Moderna fell as much as 5% Wednesday morning but pared some of the losses by midday.

  • Moderna says its low-dose COVID shots work for kids under 6

    Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers, the company announced Wednesday — a development that could pave the way for the littlest kids to be vaccinated by summer if regulators agree. Moderna said that in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize two small-dose shots for youngsters under 6. The company also is seeking to have larger doses cleared for older children and teens in the U.S.

  • Antibodies in children last at least 6 mos after COVID; SK Bioscience vaccine shows promise vs Omicron

    Most children and adolescents with COVID-19 antibodies after SARS-CoV-2 infection usually still have the antibodies in their blood more than half a year later, new data shows. Each provided three blood samples, at three-month intervals. The first blood test showed infection-related antibodies indicating recovery from COVID-19 in one-third of the children, the researchers reported online Friday in Pediatrics https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article/doi/10.1542/peds.2021-055505/185412/Durability-of-SARS-CoV-2-Antibodies-From-Natural.

  • Ortho Dermatologics Will Present New Data at the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, one of the largest prescription dermatology health care businesses, today announced the presentation of three posters during the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, which takes place March 25-29, 2022. The presentations will feature new analyses of the investigational medicine IDP-126 Gel and the efficacy of DUOBRII® (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene) Loti

  • Birth control pill for men expected to start human trials this year

    Non-hormonal contraceptive would be an alternative to condoms and surgery.

  • U.S. New-Home Sales Declined in February for a Second Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of new U.S. homes fell in February for a second month, suggesting high prices and rising mortgage rates may be keeping prospective buyers on the sidelines.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before