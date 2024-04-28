Longmont-area real estate, commercial deals, April 28, 2024

Apr. 28—Trust deeds

This list includes trust deeds (to secure repayment of a loan) of $750,000 or more. Information includes the borrower, lender, address or legal description of the property, date the trust deed was filed and amount.

Angela Christine Werner: Lennar Mortgage LLC, 974 Clover Loop, Lafayette, 03/27/2024, $797,850.00

Barbara Ferguson: Loandepot Com LLC, Mult Prop, 03/25/2024, $765,000.00

Brett and Kalah and Judy Anna and Todd Lewis Hardt: Towne Mortgage Co., 4617 Highland Drive, Longmont, 04/03/2024, $838,800.00

Brittney Leibert: United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, 426 Seward St., Lyons, 03/26/2024, $750,500.00

Candace A. and Clark S. Harrod: Zions Bancorporation, 04/02/2024, $3,024,000.00

Charles Morgan Jr. Ellis: Lennar Mortgage LLC, 900 Hearteye Trail, Lafayette, 04/02/2024, $764,910.00

Chirag Patel: Guaranteed Rate Inc., 7059 Fairways Drive, Longmont, 04/08/2024, $766,550.00

Christopher D. Hansen: Elevations Credit Union, 8403 Brittany Place, Niwot, 04/01/2024, $1,400,000.00

Christopher L. and Jennifer J. Fay: Intercap Lending Inc., 392 Elk Trail, Lafayette, 03/25/2024, $766,550.00

Coil Living Trust: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., 6314 Corinth Road, Longmont, 04/09/2024, $765,000.00

Craig B. and Jean A. McBride: Northpointe Bk, 1212 Fox Hills Court, Erie, 04/08/2024, $752,000.00

Craig Ferguson Festivaria LLC: Alpine Bk, 500 W. Main St., Lyons, 04/09/2024, $1,000,000.00

Daniel J. and Linda J. Hutchison: Cmg Mortgage Inc., 101 Autumn Court, Erie, 03/27/2024, $766,550.00

Daniel Roy and Suzanne Bourgeois: Rocket Mortgage LLC, 997 Sandstone Circle, Erie, 03/27/2024, $799,200.00

Daniel Scher: Bny Mellon, 701 Paschal Drive, Lafayette, 03/27/2024, $960,000.00

Devashree Atre: Inspire Home Loans Inc., 2537 Rainbow Ranch Lane, Lafayette, 03/28/2024, $787,491.00

Devashree Atre: Inspire Home Loans Inc., 2537 Rainbow Ranch Lane, Lafayette, 04/01/2024, $787,491.00

Dylan and Gina A. Parsons: Swbc Mortgage Corp., 1279 Washburn St., Erie, 03/21/2024, $766,550.00

Frances A. Phillips: Fed Housing Commissioner, 7850 Ute Hwy, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $1,143,000.00

Frances A. Phillips: Gmfs LLC, 7850 Ute Hwy, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $1,143,000.00

Granary Townhomes LLC: Collegiate Peaks Bk, 210 Emery St., Longmont, 04/03/2024, $8,000,000.00

Jason T. and Jennifer L. and Andrea Kunio: Cmg Mortgage Inc., 1676 Northwestern Road, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $808,000.00

Jeffrey and Mary Lambert: Am Fin Corp., 13504 Vermillion Trail, Longmont, 04/03/2024, $750,000.00

Jessica Hannah Kittle: Mann Mortgage LLC, 12350 Niwot Road, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $766,500.00

Kaylyn C. and Chaz T. Kramer: Canvas Credit Union, 2388 Ginny Way, Lafayette, 04/04/2024, $850,000.00

Lafayette Main Street Retail LLC: Firstbank, 1630 Main St., Longmont, 03/20/2024, $812,500.00

M2y Holdings LLC: High Plains Bk, 1445 Main St., Longmont, 04/02/2024, $782,159.44

M2y Holdings LLC: High Plains Bk, 1407 Main St., Longmont, 04/04/2024, $782,159.44

Markel Homes Constr. Co: First Natl. Bk Omaha, 2286 Star Hill St., Longmont, 03/27/2024, $842,300.00

Markel Homes Constr. Co: First Natl. Bk Omaha, 2298 Star Hill St., Longmont, 03/27/2024, $842,300.00

Markel Homes Constr. Co: First Natl. Bk Omaha, 2102 Star Hill St., Longmont, 03/27/2024, $963,300.00

Markel Homes Constr. Co: First Natl. Bk Omaha, 2292 Star Hill St., Longmont, 03/27/2024, $879,300.00

Mark Mendez: Guild Mortgage Co. LLC, 12969 E. County Line Road, Longmont, 04/08/2024, $856,750.00

Michael Minerva: Elevations Credit Union, 899 Old Wagon Trail Circle, Lafayette, 04/02/2024, $1,092,500.00

Miranda Mesloh: US Bk, 2561 Rainbow Ranch Lane, Lafayette, 03/25/2024, $775,000.00

Mojtaba Yousefi: Luminate Home Loans Inc., 1230 Nathan Place, Lafayette, 03/27/2024, $766,550.00

Molvipa Boonpirom: Guild Mortgage Co. LLC, 800 Kohlor Drive, Lafayette, 04/01/2024, $750,000.00

Monique Kelly: Zavvie Capital Fund 1 LLC, 1317 Lyons Lane, Erie, 04/03/2024, $1,163,750.00

Nancy Lynn Devore: Elevations Credit Union, 12973 N. 87th St., Longmont, 03/25/2024, $800,000.00

Nicole and Jeremy Salsberg: Advanced Mortgage Solutions LLC, 1731 Twilight Court, Longmont, 04/02/2024, $766,500.00

Nighthawk Equestrian Center Stables LLC: B. Side Capital, 5555 Nelson Road, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $1,053,000.00

Peakview Estates LLC: Amg Natl. Trust Bk, Vl, 04/08/2024, $3,397,734.00

Planet Bluegrass Farm LLC: Alpine Bk, 19680 N. Saint Vrain Drive, Lyons, 04/09/2024, $1,000,000.00

Praveer Kumar: Homeamerican Mortgage Corp., 2692 Mondt Lane, Lafayette, 03/28/2024, $760,455.00

Roxanne E. Powell: Fed Housing Commissioner, 506 Olympia Ave., Longmont, 03/28/2024, $1,000,500.00

Roxanne E. Powell: Crosscountry Mortgage LLC, 506 Olympia Ave., Longmont, 03/28/2024, $1,000,500.00

Saikrishna and Priyadarshini Soma: Inspire Home Loans Inc., 2549 Rainbow Ranch Lane, Lafayette, 03/28/2024, $766,280.00

Santo Ricceri: Bmo Bk, 597 Trails At Coal Creek Drive, Lafayette, 03/19/2024, $899,900.00

Sonya Aamodt: Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., 1321 Sunshine Ave., Longmont, 03/20/2024, $1,027,500.00

Sonya Aamodt: Fed Housing Commissioner, 1321 Sunshine Ave., Longmont, 03/20/2024, $1,027,500.00

Susan Winter: JPMorgan Chase Bk, 8435 Brittany Place, Niwot, 04/03/2024, $2,225,025.00

Tarika and Jean Barkhuysen: Guild Mortgage Co. LLC, 413 Elk Trail, Lafayette, 03/19/2024, $795,000.00

Timothy Van and Megan Van Name: Bay Equity LLC, 973 Stagecoach Drive, Lafayette, 03/20/2024, $968,000.00

William D. Hale: HUD, 1475 Clover Creek Drive, Longmont, 04/04/2024, $1,125,000.00

William D. Hale: Fin Am Reverse LLC, 1475 Clover Creek Drive, Longmont, 04/04/2024, $1,125,000.00

William Edward and Lisa Quaranto: Cmg Mortgage Inc., 7025 Goose Point Court, Longmont, 04/02/2024, $851,500.00

William Kent Grinstead: US Bk, 12733 Strawberry Circle, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $900,000.00

Deeds

This list includes deeds (conveying title to a property) of $350,000 or more. Information includes the seller, buyer, address or legal description of the property, date the deed was filed and amount.

28 Gardner LLC: Fernando Arredondo Morales, 28 Gardner Drive, Longmont, 04/08/2024, $555,000.00

2e Invest LLC: Austin Carl and Catherine Meyn Matthews, 2327 Meadow St., Longmont, 04/01/2024, $540,000.00

3gen Invest LLC: Ashley Lauren Zimmerer, 308 W. Geneseo St., Lafayette, 04/04/2024, $680,000.00

7025 Goose Point Court LLC: William Edward and Lisa Quaranto, 7025 Goose Point Court, Longmont, 04/02/2024, $1,459,000.00

Adam Weber: Santo Ricceri, 597 Trails At Coal Creek Drive, Lafayette, 03/19/2024, $1,000,000.00

Adrian C. and Julia L. Newman: Jessica Hannah Kittle, 12350 Niwot Road, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $1,100,000.00

Albert Domenick Jr. Ioppolo: William Kent Grinstead, 12733 Strawberry Circle, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $1,200,000.00

Alexander Rothacker: Christopher W. and Susan J. Stone, 4228 Riley Drive, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $570,000.00

Allison and Dale Schultz: Timothy Van and Megan Van Name, 973 Stagecoach Drive, Lafayette, 03/20/2024, $1,210,000.00

Andrew Edward Russ: Jennifer Newlin Paul, 640 Gooseberry Drive, Unit 1108, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $451,500.00

Arb 2011 LLC: Yesica Brambila Millanes, 510 Atwood St., Longmont, 04/08/2024, $388,000.00

Arthur W. Scott Jean Scott Living Trust: Cary Michael Frame, 429 Judson St., Longmont, 04/02/2024, $807,000.00

Becky R. Hutchens: Nicholas B. Dederer Robin S. Dederer Revocable Famil, 1044 Champion Circle, Longmont, 03/05/2024, $695,000.00

Bobbi J. Sanders: Jeremy and Nicole Salsberg, 1731 Twilight Court, Longmont, 04/02/2024, $1,082,000.00

Brandy J. Straatman: Karen Konopacki, 1283 Doric Drive, Lafayette, 04/01/2024, $910,000.00

Bret Halford: Coil Living Trust, 6314 Corinth Road, Longmont, 04/09/2024, $850,000.00

Brian H. and Emily A. Phillips: Jason T. and Jennifer L. and John Dale and Andrea Kunio, 1676 Northwestern Road, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $1,010,000.00

Campbell Family Trust: Brittney Leibert, 426 Seward St., Lyons, 03/26/2024, $790,000.00

Carol A. Lewicki Trust: Lani Burgess, 2760 Hughs Drive, Erie, 03/28/2024, $725,000.00

Carol L. Moore: Maurice R. and Connie M. Hamming, 2129 Winding Drive, Longmont, 03/28/2024, $600,000.00

Carolyn and Alexander Bondarovich: Eddie L. and Patricia A. Taylor, 2148 Lombardy St., Longmont, 04/08/2024, $800,000.00

Century Land Holdings LLC: Scott Michael Rapp, 1492 Loraine Circle S., Lafayette, 03/28/2024, $736,000.00

Century Land Holdings LLC: Devashree Atre, 2537 Rainbow Ranch Lane, Lafayette, 03/28/2024, $875,000.00

Century Land Holdings LLC: Miranda Mesloh, 2561 Rainbow Ranch Lane, Lafayette, 03/25/2024, $875,000.00

Century Land Holdings LLC: Mojtaba Yousefi, 1230 Nathan Place, Lafayette, 03/27/2024, $840,000.00

Century Land Holdings LLC: Patrick Kramer, 1456 Brookfield Place, Lafayette, 03/26/2024, $785,000.00

Century Land Holdings LLC: Saikrishna and Priyadarshini Soma, 2549 Rainbow Ranch Lane, Lafayette, 03/28/2024, $957,900.00

Cheryl Ann Suping: Alexandra Pailet, 202 E. Emma St., Lafayette, 03/19/2024, $888,000.00

Christine M. and Gregory R. Wilson: Chirag Patel, 7059 Fairways Drive, Longmont, 04/08/2024, $1,134,700.00

Christopher and Andrea Depas: Franklin R. and Sally A. Norwood, 2346 Spotswood St., Longmont, 04/09/2024, $775,000.00

Connell Family Living Trust: Andrew Grotzinger, 2217 Dunbar Court, Longmont, 03/21/2024, $575,000.00

Corrie J. Johnson: Recycled Properties LLC, 320 Vivian St., Longmont, 03/19/2024, $460,000.00

Courtney Marie Bonsall: Chelsea Ann and Brandon Scott Wiseman, 230 River View Court, Longmont, 04/08/2024, $535,000.00

Curryteam Realty LLC: Tessa W. Rochon, 1865 Shallot Circle, Lafayette, 03/19/2024, $600,000.00

Dane Webster: David Paul Rogers, 801 Confidence Drive, Unit 20, Longmont, 04/03/2024, $440,000.00

Darin J. and Wendy S. Smith: Susan Prout Webb, 1367 Lambert Circle, Lafayette, 04/03/2024, $755,000.00

David Eaton Jr. and Jennifer Ann Soranson: Courtney Gaudet, 1426 Haystack Way, Lafayette, 03/26/2024, $815,000.00

David and Rina Burns: Barbara Ferguson, Mult Prop, 03/25/2024, $850,000.00

David Zeh: Cecil and Marilyn Moreno, 1331 11th Ave., Longmont, 04/01/2024, $585,000.00

Dfh Mandarin LLC: 2869 Bear Springs Circle LLC, 2869 Bear Springs Circle, Longmont, 03/25/2024, $510,000.00

Dfh Mandarin LLC: Reed and Rebecca E. Beaupre, 2867 Bear Springs Circle, Longmont, 03/27/2024, $499,000.00

Dillon Scott and Neely Spence Gracey: Michael Minerva, 899 Old Wagon Trail Circle, Lafayette, 04/02/2024, $1,150,000.00

Donald Mark Earlix: Collin Kurcz, 579 E. 16th Ave., Longmont, 04/01/2024, $590,000.00

Donna Lovato: Alexander David Seeley, 1601 Great Western Drive, Unit P8, Longmont, 04/02/2024, $395,000.00

Donna L. Stang: Netzer Group LLC, 20 College Court, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $480,000.00

Donna Marlene Johnson Trust: Margie B. Nordstrom, 317 Flagstaff Drive, Lafayette, 03/21/2024, $720,000.00

Donna M. Garvin: Stacy M. Farman, 1419 Red Mountain Drive, Unit 121, Longmont, 03/25/2024, $450,000.00

Elizabeth Ann Lawrence: Julie Anne and Scott Kenneth Bader, 126 Homestead Pkwy, Longmont, 03/21/2024, $615,000.00

Emily Burns: Jeremy Richard Parmenter, 11 Colgate Court, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $640,000.00

Exuma Property Holdings LLC: Jonathan Lorincz, 451 Pinewood Circle, Lafayette, 04/08/2024, $715,000.00

Felipe Corchado: Lea M. Bock, 2102 Grant St., Longmont, 03/28/2024, $495,000.00

Fred A. Baxter: Samuel Foreman, 705 Bowen St., Longmont, 04/03/2024, $585,000.00

Front Range Home Invest LLC: Andrew Olson, 22 Merideth Lane, Longmont, 04/04/2024, $500,000.00

Gayle Packardseeburger: Thomas Wesley and Gabriella Lynn Miller, 1941 Diamond Drive, Longmont, 04/02/2024, $1,071,300.00

George A. Jr. and Kathy S. Alps: Kirk Mitchell, 5410 Saint Vrain Road, Longmont, 04/02/2024, $2,570,000.00

Geraldine E. Titchenal Schreiner Living Trust: Sue and Jim Ko, 2987 Bellmeade Way, Longmont, 03/26/2024, $660,000.00

Guenn E. Williams: Travis Matthew Williams, 1118 Kansas Ave., Longmont, 04/03/2024, $420,000.00

Gunbarrel Properties LLC: Mount View Fire Protection Dist, 6328 Monarch Park Place, Longmont, 03/19/2024, $7,300,000.00

H7r7 LLC: Caleb C. Grenemyer, 777 Rees Court, Longmont, 03/25/2024, $450,000.00

Harold Jr. and Kim M. Massey: Matthew Joshua Massey, 1225 Button Rock Drive, Longmont, 04/08/2024, $519,000.00

Heather Munro: Christopher L. and Jennifer J. Fay, 392 Elk Trail, Lafayette, 03/25/2024, $980,000.00

High5 LLC: Brett Arthur and Kalah and Todd Lewis and Judy Ann Hardt, 04/03/2024, $350,000.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Jan M. White, 370 High Point Drive, Apt. D102, Longmont, 04/08/2024, $455,700.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Michael W. and Jami S. McCormick, 370 High Point Drive, Apt. D105, Longmont, 03/27/2024, $438,300.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: James Elliott, 370 High Point Drive, Apt. D101, Longmont, 03/27/2024, $455,400.00

Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC: Andrew and Taylor Golden, 196 High Point Drive, Longmont, 03/28/2024, $628,100.00

Highlands Lb LLC: Highlands Foxhill Homes LLC, 215 High Point Drive, Longmont, 04/02/2024, $831,500.00

Ian Stevenson: Michael Leyba, 2412 Summerlin Lane, Longmont, 04/02/2024, $1,439,000.00

Ira R. Kobre Janice J. Kobre 2001 Revocable Trust: Brian Karen Plymell Family Trust, 1153 Allen Ave., Erie, 04/04/2024, $725,000.00

Jacqueline C. McKinny: Luis E. Perez Ortiz, 10515 Ute Hwy, Longmont, 03/21/2024, $625,000.00

Jacqueline E. Megna: Jean and Tarika Barkhuysen, 413 Elk Trail, Lafayette, 03/19/2024, $1,295,000.00

James A. and Nanette A. Klibbe: Dante Pasionek, 2356 Spotswood St., Longmont, 03/26/2024, $787,000.00

James M. Dunn: Wendy and Brian Danzig, 919 Snowberry St., Longmont, 04/04/2024, $576,000.00

James P. McGrath: Jennifer and Michael Rabellino, 04/09/2024, $750,000.00

Jamie Ann and Jason Robert Brown: Nicholas McHenry, 3538 Larkspur Drive, Longmont, 03/26/2024, $710,000.00

Jan H. Canino: Candace A. and Clark S. Harrod, 04/02/2024, $4,320,000.00

Janice A. Dipaolo: Mark Andrew and Jacquelyn N. J. Haines, 2451 Winding Drive, Longmont, 04/08/2024, $685,000.00

Jan M. White: Mateo Enriq and Julia Maria Lovato, 1212 S. Emery St. No. 36, Longmont, 04/08/2024, $405,000.00

Jason M. Fahlstrom: Issac T. and Jordana A. Sherrod, 1049 Grant St., Longmont, 04/01/2024, $575,000.00

Jeannette G. Wallace Trust: Aaron and Jami Lane Reed, 1405 Centaur Village Court, Lafayette, 03/25/2024, $672,500.00

Jeffrey R. and Cathy A Stumpf: Sonya Aamodt, 1321 Sunshine Ave., Longmont, 03/20/2024, $685,000.00

Jem N. Corcoran: Robert III and Rachel Davis, 3276 Billington Drive, Erie, 04/08/2024, $628,000.00

Jennifer and Aaron McLaughlin: Annemarie Schutte, 719 Ninth Ave., Longmont, 04/02/2024, $500,000.00

Jessica M. and Bryson A. Hill: Sean and Monique Kelly, 1317 Lyons Lane, Erie, 04/02/2024, $1,225,000.00

Joan M. and Kevin J. Brundage: Ronald Scott and Julie Gibson, 6726 Snead Court, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $1,295,000.00

Jo Ann Maxner Living Trust: Home Brokers LLC, 1065 S. Coffman St., Longmont, 04/09/2024, $388,400.00

Jodi Marie and Jon Dubravac: M. M Living Trust, 1240 N. Davenport Court, Erie, 03/25/2024, $677,000.00

Johannes Van Ek: Grace and Viktor Edstrom, 7206 Meadowdale Drive, Niwot, 03/25/2024, $957,500.00

John D. Deibert: Terrence P. and Nubia Wood, 1626 Hideaway Court, Longmont, 04/08/2024, $840,000.00

John S. and Carrie L. Eastman: Amaris V. Delli Santi, 1121 Woodside Road, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $550,000.00

John S. and Maxine C. King: Julie Ann Kurtenbach, 1738 Dusty Boot Drive, Lafayette, 03/05/2024, $960,000.00

John W. and Sheila G. Kitlen: Carolyn A. Arras, 820 Neon Forest Circle, Longmont, 04/03/2024, $1,400,000.00

Karen L. Robinson: David Noel Hughes, 1327 Agape Way, Lafayette, 03/20/2024, $490,000.00

Karen Tyrie: Laura Leigh Hunter, 2119 Steele St., Longmont, 04/08/2024, $550,300.00

Karen V. Ljungdahl: Akshay Dayal, 688 Stonebridge Drive, Longmont, 04/09/2024, $625,000.00

Katherine L. Hammond: Catamount Properties 2018 LLC, 34 University Drive, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $480,000.00

Keith C. and Alli Q. Plum: Meagan Villa, 2385 Heartwood Court, Lafayette, 03/27/2024, $610,000.00

Kenneth L. Glass: William Seigfreid, 2631 Stratford Lane, Longmont, 03/27/2024, $540,000.00

Kent P. and Kellene S. Masias: United Colo. LLC, 487 E. 16th Ave., Longmont, 04/08/2024, $430,000.00

Kristol W. Jaskul: Kyle E. Wise, 220 E. Cornwall Court, Lafayette, 03/19/2024, $600,000.00

Laura Filter: Derek Owens, 2216 Dunbar Court, Longmont, 04/02/2024, $525,000.00

Lea Pace: United Colo. LLC, 1900 Sumac Place, Longmont, 04/02/2024, $382,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Vidhyasagar Muppaneni, 2408 Crescent Circle W., Lafayette, 03/19/2024, $690,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Leanna Christine Lawson, 669 Eldorado Drive, Lafayette, 04/02/2024, $535,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Aditya Umesh Mahadik, 1526 Sun Way, Lafayette, 03/20/2024, $500,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Ravi Chandrakant Panchal, 677 Eldorado Drive, Lafayette, 03/20/2024, $528,200.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Matthew James Deetz, 637 Flintwood Place, Lafayette, 04/09/2024, $565,500.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Maggie Maret Sackse, 1530 Sun Way, Lafayette, 04/02/2024, $450,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Vaibhav and Rashmi Vaibhav Sawant, 1538 Sun Way, Lafayette, 03/21/2024, $577,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Charles Morgan Jr. Ellis, 900 Hearteye Trail, Lafayette, 04/02/2024, $849,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Allison Vecchio, 920 Farrier Lane, Lafayette, 04/02/2024, $780,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Diana Marie Phillips, 676 McGeal Place, Lafayette, 03/21/2024, $599,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Aline Gomes Speakes, 1534 Sun Way, Lafayette, 03/20/2024, $489,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Linda Marie Stymiest, 701 McGeal Place, Lafayette, 04/09/2024, $575,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Brenda Ramirez and Morgan Robert Andrew Kopf, 661 Eldorado Drive, Lafayette, 03/21/2024, $569,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Gaurav Sureshkumar and Neha Gaurav Rachchh, 661 Rob Roy Court, Lafayette, 04/08/2024, $672,500.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Kristin Deanne Schaner, 906 Farrier Lane, Lafayette, 03/25/2024, $810,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Jorge Adrian Aceves Martin, 904 Farrier Lane, Lafayette, 03/25/2024, $770,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Rajesh Bista, 2400 Crescent Circle W., Lafayette, 03/21/2024, $650,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Angela Christine Werner, 974 Clover Loop, Lafayette, 03/27/2024, $886,500.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Camerine Aynsley Anderson, 691 Rob Roy Court, Lafayette, 04/09/2024, $795,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Bishnu Prasad and Ishwari Pandey, 2392 Crescent Circle W., Lafayette, 04/03/2024, $695,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: David Alexander and Anna Carolina Drake, 2432 Crescent Circle, Erie, 04/04/2024, $695,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Petra Mandrus, 1542 Sanitas Lane, Lafayette, 04/01/2024, $438,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Cheryl Lee McGrew, 1514 Sanitas Lane, Lafayette, 03/20/2024, $485,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Nicoleta Rus, 629 Flintwood Place, Lafayette, 04/01/2024, $587,900.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Aditya Jakkam, 2384 Crescent Circle W., Lafayette, 04/09/2024, $720,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Praneeth Kumar Naramsetti, 652 Flintwood Place, Lafayette, 04/01/2024, $540,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Christine Lee and Zachary James Foxx, 668 McGeal Place, Lafayette, 03/27/2024, $536,500.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Ngawang Pasang and Passang Futi Tamang Sherpa, 671 Rob Roy Court, Lafayette, 04/01/2024, $675,000.00

Lennar Colo. LLC: Maximilian Willi Miller and Songya Tsai Kesler, 907 Hearteye Trail, Lafayette, 04/01/2024, $874,900.00

Lewis W. and Judy L. Scrimshire: Corey and Jillian Miecielica, 958 11th Ave., Longmont, 04/08/2024, $405,000.00

Longs Peak, Apt. LLC: Sowal For Now LLC, Mult Prop, 04/01/2024, $2,180,000.00

Margaret R. Lepper: Colton Oglesbee, 1110 Selworthy Court, Lafayette, 04/08/2024, $471,000.00

Markel Homes Constr. Co: Mary E. and William R. Kussmann, 735 Kubat Lane, Unit D, Longmont, 03/28/2024, $644,900.00

Mark J. Jr. Longtin: Alicia McIntyre, 442 Seward St., Lyons, 03/21/2024, $810,000.00

Mary Stobie: Mary Eyer, 1604 16th Place, Longmont, 04/08/2024, $600,000.00

Matthew C. and Robbie Mauch: Elizabeth Ann Weir, 630 Benton Lane, Erie, 03/19/2024, $805,000.00

Matthew James and Megan Joy Jaeckel: Carleen E. Hester, 1372 Monarch Drive, Longmont, 03/21/2024, $523,000.00

Matthew J. McKenzie: Stephen Lary, 3441 Larkspur Drive, Longmont, 04/08/2024, $680,000.00

Matthew L. and Carol F. Forbes: Dolores E. Howell, 6400 Monarch Park Court, Longmont, 03/25/2024, $1,700,000.00

Maynard Living Trust: Christopher D. Hansen, 8403 Brittany Place, Niwot, 04/01/2024, $2,400,000.00

Michael Leyba: Susan Winter, 8435 Brittany Place, Niwot, 04/03/2024, $2,475,000.00

Molly M. Larson: Daniel and Suzanne Bourgeois, 997 Sandstone Circle, Erie, 03/27/2024, $999,000.00

Montee Family Revocable Trust: Alison Vanvoorheesdavis and Alison Davis Vanvoorhees, 407 W. Emma St., Lafayette, 04/01/2024, $765,000.00

Mount Brook Partners LLC: DFH Mandarin LLC, Vl, 04/03/2024, $560,000.00

Mount Brook Partners LLC: DFH Mandarin LLC, Vl, 04/08/2024, $350,000.00

Oak Park Partners LLC: Ace Tomato LLC, Vl, 04/02/2024, $1,300,000.00

Old Town Properties LLC: Matthew and Sharla Ferguson, 1028 Fordham St., Longmont, 04/09/2024, $666,000.00

Patricia A. Dimond Living Trust: Brandon Powell, 676 S. Carr Ave., Lafayette, 04/03/2024, $740,000.00

Patricia M. Deniston: Mark Mendez, 12969 E. County Line Road, Longmont, 04/08/2024, $925,000.00

Patrick Hammerle: Rich and Deborah Robison, 1805 Powell St., Erie, 04/01/2024, $880,000.00

Paulson Shopping Centers LLC: Lafayette Main Street Retail LLC, 1630 Main St., Longmont, 03/20/2024, $1,250,000.00

Pooswa Holden Living Trust: Matthew and Paige Tyrie, 1557 Northwestern Road, Longmont, 03/21/2024, $545,000.00

Porchfront Homes Erie Village LLC: Dylan and Gina A. Parsons, 1279 Washburn St., Erie, 03/21/2024, $1,100,000.00

P Street Properties LLC: Ellen S. Friedlander, 7299 Mount Sherman Road, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $1,300,000.00

Rachelle Elizabeth Bond: Ezra Brooks, 514 Ridge Ave., Longmont, 04/08/2024, $579,900.00

Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc: Tyler Ham, 2657 Simpson Lane, Lafayette, 03/27/2024, $675,000.00

Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc: Stephanie Lo, 1021 Joseph Place, Lafayette, 03/28/2024, $755,000.00

Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc: Thomas R. and Brooke C. M Chmielewski, 2704 Mondt Lane, Lafayette, 04/01/2024, $925,000.00

Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc: Tika and Luna Luitel Poudel, 2656 Joseph Court, Lafayette, 04/01/2024, $750,900.00

Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc: Praveer Kumar, 2692 Mondt Lane, Lafayette, 03/28/2024, $845,000.00

Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc: Holland Bryan, 2632 Joseph Court, Lafayette, 04/08/2024, $676,000.00

Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc: Sophia and Griffin Lancelot, 2632 Long Lane, Erie, 03/20/2024, $855,000.00

Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc: Sakriya Gurung, 2644 Joseph Court, Lafayette, 04/01/2024, $694,000.00

Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc: Kathleen Patricia Strother, 1211 Spencer Place, Lafayette, 04/01/2024, $815,000.00

Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc: Sally Pham, 2584 Colony Court, Lafayette, 04/01/2024, $679,000.00

Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc: Sakrin Dahal, 2572 Colony Court, Lafayette, 04/01/2024, $680,000.00

Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc: Jena Siedler, 1031 Joseph Place, Lafayette, 03/26/2024, $633,000.00

Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc: Chelsey Joseph, 2680 Joseph Court, Lafayette, 03/25/2024, $671,000.00

Richmond Am Homes Colo. Inc: Malinda and Trevor Scott, 2644 Long Lane, Lafayette, 04/01/2024, $940,000.00

Robert A. and Joan Anderson: Daniel A. and Meaghan O. Perez, 946 Olin Court, Erie, 03/19/2024, $710,000.00

Robert E. Jr. and Robin B. Dean: Kaylyn C. and Chaz T. Kramer, 2388 Ginny Way, Lafayette, 04/04/2024, $1,400,000.00

Robert and Lynn Scribner: Matthew Shucker, 7630 Plateau Road, Longmont, 04/09/2024, $3,600,000.00

Robert M. and Melanie A. Potock: Robin Richmond, 906 Confidence Drive, Longmont, 03/28/2024, $1,680,000.00

Roberto Lopez Puerta: Nicholas Tyler Day, 1789 Marfell St., Erie, 03/21/2024, $920,000.00

Ronald Bert Frenkel: Luis Ordaz Solorio, 1205 Trail Ridge Road, Longmont, 03/19/2024, $510,000.00

Salkev LLC: 2e Invest LLC, 901 Delphi Drive, Lafayette, 03/20/2024, $653,000.00

Sarah and Christopher Casey: Nicholas J. Pfeufer, 940 Milo Circle, Unit B, Lafayette, 04/09/2024, $389,900.00

Sarah H. Rizzolo: Stephen P. Szabo, 6621 Secretariat Drive, Longmont, 03/26/2024, $1,535,000.00

Schaefer Family Revocable Living Trust: Matthew and Brittany Legacy, 2713 Beech Way, Longmont, 03/20/2024, $727,000.00

Shari L. Councell: Elizabeth and Michael Perry, 1537 Armstrong Drive, Longmont, 03/05/2024, $650,000.00

Sharon Carow Dusharm: Sds Pratt LLC, 801 S. Pratt Pkwy, Longmont, 04/02/2024, $575,000.00

Sheila Conroy: Skyward Holdings 900 Main St. LLC, 900 S. Main St. Ste 200, Longmont, 03/26/2024, $759,000.00

Sherwood Family Lp: M2y Holdings LLC, 1407 Main St., Longmont, 04/04/2024, $1,000,000.00

Stephen Robert and Melissa Rene Davis: Daniel J. and Linda J. Hutchison, 101 Autumn Court, Erie, 03/27/2024, $865,000.00

Subramanian and Catherine A. Balan: Alexandra and Kevin Toland, 3442 Larkspur Drive, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $668,000.00

Susan Elaine Stewart: P. Street Properties LLC, 955 Clover Circle, Lafayette, 03/21/2024, $645,000.00

Sylvia Desouza: Kristin Baker, 03/19/2024, $400,000.00

Taylor Morrison Colo. Inc: Mary C. Wright, 1042 Red Iron Court, Erie, 03/26/2024, $875,000.00

Todd V. and Jean M. Propp: Jukka and Susan Salakari, 719 Picket Lane, Longmont, 04/02/2024, $720,000.00

Tri Pointe Homes Holdings Inc: William Wesley Dempster, 1588 E. Third Ave., Longmont, 04/01/2024, $726,100.00

Tri Pointe Homes Holdings Inc: Francesca and Tracy Crispino, 1505 E. Third Ave., Longmont, 03/28/2024, $549,900.00

Tri Pointe Homes Holdings Inc: Kenneth Robert and Liana Kay Huey, 1584 E. Third Ave., Longmont, 03/28/2024, $698,600.00

Tri Pointe Homes Holdings Inc: Kelsey Lynn Dutka, 1576 E. Third Ave., Longmont, 04/01/2024, $627,400.00

Tyler Charles and Heather Poschel: Benjamin Anderson, 1530 Cambridge Drive, Longmont, 04/01/2024, $612,000.00

United Colo. LLC: M. L Remodeling Services LLC, 487 E. 16th Ave., Longmont, 04/09/2024, $450,000.00

United Colo. LLC: Recycled Properties LLC, 1900 Sumac Place, Longmont, 04/02/2024, $420,000.00

Vanny P. and Saroeun Leas: Agustin Jaime Molina Vargas, 1555 Ervine Ave., Longmont, 04/01/2024, $460,000.00

Vons 25 LLC: Molvipa Boonpirom, 800 Kohlor Drive, Lafayette, 04/01/2024, $1,092,700.00

William C. and Trudy A. Lyford: Burke Hilsabeck, 1104 Holly Ave., Longmont, 04/04/2024, $630,000.00

William T. Morgan: Karen A. Larson, 1424 Sunset St., Longmont, 04/01/2024, $550,000.00

Wonton Properties LLC: Teresa Brouhard, 1514 Emery St., Longmont, 04/02/2024, $412,500.00

Zachary Thomas and Rachael Schroeder Nichols: Grey Grimm, 961 Vetch Circle, Lafayette, 04/04/2024, $605,000.00