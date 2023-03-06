U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

Longeveron to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 10, 2023

Longeveron
·1 min read
Longeveron
Longeveron

Live conference call on Friday, March 10 at 8:30 a.m. ET

MIAMI, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines for unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Friday, March 10, 2023 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Management will host a conference call to discusss the Company’s financial results and provide a corporate update on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dial-in Number
U.S. Dial-in Number: 833 470 1428
Canada Dial-in Number: 833 950 0062
Global Dial-In Numbers
Access code: 621807

U.S. Replay Dial-in Number: 866 813 9403
All Other Locations Dial-in Number: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code: 325814

An audio webcast of the call may also be accessed from the ‘Investors’ page of the Longeveron website at www.longeveron.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Longeveron website shortly after completion of the call.

About Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently advancing Lomecel-B™ through clinical trials in three indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Aging-Related Frailty. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

Investor Contact:

Stern IR, Inc.
212-698-8700
longeveron@sternir.com

Source: Longeveron Inc.


