LONGi receives the "Top Brand PV 2022" seal in Latin American markets at the Solar Power Mexico 2022

·2 min read

LEÓN, Mexico, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EUPD Research awarded LONGi the "Top Brand PV 2022" seal for the Mexican, Chilean and Latin American markets. The Chinese brand received this recognition at Solar Power Mexico 2022 held in León, Guanajuato, Mexico.

The seal, which recognizes LONGi as a Top brand in the PV module category, was presented by Daniel Fuchs, Vice President of EUPD Research, to Bruce Zhu, Head of Sales for LONGi LATAM, and Ivan Reyes Calzada, Sales Director for LONGi LATAM.

LONGi receives the “Top Brand PV 2022” seal in Latin American markets at the Solar Power Mexico 2022 (PRNewsfoto/LONGi)
EUPD Research has more than 20 years of experience in measuring and analyzing installer and end-customer brand awareness within its Global PV Installer Monitor study and is globally recognized as the leading certification body within the PV industry.

LONGi was named top solar brands in Mexico, Chile and Latin America, according to the results of a comprehensive survey conducted by EUPD Research among market intermediaries on brand awareness, satisfaction, customer choice and distribution. The survey took place between January and February this year.

LONGi named top solar brands in Mexico, Chile and Latin America (PRNewsfoto/LONGi)
Gao Jun, Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing Center of LONGi, commented that "LONGi aims to develop the highest efficient module technology and continue to provide value for partners around the globe. It is an honor that the module distributors & installers themselves, who are in contact all the time with different brands and products, recognized LONGi as a reliable brand that is in the minds of consumers in Mexico, Chile and Latin America".

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

LONGi Solar Logo (PRNewsfoto/LONGi Solar)
SOURCE LONGi

