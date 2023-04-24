LONGi unveils "Zero Carbon Energy for Earth" initiative on 2023 Earth Day

XI'AN, China, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi Green Energy Technology, a global leading renewable energy company, unveiled the "Zero Carbon Energy for Earth" initiative on the 54th World Earth Day in Xi'an City.

LONGi joins hands with All-China Environment Federation (ACEF) to host the 2023 World Earth Day "Solar for All" themed event, and invited representatives from the China branches of United Nations entities and departments, as well as international and domestic NGOs, to discuss the mechanism and roadmaps to promote energy equity empowered by renewable energy.

At the event, LONGi, together with various stakeholders, jointly unveiled the following "Zero Carbon Energy for Earth" initiative, as follows:

1. Strengthening and popularizing scientific understanding, awareness and knowledge on zero-carbon power technologies such as photovoltaics to boost social confidence and ambition towards using zero-carbon power while transitioning towards a low-carbon future.

2. Increasing the push to popularize the application of zero carbon power in environmental protection, social development, and aide projects, using zero carbon power as the primary source of power. This way, underdeveloped regions, particularly those that are off the power grid, may have the opportunity for Eco-Social development.

3. Increase research and support towards the development of zero-carbon power technologies and new power systems. Through technological innovations, improve system efficiency while reducing the kilowatt-hour cost of zero-carbon power. Extensively assess and explore methods towards minimizing photovoltaic and other zero-carbon power technology impact on biodiversity and local environments. Meanwhile, proactively seeking alternative renewable energy solutions to aide in ecological restoration and biodiversity preservation.

4. Advocating for a green, low-carbon emission lifestyle, urging all of society to utilize and prioritize the use of zero-carbon power. Encouraging all parts of society to prioritize procurement of products and services manufactured using zero-carbon power.

5. Strengthen the awareness in resource recovery and re-utilization, continuing the push towards photovoltaic product recycling and reusing. Ultimately achieving a full, zero-carbon power product life cycle with reduced waste, using recycled components, and non-toxic byproducts.

In the initiative, LONGi calls for joint efforts to develop "Zero-Carbon Energy" to achieve global energy equity so that all can enjoy affordable and clean energy to jointly create a safe, secure, and prosperous future.

Li Wenxue, Vice President of LONGi, said at the launch event of the initiative that in the context of the "carbon peaking and carbon neutrality", "Zero-Carbon Energy" represented by photovoltaic is receiving unprecedented attention. Global issues such as "coping with climate change, promoting green transition, fulfilling social responsibility, calling for energy equity, strengthening biodiversity protection and committing to sustainable development" have become international consensus, and are constantly pushing photovoltaic practitioners around the world to contribute to building a clean and beautiful world.

Decarbonization of the power sector is essential for the entire society to achieve carbon neutrality. Research shows that China's energy sector can achieve net-zero by 2050 while the electricity industry shall achieve net zero development as early as 2040.

The large-scale application of renewable energy, especially solar PV projects, is important to produce zero-carbon electricity. An estimate by IRENA shows solar power will account for up to 50% of all renewable energy sources. Such a gap means the global installed capacity for PV power in 2050 will be 24 times that of 2018.

"The cost reduction of solar PV products depends on growing manufacturing capacity and continuous technological innovations", says Talisman Huo, Brand General Manager of LONGi. Over the years, LONGi has invested millions of RMB to support R&D and has significantly reduced the LCOE of PV products. Solar power has become the cheapest source of electricity in many countries across the world, in some regions the cost of solar power has dropped to 1.5 cents USD per kWh.

"Affordable and Clean Energy" (SDG7) is essential for the world to achieve all United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to transform the world toward a better and sustainable future. The continuous decrease of clean energy costs is the foundation for energy equity at the global scale.

Over the past decade, LONGi has donated and offered net-zero power solutions to many regions across the world, offering distributed PV products to local residents, schools and clinics. These renewable energy solutions have also allowed families to earn additional income by selling green power back to the grid.

In 2020, LONGi joined the RE100 initiative by the Climate Group, pledging to achieve 100% of green electricity use by 2028. The company also joined initiatives including the "EV100" and "EP100". On the 27th World Environment Day, LONGi officially joined the global SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative) and submitted its SBT Commitment Letter. After the submission, LONGi set out to establish its science-based targets under the Commission's support and guidance. (END)

