U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,995.00
    +12.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,542.00
    +86.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,718.75
    +30.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,773.80
    +13.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.19
    +0.55 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.00
    -11.80 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.81
    -1.70 (-6.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2000
    +0.9050 (+0.69%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,678.53
    -622.48 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    599.99
    +0.32 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.08
    +89.23 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

LONGi Hi-MO 6 makes debut at Solartech Indonesia

PR Newswire
·2 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has participated at the 2023 edition of Solartech Indonesia in Jakarta, showcasing its new Hi-MO 6 product, a module which is able to meet the diverse market needs of the Indonesian distributed PV market.

LONGi booth at Solartech Indonesia
LONGi booth at Solartech Indonesia

Indonesia is generally considered to be one of the countries with most potential for solar, due to the intensity and duration of the sunny weather it enjoys. The country's low availability of electricity - just 56% - and a continual increase in domestic residential consumption means there is a significant energy gap, which presents excellent conditions for the adoption and development of PV.

Hi-MO 6 is able to satisfy a wide variety of requirements specific to the Indonesian market and was the subject of a great deal of interest from visitors to the event. The module, based on an HPBC high efficiency cell, combines performance, reliability and an intelligent optimisation function with an aesthetically pleasing appearance.

As the first PV company operating in Indonesia to obtain SNI certification in 2021, LONGi has maintained a long standing commitment to both the country and its mission of using solar energy to build a greener world. Moving forward, the company will continue to provide clients and partners with efficient and reliable solar products and solutions to achieve both regional and global energy transformation.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

(PRNewsfoto/LONGi)
(PRNewsfoto/LONGi)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/longi-hi-mo-6-makes-debut-at-solartech-indonesia-301777039.html

SOURCE LONGi

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Is Changing How It Reports Its Finances. Tesla Is In Its Sights.

    Ford unveils its new financial reporting segmentation on Thursday morning. It's a rare look into the economics of a traditional auto maker's EV business.

  • Tesla’s Vision of EVs Without Rare Earths Will Spur Magnet Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s ambition to remove rare earths from future models has producers in the sector reeling, but it also should spur global efforts to deliver alternatives for electric car motors that currently rely on the materials.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bea

  • The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle

    Tesla Inc. has been largely credited with the modern mainstream push toward the electrification of vehicles — a trend that has quickly gained traction in dozens of other corners of society. From the increased prominence of micro-mobility scooters to self-driving food delivery drones, there is a clear trend of increased electrification. The trend has been rewarding investors and early movers, too. The recent meteoric rise in electric vehicle (EV) companies like Tesla, Li Auto Inc. and Nio Inc. hi

  • Fighting climate change will take ‘everything, everywhere, all at once,’ say U.N. scientists

    U.N. climate update says 'everything, everywhere, all at once' approach should include slashing carbon pollution from coal, oil and gas by two-thirds by 2035.

  • PepsiCo’s chief sustainability officer: ‘Half of the world’s population will face water scarcity as soon as 2025. It’s time everyone does their part in addressing the global water crisis’

    The UN Water Conference is being held for the first time in decades–a rare opportunity for companies, NGOs, and governments to work together.

  • Coal Use Seen Peaking Next Year as India, China Determine Future

    (Bloomberg) -- Global coal consumption will likely peak by next year as economics and climate strategies shift the world toward cleaner energy, but several wild cards could determine how long the dirtiest fossil fuel persists, according to BloombergNEF.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stre

  • California faces even more flooding as 12th atmospheric river heads towards the coastline

    More rain. More snow. More troubles.

  • Last wild Atlantic salmon can survive Maine dams, feds say

    The federal government ruled Monday that the last wild Atlantic salmon in the country can coexist with hydroelectric dams on a Maine river, dealing a blow to environmentalists who have long sought to remove the dams. One is the Kennebec River, dammed by Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday that the dams are not likely to jeopardize the continued existence of the salmon if conservation measures are taken.

  • US firm says Mexican authorities illegally seized its port terminal

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. construction materials firm Vulcan Materials Co said on Monday that Mexican security forces illegally took possession last week of its port terminal in southern Mexico, as an extended legal battle over its nearby limestone mining activities plays out. The incident took place last Tuesday night at the terminal in the popular tourist hub of Playa del Carmen, and follows a five-year fight with the government over Vulcan's concessions punctuated by sharp criticism from the country's president last year. Vulcan, which markets crushed stone as well as asphalt and ready-mixed concrete, said in a statement on Sunday that workers from Mexican cement company Cemex accompanied the security forces last week as part of the takeover of their port terminal.

  • Acting on Water Risk is a Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity, Says Report

    Companies that address water risk within their businesses could see a windfall of billions of dollars, according to the environmental disclosure nonprofit CDP.

  • How the second generation owner of a spicy crab restaurant turned to soft shell crab farming with the help of AI technology

    Like many of his peers, Liu Wai-man, the second generation owner of Hee Kee Fried Crab, one of Hong Kong's most popular seafood restaurants for tourists, struggled through the 2019 social unrest and three years of Covid-19 controls. After closing two of his three restaurants, leaving the 57 year-old flagship eatery in Causeway Bay open for business, Liu believes the business model for operating a crab cuisine restaurant "is not sustainable". A surge in supply costs has been a double whammy. So h

  • EV batteries lack repairability leading some insurers to junk whole cars after even minor collisions

    Some insurers are forced to scrap whole electric vehicles if their batteries are scratched or slightly damaged as they lack repairability and cost as much as 50% of the total vehicle.

  • Report Suggests ‘Rampant’ Greenwashing in Food Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- On March 22, the European Commission is expected to publish new measures designed to crack down on greenwashing in product labels and advertisements. Among other provisions, the highly anticipated “Green Claims Directive” could force companies to be more transparent about the climate impacts of their products.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was

  • Nations approve key UN science report on climate change

    Governments gave their blessing on Sunday to a major new U.N. report on climate change, after approval was held up by a battle between rich and developing countries over emissions targets and financial aid to vulnerable nations. The closing gavel was repeatedly pushed back as officials from big nations such as China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the United States and the European Union haggled through the weekend over the wording of key phrases in the text. The report by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change caps a series that digests vast amounts of research on global warming compiled since the Paris climate accord was agreed in 2015.

  • Escalating Demand for Soybean Oil Hits Possible Slowdown

    Farmers and refiners are worried that a nascent boom in the market for soybean oil is being stalled by a challenge from an unexpected source: the Environmental Protection Agency. Prices for soybean oil, a byproduct left over after crushing the beans for animal feed, soared to records last year owing to growing government incentives to make it into diesel fuel. Then, in December, the EPA proposed to mandate less use of biomass-based diesel through 2025 than many had expected, pruning the value of credits the agency issues to makers of biofuels.

  • 5 high-efficiency washers for a laundry room life makeover

    Shop these five best high-efficiency washers from Electrolux, LG, Samsung, Maytag and Whirlpool. Plus, all you need to know about HE detergent.

  • ‘This is going to be pretty bumpy going forward’: First Republic stock shares plunge almost 50% as people move their money despite $30 billion bailout

    Efforts to reassure the public that First Republic is safe have so far been unsuccessful as bank's shares plunge.

  • Elon Musk Warns the Banking Crisis May Lead to Something Bigger

    The crisis of confidence affecting regional banks poses a serious risk to the economy, the billionaire entrepreneur warns.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman sees a ‘self-induced’ crisis and a stock picker’s market. Here’s what he’s buying.

    Hedge-fund manager Leon Cooperman said the current financial crisis isn't much of surprise. He divulged some sectors and one stock that he's buying now.

  • Credit Suisse’s Collapse Reveals Some Ugly Truths About Switzerland for Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, Switzerland has sold itself as a haven of legal certainty for bond and equity investors. The collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG revealed some unpleasant home truths. In the race to secure UBS Group AG’s purchase of its smaller rival over the weekend, the government invoked the need for stability and emergency legislation to override two key aspects of open markets: competition law and shareholder rights. Then bondholders discovered that $17 billion worth of so-called