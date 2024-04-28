Longmont-area home sales, April 28, 2024

Apr. 28—The following data is supplied by Colorado Weekly Homebuyers List Inc., 303-744-2020. Listed are the buyer, the seller and the amount.

Berthoud

William Buehler: 914 Seventh St., Alixandra Lee Hasert, $442,000.

Rebecca and Jeffrey Geltz: 1843 Westport Ave., Melody Homes Inc., $589,900.

Wendy Schelsky: 1753 Vantage Parkway, Melody Homes Inc., $682,000.

Robert and Ashley Nahrwold: 1087 Clara View Drive, Melody Homes Inc., $775,000.

Luc and Joan Langenhoven: 1276 Burt Ave., Keirns Constr. Co., $974,000.

Richard Rodriguez: 2600 Blue Mountain Ave., Lorraine G Eyl, $996,500.

Catherine and James Ray: 3712 Meining Road, E Anne Saur, $1,180,000.

Dacono

Rain Thompson: 1017 Glen Creighton Drive, Pb Properties LLC, $410,000.

Aubrey and Debra Williams: 3417 Raintree Lane, Joseph Feeney, $607,900.

Erie

Sheryl Cost: 1968 Cedarwood Place, Joseph and Gloria Boscia, $595,000.

Nathan Perez: 1484 Peach Ave., Slc Homebuilding LLC, $614,900.

Aaron Kenyon: 365 Bonanza Drive, Victorino and Carol Duarte, $670,000.

Mark Thompson: 122 Poppy View Lane, Lisa Thomas, $780,000.

Michele Winkler: 1168 Acadia Circle, Jakob and Brittany Boltz, $780,500.

Firestone

Grant Pine: 10520 Dresden St., Ryan M Mease, $486,000.

Christopher and Amy Buckridge: 5722 Twilight Ave., Kelly Tostenson, $570,000.

Scott Weintraub: 6607 Echo Circle, Derik and Alvie Yarian, $620,000.

Fort Lupton

Goldry Rogan: 329 Mckinley Ave., James and Elizabeth Herndon, $385,000.

Jovan Quinonez: 908 Dogwood Ave., Ps 908 Trust, $415,000.

Matthew Stefanik: 2425 Mountain Sky Drive, Michael Jerome Pilla, $499,000.

Breanna Mulac: 412 Ryan Ave., Challenger Denver LLC, $560,100.

Frederick

Shawn and Michelle Harris: 1990 Country Drive, Hauck 16 1 2 5 Corp, $362,100.

Thomas Macari: 111 Third St., Karen R Vanderpool, $434,000.

Kyle Beeks: 5512 Palomino Way, John and Stephanie Welsh, $685,000.

Steven and Andrea Zakelj: 3425 Cottonwood Circle, James and Janine Bailey, $1,010,000.

Amy Pratt: 8102 Silver Birch Blvd., Barbara A Zamonis, $1,050,000.

