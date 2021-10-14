U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

Longsys Launches Industry-leading FORESEE DDR4

·4 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid development of advanced technologies, such as 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and 8K, people are placing more stringent requirements on the convenience, intelligence, and functional integration of their electronics. This has given rise to new development opportunities in the storage industry. As we progress further into the digital revolution, intelligent electronics will require small-capacity storage products which feature an increased level of reliability and stability. High-temperature tolerance in storage products will be vital for customers in the intelligent and small-sized consumer electronics market.

Longsys recently launched the FORESEE DDR4, which utilizes 96ball thin fine ball grid array (TFBGA) encapsulation. The product's manufacturing process, transmission speed, power consumption, and high-temperature reliability all perform at an industry-leading level.

DDR4 Utilizes Mainstream Parameters and Meets Storage Requirements of the Market

The FORESEE DDR4 utilizes TFBGA encapsulation. Compared with the previous-generation of DDR3L, DDR4 has improved its transmission rate by about 30%, with a maximum transmission rate of 3200Mbps. The product offers the industry standard 1GB capacity necessary to meet the storage requirements of terminals with regard to small-capacity and high-reliability .

Series

DDR4

Capacity

1GB

Package

TFBGA 96

Bit Width

x16

Voltage

1.2V

Rate

2666Mbps-3200Mbps

Ball

96 ball

Operating Temperature

0℃~85℃

Size

7.5*13.5*1.2mm

(Product parameters)

DDR4 Widely Applied in Smart Devices

The FORESEE DDR4's small dimensions and low power consumption allow devices to make full use of available space and innovate new features. The device applies to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), IP cameras (IPCs), set-top boxes (STBs), smart speakers, smart TVs, Gigabit Passive Optical Networks (GPONs), POS machines, and TV boxes. The DDR4 meets the data caching demands of communications networks and smart devices in various application scenarios.

In-house ATE Empowers Every Product

Based on a 10nm application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip test solution, Longsys has applied its innovations and customizations to the LS428, to provide high-speed, high-frequency, large-scale, and low-power automatic test equipment (ATE) and support the development of test programs. LS428 can test a maximum of 4800 DDR4 products simultaneously for speed (up to 1600 MHz), function, and high-temperature aging. In addition, with its expertise in innovation, Longsys has developed a test socket that can perform direct high-temperature testing by enabling a linear temperature rise from 0°C to 125°C. This avoids the hassle of having to remove the chip from the bench and send it to a high-temperature box for testing, as is required in conventional high-temperature testing.

Total Quality Management System Ensures Product Stability and Reliability

For storage products, the unique feature of memory particles plays a vital role in a product's performance. As many memory particles featuring different types of manufacturing/processes, capacities, and grades of quality exist on the market, it is difficult for industry customers to select a suitable one. Longsys has created a customized and stringent particle admission process and uses pressure tests which are higher than industry requirements to ensure product stability and reliability.

  • Particle admission process

In addition to the common Integrated Product Development (IPD) process, Longsys adopts a technical review and decision-making review. This ensures neutral decision making and an independent technical review process. Through earlier evaluation of product stakeholders' requirements, the company aims to meet customer requirements and increase customer value.

  • Pressure testing

As a part of quality management, the production test plays a key role in ensuring product reliability. Longsys Zhongshan Storage Industrial Park, equipped with professional laboratories and various experimental equipment, was completed and put into operation in 2019. Longsys products are tested based on in-house test cases, providing a reliable test environment. Each FORESEE DDR4 product has undergone over 40 test items related to high temperature aging, high temperature pressure, and performance testing. These tests guarantee the delivery of highly reliable products to industry customers.

Advanced Process Brings Excellent User Experience

The FORESEE DDR4 employs the most advanced 1α nm process. Compared with a traditional 1x nm process, the 1α nm process further improves the product's performance with manageable costs. In addition, the product has a high-speed clock frequency that ensures an efficient read and write performance of 3200Mbps and provides high-speed caching for real-time updating of applications.

The DDR4 mainly applies to devices with a thin and compact structure. In limited spaces, heat dissipation efficiency can become its shortcoming. Under high temperatures, the product enables automatic temperature refresh, and its built-in temperature sensor improves the frequency of automatic refresh, so as to ensure accurate data.

With consumers exhibiting more diversified and high-end consumption behavior, 8K smart TVs, network-attached storage (NAS), portable wearables, and other terminals will become increasingly mainstream in the market. To meet the storage requirements of this burgeoning field, FORESEE will further develop this segment of storage products to promote the growth of smart and small-sized electronics.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longsys-launches-industry-leading-foresee-ddr4-301400064.html

SOURCE Longsys

