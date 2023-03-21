LONGi Hi-MO 6 makes debut at Solartech Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has participated at the 2023 edition of Solartech Indonesia in Jakarta, showcasing its new Hi-MO 6 product, a module which is able to meet the diverse market needs of the Indonesian distributed PV market.

LONGi booth at Solartech Indonesia

Indonesia is generally considered to be one of the countries with most potential for solar, due to the intensity and duration of the sunny weather it enjoys. The country's low availability of electricity - just 56% - and a continual increase in domestic residential consumption means there is a significant energy gap, which presents excellent conditions for the adoption and development of PV.

Hi-MO 6 is able to satisfy a wide variety of requirements specific to the Indonesian market and was the subject of a great deal of interest from visitors to the event. The module, based on an HPBC high efficiency cell, combines performance, reliability and an intelligent optimisation function with an aesthetically pleasing appearance.

As the first PV company operating in Indonesia to obtain SNI certification in 2021, LONGi has maintained a long standing commitment to both the country and its mission of using solar energy to build a greener world. Moving forward, the company will continue to provide clients and partners with efficient and reliable solar products and solutions to achieve both regional and global energy transformation.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

