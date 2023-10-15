Longmont City Council Ward 3: Ronald (Ron) Gallegos

Oct. 15—Ronald (Ron) Gallegos

Age: 69

Family: Not given.

How long have you lived in Longmont? Resident since 1985.

Professional background: Project/Process/Product/Line Manager for U S West 18 years; owner of Gallegos & Company Financial Services & Consulting.

Residential & Commercial Mortgage Brokerage; owner Conjeos Fine Art Gallery.

Political/community experience: City Council Longmont Ward III 1995-1999; Board of Directors National League Cities, Washington, D.C., Locally Elected Hispanic Officials, Washington, D.C., Colorado Municipal League.

Education: Political science CU, business administration University of Phoenix, Dartmouth College.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing Ward 3 today and what would you do to address it? The issue most pressing to Ward III would be traffic in the neighborhood. Looking for mitigation solutions to manage and slow down traffic on residential streets through the use of street bumps, signage and a roundabout. Neighborhood meeting with Planning and Traffic Department and Transportation Advisory Board to discuss, and reach agreement on a master plan for traffic mitigation and solution agreeable to the neighborhoods in Ward III. Better signage for traffic onto Francis Street North. Building a rec center at the Garden Acres Park that would include a library and police substation.

Do you support the ballot measures to fund a new library, recreation center, arts and entertainment center and land swap with the local YMCA? I won't support ballot measures for a new branch library as a stand-alone issue, building a new rec center in SW, an art and entertainment center, or the land swap with the Y. A rec center at the Garden Acres location would negate the need for additional real estate purchases for a branch library and rec center, plus having the additional benefit of including a police substation, additional meeting room, and a small auditorium all at a single site. Performing arts center is a cost to the city budget (that) won't generate enough revenue to sustain itself or all the costs it will incur in its building and maintenance. A more practical approach would be to wed the concept of a PAC to a convention complex that would include a 4-star hotel, conference facilities, upscale retail and shops. Convention activity can create a tourist environment and have a positive economic impact on the community and existing retail.

Is Longmont's Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, which requires 12% of units in new residential developments to be affordable to low- and moderate-income buyers, a good policy? I was on the council that instituted the original 10% or cash instead of, yes, I support the 12% Inclusionary Housing Ordinance for new residential developments to be affordable for moderate-income buyers. I think it is a good policy and will foster the kind of housing diversity we are striving for as a community. We should change the existing zoning for residential building, to allow for more mixed developments as well as encourage multistory condos and owner-occupied units in commercial zones to promote retail and living centers together in a single unit.