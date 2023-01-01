LONGi donates scholarships and computer rooms to schools in Vietnam

XI'AN, China, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has donated VND 50 million in scholarships and computer rooms worth over VND 200 million to three Vietnamese schools, each of which received 20 new computers. Duohu Zhao, General Manager for LONGi Vietnam, represented the company at each of the schools - Tran Nguyen Han, Nham Bien so 1 and Phuc sơn 1 - during the donation ceremonies, with the respective school principals expressing their gratitude for the company's support.

LONGi's donations are actively supported by local government, with the company having a track record of supporting local education in Vietnam, previously donating modules for a 20.2 kWp rooftop solar system at Vo Thi Sau High School in 2021.

