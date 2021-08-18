U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

Longtime Boulder workplace solutions company BC Interiors purchased by David Chapman and Laura Boyd Chapman

BC Interiors
·4 min read

BC Interiors also became an authorized Haworth dealer earlier this year, further broadening the company’s premium design and product capability

BOULDER, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Interiors, a Boulder-based workplace solutions firm that creates innovative working and learning spaces for the commercial and educational markets, has been acquired by established business leaders David Chapman and Laura Boyd Chapman.

Incoming President and Co-Owner David Chapman is a strategic and operational leader with more than 20 years of experience growing companies. Creative Director and Co-Owner Laura Boyd Chapman brings two decades of multidisciplinary design experience building brands and creating spaces that inspire across corporate, retail, residential and educational design.

“Selling the company that I have dedicated the last 30 years to building into one of the leading workplace solution companies in the Front Range wasn’t an easy decision — until I met David and Laura and learned about their vision for the company,” said Chris Mabbitt, the previous owner of BC Interiors who sold the company to the Chapmans. “As a duo they complement each other in so many ways, and I’m confident they will be able to continue growing BC Interiors. I couldn’t have picked a better team to take the reins.”

David Chapman has held a number of senior finance leadership roles at both venture-backed startups and multinational corporations, including Randstad and Thomson Reuters. He was most recently the CFO for RiseSmart, an HR technology and services company. Under his leadership, the company doubled its growth in three years through innovative new solutions and global expansion. Laura Boyd Chapman has worked on guerilla marketing campaigns, pop-up shops, interior design projects for two of the world’s largest tech companies, and retail rollouts with clients such as Microsoft, Nike, AT&T, Michael Kors, PrAna, Calvin Klein and Barnes & Noble.

“Laura and I are so excited and honored to join this amazing team and to have the opportunity to lead BC Interiors during such an unprecedented time of change across the industry. We are looking forward to spending time with all of our customers, and the architecture and design community, to better understand the new solutions and services we can bring to market,” said David Chapman. “We are committed to continuing BC Interiors’ 42-year tradition of being a leader in providing our community with design-forward workplace and education solutions and exceptional customer service.”

In January 2021, BC Interiors became an authorized dealer for Haworth, a privately held, global leader in the office furniture industry. The addition of Haworth to BC Interiors’ portfolio brings industry-leading furniture solutions and thought leadership to the Northern Colorado market. Founded in 1948, Haworth began from humble roots — crafting wood furnishings in a Midwestern town on the shores of Lake Michigan — and has evolved into a global company with a focus on organic workspace that helps people perform their best.

“Haworth thanks Chris Mabbitt for his contributions while leading BC Interiors and is excited to welcome the Chapmans as the new principals. David and Laura’s dedication to their customers and our common vision for the future of work ensures that clients have workspaces that are successful for the long term,” said Jack Cottrell, vice president of Channel and Dealer Development at Haworth. “More than ever before, partnerships with customers and dealers are critical, and Haworth is deeply committed to the commercial furniture market. BC Interiors has a successful history and will continue to excel in serving their clients as the partner that the market has come to know.”

About BC Interiors

Since 1979, BC Interiors has been a leader and trusted partner to companies and education organizations across Colorado in designing innovative spaces that transform the way we work and learn. As official dealers of Haworth, HON and National, and with access to more than 200 additional brands, BC Interiors is able to provide customers with a broad range of interior solutions across all price points. Additionally, every project is backed by a team that is personally committed to delivering exceptional service to our clients. BC Interiors is locally owned and based in Boulder, Colo. Learn more at bcinteriors.com.

About Haworth

Haworth is a family-owned, $2-billion-plus global leader in the contract furnishings industry that designs, sources and manufactures products in the markets where they are delivered. Haworth scouts internationally for talent and partners with today’s leading architects and designers to bring fresh ideas and the best possible products and solutions. Together with 7,500 members and 650 dealers worldwide, Haworth operates in over 120 countries to create spaces that result in effective people and efficient real estate. Learn more at Haworth.com.

# # #

CONTACT: Madison Job, Account Executive mjob@mapr.agency 586-255-4560


