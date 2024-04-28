Longmont-area home sales, April 28, 2024
Apr. 28—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.
Berthoud
William Buehler: 914 Seventh St., Alixandra Lee Hasert, $442,000.
Rebecca and Jeffrey Geltz: 1843 Westport Ave., Melody Homes Inc., $589,900.
Wendy Schelsky: 1753 Vantage Parkway, Melody Homes Inc., $682,000.
Robert and Ashley Nahrwold: 1087 Clara View Drive, Melody Homes Inc., $775,000.
Luc and Joan Langenhoven: 1276 Burt Ave., Keirns Constr. Co., $974,000.
Richard Rodriguez: 2600 Blue Mountain Ave., Lorraine G Eyl, $996,500.
Catherine and James Ray: 3712 Meining Road, E Anne Saur, $1,180,000.
Dacono
Rain Thompson: 1017 Glen Creighton Drive, Pb Properties LLC, $410,000.
Aubrey and Debra Williams: 3417 Raintree Lane, Joseph Feeney, $607,900.
Erie
Sheryl Cost: 1968 Cedarwood Place, Joseph and Gloria Boscia, $595,000.
Nathan Perez: 1484 Peach Ave., Slc Homebuilding LLC, $614,900.
Aaron Kenyon: 365 Bonanza Drive, Victorino and Carol Duarte, $670,000.
Mark Thompson: 122 Poppy View Lane, Lisa Thomas, $780,000.
Michele Winkler: 1168 Acadia Circle, Jakob and Brittany Boltz, $780,500.
Firestone
Grant Pine: 10520 Dresden St., Ryan M Mease, $486,000.
Christopher and Amy Buckridge: 5722 Twilight Ave., Kelly Tostenson, $570,000.
Scott Weintraub: 6607 Echo Circle, Derik and Alvie Yarian, $620,000.
Fort Lupton
Goldry Rogan: 329 Mckinley Ave., James and Elizabeth Herndon, $385,000.
Jovan Quinonez: 908 Dogwood Ave., Ps 908 Trust, $415,000.
Matthew Stefanik: 2425 Mountain Sky Drive, Michael Jerome Pilla, $499,000.
Breanna Mulac: 412 Ryan Ave., Challenger Denver LLC, $560,100.
Frederick
Shawn and Michelle Harris: 1990 Country Drive, Hauck 16 1 2 5 Corp, $362,100.
Thomas Macari: 111 Third St., Karen R Vanderpool, $434,000.
Kyle Beeks: 5512 Palomino Way, John and Stephanie Welsh, $685,000.
Steven and Andrea Zakelj: 3425 Cottonwood Circle, James and Janine Bailey, $1,010,000.
Amy Pratt: 8102 Silver Birch Blvd., Barbara A Zamonis, $1,050,000.