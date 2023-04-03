U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

LONGi takes part in China's Machinery & Electronics Show in Singapore

PR Newswire
·2 min read

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has attended a conference on international industrial cooperation (CIIC) and the co-located China Machinery and Electronics Show (CMES) in Singapore, where its general manager for SE Asia, Dennis Guo, introduced the company's Hi-MO 6 modules and green energy solutions to dignitaries including the Chinese ambassador to Singapore, the vice president of the CCCME and the Singapore minister for commerce and industry.

Hi-MO 6 is LONGi's first module exclusively designed for the global distributed consumer market, featuring the company's proprietary HPBC technology.

By 2030, Singapore plans for 28% of its peak electricity demand to be met by solar energy. As of the end of the first quarter of 2022, the country had 5,455 solar PV installations, with the non-residential private sector accounting for 61.7% of the total installed capacity of 413.1MWp.

Since first entering the Singapore market in 2019, LONGi shipments have grown from 10MW to over 200MW and market share has increased from 3% to 40%, with high-profile successes including the country's largest ground-mounted project, the 19.2MWp Changi Business Park.

(PRNewsfoto/LONGi)
(PRNewsfoto/LONGi)

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of "making the best of solar energy to build a green world", LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/longi-takes-part-in-chinas-machinery--electronics-show-in-singapore-301788002.html

SOURCE LONGi

