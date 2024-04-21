Longmont-area home sales, April 21, 2024
Apr. 21—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.
Berthoud
John and Julia Mendell: 307 Gray Jay Court, Heritage Seventh LLC, $440,000.
John and Julia Mendell: 305 Gray Jay Court, Heritage Seventh LLC, $452,000.
John and Julia Mendell: 288 Dipper Court, Heritage Seventh LLC, $458,000.
Brandon Duval: 252 E Fourth St., CB Signature Homes LLC, $462,000.
John and Julia Mendell: 284 Dipper Court, Heritage Seventh LLC, $465,000.
Zachary and Kelsey Sage: 633 N Fourth St., Tyson and Suzanne Hull, $469,000.
Rosemarie Oconnell: 392 Fickel Farm Trail, Meritage Homes Colo. Inc., $496,300.
Corinne and Thomas Jericho: 2413 Tabor St., Carlos Escamilla, $616,000.
Mark and Linda Anderson: 1063 Clara View Drive, Melody Homes Inc., $699,900.
Steve Scott: 3147 Newfound Lake Road, Toll Southwest LLC, $780,000.
Dacono
Moses Arteaga: 1116 Huntington Ave., Dennis Johnson, $457,000.
Jeffrey Clukey: 715 Stonehaven St., Leanna M Prokop, $495,000.
Khoi Do: 3384 Switchgrass St., KB Home Colo. Inc., $610,000.
Erie
Jennifer and Brian Carrier: 1917 Windemere Lane, Promise Dreams LLC, $580,000.
Ruizhe Jiang: 1884 Merrill Circle W, Century Land Holdings LLC, $635,000.
Andre Eisenmann: 175 Westerly Blvd., Brightland Homes Colo. LLC, $663,200.
Donna and Jeffrey Campbell: 2383 Dogwood Circle, Richard and Gail Evertz, $680,000.
Cody Gray: 1988 Mountain View Drive, Brian and Karen Kephart, $765,000.
Adrian and Aften Floren: 475 Mazzini St., Justin and Heather Pettinger, $800,000.
Douglas and Cynthia Demots: 1745 Merrill Drive, Century Land Holdings LLC, $817,000.
Amy and Jason Beckley: 1717 Merrill Drive, Century Land Holdings LLC, $835,000.
Elissa and Ryan Noble: 741 Split Rock Drive, Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc., $838,000.
Stacey and Marc Menkveld: 1759 Merrill Drive, Century Land Holdings LLC, $976,500.
Firestone
John and Carrie Eastman: 787 Berwick Ave., Darrel and Karla Slechta, $525,000.
Nir Patel: 384 Granville Circle, Johnna Zoetewey, $535,000.
Michael and Darah Bowers: 5430 Basin Ave., Barefoot Residential LLC, $551,600.
Emily and Leonard Tepper: 12920 Brier Court, Jordan Nichole Newman, $560,000.
Berlin Witt: 5438 Riverbend Ave., Barefoot Residential LLC, $583,000.
Kate and Eric Bustillos: 11247 Cimarron St., Michael and Jessica Dazzo, $585,000.
Sean and Adrianna Padget: 6311 Twilight Ave., Cheryl and Vernon Randel, $595,000.
Trever and Karissa Sandhoff: 5969 Tenderfoot Ave., Rodney and Hope Haberer, $640,000.
Joseph and Valarie Patten: 10353 Dahlia St., Michael and Marilyn Wagoner, $719,000.
Fort Lupton
Anthony and Rose Aragon: 412 Rollie Ave., Blanca Jimenez, $400,000.
Marcus and Rachel Vincent: 942 Mckinley Ave., R D Homes LLC, $425,000.
Tristan Lucerne: 617 Fifth St., Maribel and Michael Sena, $446,000.
Bryan Shirley: 950 Gianna Ave., LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $454,900.
Htoo Htoo: 15339 Nancy Ave., Vanessa Real Estate LLC, $485,000.
Russell and Stephanie Milner: 922 Payton Ave., LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $509,900.
Robert Lousberg: 9078 County Road 26, Holder Family Living Trust, $635,000.
Elias Rodriguez: 14641 County Road 10, D Elaine Schmeiser, $1,000,000.
Frederick
Barbara and James Scanlan: 1920 Country Drive, Hauck 16 1 2 5 Corp, $330,000.
Ruben Cerseda: 6145 Gorham St., Levi and Kaitlin Mcintosh, $432,000.
Christopher Loza: 622 Sumac St., Anthony and Stephani Acosta, $475,000.
Anthony and Magdalena Sciver: 7228 Foothill St., Joseph and Valarie Patten, $515,000.
Steven Mann: 7246 W Big Thompson Circle, LGI Homes Colo. LLC, $532,900.
Lawrence Gysin: 6212 Warrior Court, Anne and Javier Borja, $535,000.
Cung and Jennifer Lian: 6802 Poudre St., Richard and Anna Martinez, $575,000.
Longmont
Lisa Smith: 10431 Forester Place, Alex Casas, $440,000.
Benjamin and Sicy Philips: 5901 Sunrise Place, Century Land Holdings LLC, $555,000.
Herbert Smith: 735 Kubat Lane Unit B, Markel Homes Constr. Co., $618,800.
Andrea and Jordan Hubbart: 13614 Topaz Place, Melody Homes Inc., $638,300.
James and Nanette Klibbe: 4895 Preserve Place, Lennar Colo. LLC, $705,000.
Timothy and Holly Monarski: 13651 Elmore Road, Tyler Hewitt, $800,000.
Mead
Trevor and Caitlyn Jutila: 16869 W View Drive, Peter H Fox, $537,000.
Platteville
Chad and Rebecca Rucker: 16516 Fairbanks Road N, Leah J Tooley, $760,000.