Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,204.34
    +57.13 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,904.04
    +307.06 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,248.52
    +199.44 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,063.47
    +9.64 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.73
    +0.14 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    2,349.10
    +40.60 (+1.76%)
     

  • Silver

    27.60
    +0.35 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3780
    +0.0690 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2637
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.6090
    +0.3070 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    69,603.35
    +1,598.65 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.16
    -64.73 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,992.08
    -781.06 (-1.96%)
     

Longmont-area home sales, April 7, 2024

Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
·2 min read

Apr. 7—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.

Berthoud

Madison and Brandon Black: 315 E Michigan Ave., Tyler Silbaugh, $475,000.

Kyle and Anya Struna: 368 Fickel Farm Trail, Meritage Homes Colo. Inc., $478,600.

June Caves: 380 Fickel Farm Trail, Meritage Homes Colo. Inc., $480,100.

Karla Sandoval: 1787 Vantage Parkway, Melody Homes Inc., $589,900.

Ricky and Olivia Molina: 585 Canyonlands St., Tawni and Jeremie Lewis, $718,000.

Michael and Amber Cadrobbi: 1113 Dutch Peak Drive, Melody Homes Inc., $727,100.

Robert and Laura Hansen: 1153 Clara View Drive, Melody Homes Inc., $759,900.

Clinton Curti: 4836 W County Road 4, Cathryn R Sudac, $799,000.

Dacono

Julio Mira: 1079 Glen Dale Circle, Colo. Housing Fin Authority, $248,800.

Mathew and Veronica Bigham: 800 Glen Ayre St., Allen Cornell Bosk, $350,000.

Michael and Allison Bryant: 290 Dukes Way, Eric Sanchezalderete, $540,000.

Allen Bosk: 4780 Sunset Place, Irene Aragon, $550,000.

Erie

Deborah and Robert Crowder: 1478 Peach Ave., Slc Homebuilding LLC, $622,000.

Patrick Oshea: 1352 Yale Ave., Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $660,000.

John and Judith Kuzemka: 676 Split Rock Drive, Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $778,000.

Fort Lupton

Martina and Richard Varela: 500 S Denver Ave. Unit 15a, Baessler Townhomes Colo. LLC, $311,500.

Maria Morales: 745 S Mckinley Ave., Jack L Thorpe, $385,000.

Anton Averkov: 672 Northrup Ave., Devon Van Zyl, $485,000.

Scott Tipton: 527 Raffi Ave., Challenger Denver LLC, $535,300.

Brandon Fregosi: 7784 Harold St., Janet and Joseph Aiello, $620,000.

Frederick

Bart and Jacira Belton: 6034 Lynx Creek Circle, Brooke and Connor Cerkovnik, $615,000.

Longmont

Christopher Bandy: 4583 Clear Creek Drive, Joshua and Amber Geiwitz, $515,000.

Jamie and Patrick Pyfrom: 11803 Pleasant View Ridge, Sharon K Butters, $810,000.

Lyons

John Quinteros: 339 Cedar Drive, James and Lisa Kelty, $699,000.

Mead

Christopher Biggs: 2628 Palmer Ave., Eric Simpson, $525,000.

Manuel Najera: 2201 Angus St., Mark and Cassidy Mcneil, $538,500.

Brian and Laura Johnson: 14867 Lineback Drive, Cotton Revocable Trust, $645,000.

Advertisement