U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.50
    -14.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,375.00
    -61.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,305.75
    -64.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.90
    -5.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.85
    +2.73 (+2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.80
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.37
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3144
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.9100
    +0.4420 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,664.43
    +394.34 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    954.19
    +23.15 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,268.11
    +440.68 (+1.64%)
     

LONGi to Collaborate in SolarButterfly World Tour in Search for Climate Change Solutions

·2 min read

XI'AN, China, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A solar-powered mobile home in the shape of an enormous butterfly is set to embark on a tour around the world to seek projects and pioneers with the purpose of mitigating global warming. The SolarButterfly, named Larso, plans to identify, record and publicize 1,000 climate change solutions and works of pioneers to serve as an inspiration for tens of millions of people to follow suit. It has just been announced that LONGi, the world's most valuable solar technology company, will be a key partner for this project.

LONGi Solar Logo (PRNewsfoto/LONGi Solar)
LONGi Solar Logo (PRNewsfoto/LONGi Solar)

SolarButterfly is a practical example for sustainable living with zero carbon emission. One of its unique features is the mechanism in its roof that unfolds and spreads apart to form large "butterfly wings" of a large wingspan. These wings have solar panels covering an area of 80 m2 affixed to them. The solar panels are powered with LONGi ultra high-efficiency solar cells to absorb solar energy to be used for powering the internal equipment of the SolarButterfly and for charging the electric car towing it. The SolarButterfly, which has a length of 10 meters and a width of 13 meters when the wings are fully spread, is constructed with highly advanced technology and materials including waste plastic that is gathered at sea. After the waste plastic is collected, it undergoes a unique process that transform it into a feasible main material for building the SolarButterfly, which is currently under construction near Luzerne, Central Switzerland.

LONGi's projects are highly complementary to and aligned with SolarButterfly. This project will introduce more Europeans to LONGi, which is committed to being a global leading solar technology company while providing LONGi with a deeper understanding of European consumers. We hope it can also create cooperative opportunities in fields like technological innovation, application, and research and development while contributing to industry development and promoting energy transformation.

SolarButterfly is set to visit more than 1,000 projects that focus on slowing down climate change. It will also host events involving the local population, schools, and political leaders. The project will be implemented in phases, starting with a tour mileage of 22,000 kilometers across 30 countries in Europe. According to the planned route, the SolarButterfly will then visit five other continents finishing the tour in Paris on December 12, 2025, just in time for the tenth anniversary of the climate agreement.

After the Europe World Tour, which will take place from May to November 2022, the SolarButterfly's following itinerary and schedule will be as below:

1. Asia: March – October 2023
2. Australia: November – December 2023
3. North America: March 2024August 2024
4. South America: August 2024November 2024
5. Africa: February 2025August 2025
6. Europe: August 2025December 2025

With a mission of "Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World", LONGi is committed to becoming the world's leading solar energy technology company and advancing the global transition to sustainable energy. LONGI focuses on delivering optimal customer value and has years of expertise in providing high-quality, efficient and economical renewable energy solutions for the public that align with the company's sustainable development values. Participating in this project is also an excellent opportunity for LONGi to make its own contribution to green energy transformation and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In addition to sufficient living space for four, the SolarButterfly will have on board an integrated TV studio meant for recording and disseminating reports on sustainable solutions and pioneers via both social media and conventional media platforms. It will also be a highly energy-efficient space with solar-powered water heaters as well as rainwater collection and purification systems for supplying potable water.

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation. LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development.

SOURCE LONGi

Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo’s $28 Billion Oil Lenders Are Ready for This Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Wells Fargo & Co. became one of the last big U.S. banks to make a net-zero promise, essentially marking its enormous oil and gas loan business for extinction, the bankers who dole out billions of dollars to fossil fuel aren’t panicking.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Ze

  • Clueless Bear Picks The Wrong Fight With The Wrong Pigs On The Wrong Day

    This is not the ending the bear had in mind.

  • Which Really Costs More: Charging an EV or Filling Up Your Tank With Gas?

    Electric vehicles and gas cars have always come with a tradeoff. Fully electric vehicles are more expensive to buy, but they're cheaper to own because they're cheaper to fuel and maintain -- and they...

  • Tremendous swarm of bugs crawls across the Outback

    A wild video from near Quilpie, Australia, a town in Eastern Australia about 600 miles west of Brisbane, caught thousands of slater bugs moving across red dirt in the middle of the Australian Outback. The sheer number of creepy crawlies moving across the dirt almost made it look like the surface of the Earth itself was moving. Slater bugs--also known as roly-polyies, woodlice or pill bugs--are multi-legged, land-living crustaceans that can be found in moist areas across much of the world, includ

  • The Path Toward Sustainable 6G

    Fri, Mar 25, 2022 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM EDT

  • U.S. company devises method to use coal waste to power crypto

    Stronghold Digital Mining uses waste left behind by decades-old coal power plants to generate electricity that powers hundreds of supercomputers working to mine bitcoin. "The bitcoin mining network itself is the largest decentralized computer network in the world, and it's power hungry, so co-locating bitcoin mining and a power plant makes a lot of sense," said Greg Beard, chief executive officer of Stronghold. Coal ash, the byproduct left over from burning coal to produce electricity, can leach into groundwater and pollute waterways, and contains heavy metals considered to be carcinogens.

  • Crypto Mining, the Energy Crisis and the End of ESG

    How a European war made an argument about mining moot. This op-ed is part of Mining Week.

  • Ford's F-150 Lightning will offer an EPA-rated 320 miles of range (updated)

    Ford says its F-150 Lighting electric pickup truck will offer an EPA-rated 320 miles of range in some models.

  • Boonsboro gets federal funding to help replace leaking reservoir

    The town of Boonsboro is getting $1 million from the federal government to help replace a leaking reservoir that also serves Keedysville.

  • Severe weather outlook: Tracking enhanced and moderate threats west of Georgia

    Quickly-moving storms arrive in Georgia overnight Tuesday. Potential for more than two inches of rain during that storm. Moves out and gives way to clear skies by Thursday.

  • Biden to resume federal oil and gas development under stricter rules as ‘social cost of carbon’ is battled in court

    The Biden administration will resume plans for oil and gas development on federal lands after another court maneuver, this one in its favor.

  • Suspected deliberate fire on marshland ‘devastated’ nature reserve

    Firefighters rushed to the scene at around 6.20pm on Saturday to find a square kilometre of marshes in flames.

  • US watchdog plans to make companies reveal greenhouse-gas emissions

    Climate action rules announced by SEC chair Gary Gensler expected to face opposition from Republicans and industry groups Gary Gensler said the proposed rules would ‘would provide investors with consistent, comparable, and decision-useful information’. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters The US’s top financial watchdog proposed on Monday that publicly traded companies report information on their greenhouse-gas emissions and even those of their suppliers and consumers in one of the Biden adminis

  • SEC to Require Climate-Change Risk Disclosures Under New Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies will need to reveal detailed information about their greenhouse gas pollution under a new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission plan, portending a major shift in how corporations must show they are dealing with climate change. Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses

  • Kimberly-Clark Facilities in Latin America Achieve Water Savings Equivalent to Filling Over 500 Olympic-Size Swimming Pools

    Water conservation is critical to Kimberly-Clark’s sustainability goals as it works to uplift 1 billion lives in underserved communities around the globe in the next decade, and the company aims to...

  • Shark in Caribbean ‘hunted and killed’ after fatal attack on Italian tourist

    A 56-year-old Italian man died after being mauled by a shark on the Colombian island of San Andres

  • Analysis - Europe split on how to spare consumers energy price pain

    Proposals from southern European countries to intervene in energy markets have highlighted the difficulty facing an EU summit this week as it seeks to respond to record prices driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The 27 EU-member states are responsible for their own national energy policies. Following a first batch of proposals in October - when prices were already surging - focused on national subsidies and tax cuts, the EU executive is drafting further options to present to leaders at a Brussels summit on March 24-25.

  • It turns out a bear is no match for two angry pot-bellied pigs

    Despite their popular image as gentle, slovenly barnyard animals, actual pigs are no joke. Over the past few years, we’ve heard of boars mugging Shakira, sacking Rome like snuffly Visigoths, and stealing laptops while runaway pigs have given Sam Neill nearly as much trouble as any pesky dinosaur.

  • UK warns of 'widespread destruction,' civilian casualties in next phase of Russian assault

    The British defense ministry on Sunday warned that the Russian military will likely increase its assault on Ukraine's urban areas in the next few weeks, resulting in civilian casualties.In an update on the situation in Ukraine, the ministry said Russian forces have continued to "encircle a number of cities across eastern Ukraine.""Over the past week Russian forces have made limited progress in capturing these cities; instead, Russia has...

  • Cost of charging electric cars on the street hits new high

    The cost of charging an electric car on the street has climbed to a record high, intensifying calls for the Chancellor to end a VAT loophole that leaves drivers unable to charge at home paying more in tax.