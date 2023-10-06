Advertisement
Longmont police notes: No suspect after minor reports unwanted sexual contact

Daily Times-Call, Longmont, Colo.
·1 min read

Oct. 6—LONGMONT

Wednesday

—9:28 p.m. Officers responded to an injured child at Longs Peak Hospital. A report was taken.

—2:56 p.m. Police were summoned to the 900 block of South Hover Street in reference to a possible fraud. A man and woman were contacted, but no suspects have been identified.

Thursday

—5:48 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Rogers Road for a woman who was trespassing at a local business. The woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

—4:19 p.m. Police received a report of a minor who disclosed unwanted sexual contact. No suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

