Longgang Rice Noodle Festival's Water Splash & Fire Dance Makes the Enchanted Golden Triangle International

TAOYUAN, Taiwan , April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Filled with traditional celebrations, sumptuous ethnic costumes and a gourmet long-street banquet, it's the event in Taiwan's Taoyuan that boasts the most exotic charm. The 2023 Longgang Rice Noodle Festival will be held from April 22 to May 1, returning once more to the Enchanted Golden Triangle commercial district after a gap of five years. This year the festival zone will have a unique exotic atmosphere that blends diverse elements and vivid colors with installation art that represents Longgang Rice Noodle Festival's rich cultural flavor. The event also brings together over 50 rice noodle vendors, inviting new residents to have fun with the public and letting visitors deeply experience the local cultural flavor.

The highly anticipated long-street banquet returns in 2023, triggering a scramble for places when it was announced.

The festival gets underway with a Water Fight traditional to Thailand and Myanmar, combined with a street parade that features dances of the Dai people, a joyful atmosphere in which to give best wishes to family and friends, and pray for good fortune in the year ahead. A second highlight of the event is the Torch Festival; a bonfire will be lit for three successive nights, accompanied by musical performances from Yunnan minority groups for a special festive atmosphere.

In addition, the highly anticipated long-street banquet returns in 2023, triggering a scramble for places when it was announced. The dishes at the banquet are rich and diverse, including bbq pork wrapped in plantain leaves, Yunnan-style stir-fried bacon and Dai-style papaya chicken. The dishes are tailored to the fresh ingredients available daily at Taoyuan's Zhongzhen Market, reflecting the long-street banquet's special character of "eat seasonally, eat locally."

In order to promote the Golden Triangle internationally, Taoyuan City Government's Tourism Bureau for the first time moved the press conference to Taipei's Huashan 1914 Creative Park, with Taoyuan Mayor Chang San-cheng and Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an hitting the start button together to get the show underway[1], inviting friends from near and far to come to Longgang and enjoy a travel experience that combines sights and flavors. At the same time, this year has seen increased marketing promotion for new residents and Southeast Asia, with the goal of promoting this very representative festival internationally!

Official website - https://ricenoodlefestival.tycg.gov.tw/

