LONGi enters into renewable energy cooperation as framework supplier in Singapore and Indonesia

PR Newswire
·2 min read

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Memorandum of Understanding on renewable energy cooperation has been signed by Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, and Teo Chee Hean, Singapore's Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security, at the countries' recent leadership retreat. The agreement will enhance Indonesia's ability to develop renewable energy and will promote cross-border electricity trade for mutual benefit. As a local supplier, LONGi, represented by Dennis Guo, general manager for South East Asia, attended the signing ceremony.

The MOU will promote the development of renewable energy manufacturing and capacity in Indonesia, including solar PV and battery storage systems, which will not only meet domestic electricity demand but also allow excess power to be stored for subsequent use or export, providing investment leverage for power export projects to Singapore.

The agreement will additionally see the two countries collaborate on commercial arrangements and the development of transmission infrastructure for cross-border power trading, which could enable Singapore to achieve its target of importing up to 4GW of low-carbon electricity by 2035.

A further MOU signed by LONGi and the "INSPIRA" (Indonesian Solar Panel Industry and Renewable Alliance) consortium is a private-sector initiative to support both countries' government-to-government MoUs which, while paving the way for the 'green corridor' and cross-border clean electricity supply from Indonesia, will also allow developers to share localization, technology transfer and collaboration with Indonesian stakeholders.

As the first PV company operating in Indonesia to obtain SNI certification in 2021, LONGi has maintained a long standing commitment to both the country and its mission of using solar energy to build a greener world.

LONGi's unwavering commitment is to promote low-carbon development and enable everyone to benefit from clean and green energy. The company will continue to collaborate with its partners to supply high-efficiency and high-reliability PV products and solutions for the global energy transition.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

(PRNewsfoto/LONGi)
(PRNewsfoto/LONGi)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/longi-enters-into-renewable-energy-cooperation-as-framework-supplier-in-singapore-and-indonesia-301780713.html

SOURCE LONGi

