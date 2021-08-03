U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.75
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,770.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,947.00
    -5.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.60
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.41
    +0.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.70
    -6.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    -0.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    -0.0650 (-5.25%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +1.22 (+6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2130
    -0.0960 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,901.48
    -721.66 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.77
    -12.12 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.72
    +49.42 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,555.30
    -225.72 (-0.81%)
     

Longsys Obtains AEO Advanced Certification to Facilitate Customs Clearance

·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 15, 2021, Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co., Ltd. passed the AEO advanced certified enterprise qualification audit and obtained the AEO advanced certification. The AEO Advanced Certification is the highest credit rating possible for international trade enterprises and is recognized by customs officials around the world. It is the highest level of certification provided by the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC) in strict accordance with the standards of the World Customs Organization (WCO). Only 2 in every 1000 Chinese enterprises are capable of obtaining this certification. In addition to enjoying numerous preferential customs procedures, Longsys will also be able to use this certification to improve the efficiency of domestic and international customs clearance and provide more efficient and convenient product delivery for industry clients.

To date, China Customs has achieved AEO mutual recognition with 43 countries and regions from 17 economies, including the European Union. 39 Chinese government departments, such as the GACC, the National Development and Reform Commission and the People's Bank of China, signed the Memorandum of Cooperation on the Implementation of Joint Incentives for Customs Advanced Certified Enterprises. AEO certified enterprises that have signed this memorandum can enjoy 49 joint incentives across 6 categories such as green channels from these departments. For customs clearance in China, AEOs enjoy 13 preferential measures, such as guarantee-free inspection and release, lower inspection and random batch inspection and quarantine rates, and priority for customs clearance.

When it comes to business, Longsys has always adhered to the bottom line of brand, quality, compliance and value management. Obtaining this AEO advanced certification demonstrates that Longsys has made significant progress in compliance and has garnered itself a good business reputation. In addition, with this certification, Longsys will enjoy faster customs clearance in countries and regions that have mutual AEO recognition with China. This will further enhance Longsys's competitiveness in international trade and provide strong support for its globalization.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longsys-obtains-aeo-advanced-certification-to-facilitate-customs-clearance-301346560.html

SOURCE Longsys

Recommended Stories

  • All Bullish Bets on DraftKings Are Off for Now

    DKNG is correcting and still pointed down. In this daily bar chart of DKNG, below, we can see that the $53-$48 area did not provide any support and prices continued to weaken. DKNG has since weakened.

  • Poshmark to Launch in India

    Poshmark’s latest expansion takes the social selling platform to a new market — and brings CEO Manish Chandra full circle, he tells WWD.

  • Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

    Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers. Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.

  • Why investors must begin to think about crypto investing from a tax perspective

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Partner, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss new crypto reporting requirements in the updated infrastructure bill and what that means for the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Wary Steelmakers Give Legs to Metal’s Rally as Buyers Reel

    (Bloomberg) -- The record rally in steel has further to run as U.S. producers vow not to get burned again by ramping up too fast.Prices for hot-rolled coil futures in the U.S. have surged more than 80% in 2021, the best start to a year in records going back to 2009 and eclipsing gains in other all major commodities. Prices touched an all-time high last week. Despite customer pleas for more metal, steelmakers that paid steep costs to shut down furnaces in the pandemic have yet to announce new pla

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 4 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector offers plenty of lucrative investment options: Here are some stocks you'd want to buy now.

  • Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

    Earnings in the U.S. shale patch are severely impacted by ill-made hedging decisions, and constrained cashflows are yet another reason for production discipline

  • Crude Declines as the Delta Variant Threatens Global Oil Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled by the most in two weeks as a fast-spreading delta variant posed a threat to demand and as economic data out of China signaled a slowdown.Futures in New York declined 3.6% on Monday. The virus is clouding the outlook for consumption as China faced a fresh outbreak and infections in Sydney matched a record. Amid the surge in cases, barrels from some key OPEC producers are hitting the market, also causing concern. Meanwhile, data indicated that China’s economic activity

  • Why the Stock Market Doesn’t Seem to Care About the Latest Surge in Covid Cases

    Despite Covid issues, investors are feeling a little better about the outlook for corporate earnings and the U.S. economy in the second half of 2021.

  • Oil ends more than 3% lower after weaker China, U.S. economic readings

    Oil futures start August on a down note Monday, under heavy pressure after disappointing data on activity in China and the U.S., worries about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and rising output by OPEC+ producers.

  • Soaring Aluminum Drives Up Cost of Everything From Beer to Foil

    (Bloomberg) -- For consumers and economists hoping commodities inflation will soon subside, the aluminum market delivered some discouraging news on Monday.The world’s second-largest brewer, Heineken NV, said the rising costs of freight and the metal used in beer cans will have a “material effect” on profit next year. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., the maker of the iconic Reynolds Wrap, said it’s facing costs of about $400 million this year driven in large part by aluminum and resin.The announc

  • COVID and Brexit-hit supply chains lead to 'sharp rise' in UK manufacturing costs

    According to Markit's monthly PMI, raw material, staff and skill shortages were all major factors stymieing output growth and contributing to a further marked increase in input purchasing.

  • Bitcoin Logs Biggest Weekly Price Gain in 3 Months as Illiquid Supply Hits Record High

    Investors are again HODLing for the long-term, taking liquidity out of the market.

  • Banished Chinese Bitcoin Miners Look to the West, and Far Beyond

    One lesson Chinese miners have learned from the ban: Don't put all your eggs in one basket.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pull Back

    Crude oil markets have fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday to kick off the week on the back foot. That being said, we clean economic numbers out of China are not helping the situation.

  • Hawaiian Airlines President & CEO on airline industry: We've seen a very strong recovery in demand

    Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines President & CEO joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Hawaiian airlines' recent earnings report and what's next for the travel sector.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Crushing the Market in 2021

    Oil and gas stocks have led the market higher so far in 2021, a surprise after struggling for years to generate market-beating returns. Rising oil and natural gas prices have driven energy stocks higher and an improving economy could help demand and prices throughout the year.

  • Aramco douses cold oil on Bitcoin advocates’ hopes it will start mining crypto

    The Saudi energy giant refutes says it could power half of the Bitcoin network with spare methane

  • US manufacturing expands again in July, but pace slows

    Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed for a second straight month in July amid ongoing supply-chain problems. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity declined by 1.1 percentage points to a reading of 59.5. The index had also slowed in June, dropping to 60.6 from a reading of 61.

  • China’s Top Steel Body Expects Wider Output Cuts as Demand Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- China may face wider crude-steel output cuts as the nation moves to reduce emissions in key sectors, a top industry body said.There will be more notable reductions in crude steel output along with government-led environmental checks, the China Iron & Steel Association said on its Wechat channel on Sunday, outlining the prospects for the steel market in the second half. Daily crude-steel output at major mills fell 5.6% in the first ten days of July from June, with most of the cuts