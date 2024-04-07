Longmont-area home sales, April 7, 2024
Apr. 7—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.
Berthoud
Madison and Brandon Black: 315 E Michigan Ave., Tyler Silbaugh, $475,000.
Kyle and Anya Struna: 368 Fickel Farm Trail, Meritage Homes Colo. Inc., $478,600.
June Caves: 380 Fickel Farm Trail, Meritage Homes Colo. Inc., $480,100.
Karla Sandoval: 1787 Vantage Parkway, Melody Homes Inc., $589,900.
Ricky and Olivia Molina: 585 Canyonlands St., Tawni and Jeremie Lewis, $718,000.
Michael and Amber Cadrobbi: 1113 Dutch Peak Drive, Melody Homes Inc., $727,100.
Robert and Laura Hansen: 1153 Clara View Drive, Melody Homes Inc., $759,900.
Clinton Curti: 4836 W County Road 4, Cathryn R Sudac, $799,000.
Dacono
Julio Mira: 1079 Glen Dale Circle, Colo. Housing Fin Authority, $248,800.
Mathew and Veronica Bigham: 800 Glen Ayre St., Allen Cornell Bosk, $350,000.
Michael and Allison Bryant: 290 Dukes Way, Eric Sanchezalderete, $540,000.
Allen Bosk: 4780 Sunset Place, Irene Aragon, $550,000.
Erie
Deborah and Robert Crowder: 1478 Peach Ave., Slc Homebuilding LLC, $622,000.
Patrick Oshea: 1352 Yale Ave., Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $660,000.
John and Judith Kuzemka: 676 Split Rock Drive, Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $778,000.
Fort Lupton
Martina and Richard Varela: 500 S Denver Ave. Unit 15a, Baessler Townhomes Colo. LLC, $311,500.
Maria Morales: 745 S Mckinley Ave., Jack L Thorpe, $385,000.
Anton Averkov: 672 Northrup Ave., Devon Van Zyl, $485,000.
Scott Tipton: 527 Raffi Ave., Challenger Denver LLC, $535,300.
Brandon Fregosi: 7784 Harold St., Janet and Joseph Aiello, $620,000.
Frederick
Bart and Jacira Belton: 6034 Lynx Creek Circle, Brooke and Connor Cerkovnik, $615,000.
Longmont
Christopher Bandy: 4583 Clear Creek Drive, Joshua and Amber Geiwitz, $515,000.
Jamie and Patrick Pyfrom: 11803 Pleasant View Ridge, Sharon K Butters, $810,000.
Lyons
John Quinteros: 339 Cedar Drive, James and Lisa Kelty, $699,000.
Mead
Christopher Biggs: 2628 Palmer Ave., Eric Simpson, $525,000.
Manuel Najera: 2201 Angus St., Mark and Cassidy Mcneil, $538,500.
Brian and Laura Johnson: 14867 Lineback Drive, Cotton Revocable Trust, $645,000.