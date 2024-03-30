Longmont police notes: Officers investigate shoplift

Mar. 30—Friday

—1:11 a.m. Officers investigated a report of shoplifting in the 600 block of South Emery Street.

—8:51 a.m. Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard for a report of trespassing.

—3:18 p.m. An employee of a Longmont business reported a theft in the 2500 block of Main Street. There are no investigative leads.

—4:06 p.m. Police took a report of sexual assault in the 200 block of Kimbark Street.

—5:18 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Gay Street and Parker Drive. The vehicle eluded officers.