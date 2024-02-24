Longmont police notes: Officers respond to assault

Feb. 24—Friday

—3:47 a.m. Longmont officers were sent to the 1900 block of Mountain View Avenue for an assault. The officers took a report.

—7:49 a.m. Police responded to a report of trespassing and theft in the 800 block of Hillside Court. They have no suspects at this time.

—8:17 a.m. An employee of a Longmont business reported criminal mischief in the 900 block of South Sunset Street. The police have no investigative leads.

—9:22 a.m. A Longmont resident reported an auto theft in the 1100 block of Columbia Drive. Police have no suspect information.

—1:06 p.m. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting in the 1100 block Ken Pratt Boulevard. The suspect fled the scene prior to the time the police arrived.