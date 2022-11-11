U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

LONGi combines photovoltaic technology and architectural aesthetics with its Hi-MO 6 modules

·5 min read

XI'AN, China, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- As one of the fastest-growing renewable energy sources in mitigation of climate change, solar PV is playing a major role in the future global electricity generation mix.

With the upgrading of technology and products and the increase in application scenarios, distributed photovoltaics is showing enormous potential. According to industry analysts, distributed PV accounted for 47.9% of newly installed solar capacity worldwide in 2021, of which residential users accounted for 26%, a share now on the increase for five consecutive years.

In order to gain an in-depth insight into the needs of energy consumers, LONGi's product development team surveyed thousands of end-users over the past two years, reaching the conclusion that they were ultimately looking for a product which combined efficiency and safety with architectural aesthetics.

The result is the advent of the company's Hi-MO 6, its first module designed exclusively for the global distributed consumer market, using its unique HPBC technology. The Hi-MO 6 retains the standard M10 size (182mm) with module efficiency reaching 22.8% in mass production.

HPBC (Hybrid Passivated Back Contact) is a new generation high-efficiency solar cell technology, unique in its front-side, busbar-free design. The LONGi R&D team has developed completely different cell structures and technological approaches for HPBC cells, incorporating back contact, contact passivation and anti-reflection technology. The mass production efficiency of the standard HPBC cell is above 25%, while that of the PRO version, enhanced with hydrogen passivation technology, exceeds 25.3%.

The technology innovation brings module efficiency and installation capacity to a new level, Hi-MO 6 improving power generation performance in all aspects of efficiency, light absorption, performance under high temperatures, response in low irradiance conditions and power degradation. Data from simulated power generation in typical regions across six continents (excluding Antarctica) indicates that Hi-MO 6 has an average gain of up to 10% when compared to PERC-based products.

Compared with PERC and TOPCon technologies, Hi-MO 6 can also significantly increase installed capacity due to higher module efficiency under a limited roof area, while the absence of a ribbon increases light absorption by up to 2.27% when there is incident light from multiple angles. Power temperature coefficient can be as low as -0.29%/℃, enhancing power generation performance in high-temperature environments, while excellent performance has also been achieved in low irradiation conditions. Under low light conditions, the high open voltage feature of the product enables it to reach the working voltage of the inverter more quickly, while lower linear degradation ensures high-efficiency power generation during its entire life cycle.

In terms of reliability, the Hi-MO 6 employs back contact welding technology, using a one-line as opposed to the traditional Z-shaped structure to reduce cell-edge stress and enhance the module's resistance to cracking. In a series of third-party thresher tests, the Hi-MO 6 also demonstrated superior performance in maintaining stable and continuous power output under variable conditions.

Four series of products providing unique features for varying application scenarios.

Customers in the distributed market have diverse needs, with each different application scenario bringing its own product requirements. For this reason, the LONGi R&D team launched four series of Hi-MO 6 products:

The Explorer: Classic, but with revolutionary changes

As the mainstay of the Hi-MO 6 series, the Explorer offers optimal power generation performance to meet the needs of most customers, from residential households to commercial and industrial sectors.

The Scientist: Being better is our standard

The Scientist series focuses on high efficiency and is ideal for customers seeking ultimate performance, such as companies with high energy needs. The products are equipped with hydrogen-passivated HPBC PRO cells, upgraded to incorporate extended warranty, remote monitoring, regular inspection and analysis of operational quality. The series' ultra-high product efficiency enables customers to confidently install power plants in their production facilities and other areas to meet their energy-saving and carbon-reduction goals for at least 25 years.

The Guardian: Empowering an intelligent future

Focusing on intelligent security, the Guardian series employs pre-programmed intelligent optimizers to make the module smarter in a number of key areas. Smart and precise analysis algorithms enable real-time power plant monitoring around the clock, with rapid shutdown able to be triggered in emergencies to protect people and property. Independent control and real-time optimization functions within each module can increase power generation by 5%-30%, with higher string versatility and flexible design increasing capacity regardless of orientation.

The Artist: Technology and art in unison

To satisfy the aesthetic requirements of architects, the Artist series breaks the tradition of one-size-fits-all black PV modules to offer customized sizes and colours. This is of particular interest for landmark buildings such as sports stadia, cultural sites and exhibition venues, as well as for upscale residences wanting to benefit from photovoltaic technology without compromising aesthetics.

In order to meet diverse aesthetic needs from around the world and complement different architectural designs, Hi-MO 6 is also available in Obsidian Black (Black backsheet) and Stars (White backsheet) styles.

(PRNewsfoto/LONGi)
(PRNewsfoto/LONGi)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longi-combines-photovoltaic-technology-and-architectural-aesthetics-with-its-hi-mo-6-modules-301675313.html

SOURCE LONGi

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/11/c6654.html

